Austin vs FC Juárez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:30 AM19 minutes ago

Tune in here Austin vs FC Juárez Live Score in Leagues Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin vs FC Juárez match for the Leagues Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
8:25 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Austin vs FC Juárez match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Austin vs FC Juárez of July 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

8:20 AM29 minutes ago

Key player FC Juárez

Within the first three dates of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, he has been one of the most unbalancing elements on the wing and has already scored goals with his new team, which is why the player to watch for this clash will be Agustín Urzi.

8:15 AM34 minutes ago

Key player Austin

One of the most important men in the midfield is Diego Fagundez, who scored a goal in the first match in the defeat against the Cañoneros and will be looking to continue contributing in the midfield by recovering the ball.
8:10 AM39 minutes ago

Last lineup FC Juárez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 24 Oscar Ortega, 26 José García, 25 Aldo Cruz, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 5 Denzell García, 6 Javier Salas, 11 Agustín Urzi, 23 Sebastian Saucedo, 13 Diego Chávez, 33 Aitor García.
8:05 AM44 minutes ago

Last lineup Austin

1 Brad Stuver, 4 Kipp Keller, 18 Julio Cascante, 21 Adam Lundqvist, 24 Nick Lima, 14 Diego Fagundez, 5 Jhojan Valencia, 33 Owen Wolff, 31 Valentin Noël, 9 Gyasi Zardes, 11 Rodney Redes, 13 Ethan Finlay.
8:00 AMan hour ago

FC Juarez: not to disappoint in their inaugural debut

Meanwhile, FC Juárez will be looking to advance to the next round after a positive result against Mazatlán and has everything in its hands to advance to the next phase. It is important to remember that the Bravos are having their first participation at the international level and do not want to disappoint with a premature elimination where only 15 teams out of 47 are eliminated in the first round.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Austin FC: getting through

Austin FC was the only MLS club that could not get a victory in the first two days of activity, as they lost in a surprise 3-1 against Mazatlan and were outplayed for most of the 90 minutes, so they must win this Saturday if they want to advance to the next round.
7:50 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Austin vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Q2 Stadium, in Austin, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Austin vs FC Juárez!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo