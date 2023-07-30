Austin vs FC Juárez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Austin vs FC Juárez match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Austin vs FC Juárez of July 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player FC Juárez
Within the first three dates of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, he has been one of the most unbalancing elements on the wing and has already scored goals with his new team, which is why the player to watch for this clash will be Agustín Urzi.
Key player Austin
One of the most important men in the midfield is Diego Fagundez, who scored a goal in the first match in the defeat against the Cañoneros and will be looking to continue contributing in the midfield by recovering the ball.
Last lineup FC Juárez
1 Alfredo Talavera, 24 Oscar Ortega, 26 José García, 25 Aldo Cruz, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 5 Denzell García, 6 Javier Salas, 11 Agustín Urzi, 23 Sebastian Saucedo, 13 Diego Chávez, 33 Aitor García.
Last lineup Austin
1 Brad Stuver, 4 Kipp Keller, 18 Julio Cascante, 21 Adam Lundqvist, 24 Nick Lima, 14 Diego Fagundez, 5 Jhojan Valencia, 33 Owen Wolff, 31 Valentin Noël, 9 Gyasi Zardes, 11 Rodney Redes, 13 Ethan Finlay.
FC Juarez: not to disappoint in their inaugural debut
Meanwhile, FC Juárez will be looking to advance to the next round after a positive result against Mazatlán and has everything in its hands to advance to the next phase. It is important to remember that the Bravos are having their first participation at the international level and do not want to disappoint with a premature elimination where only 15 teams out of 47 are eliminated in the first round.
Austin FC: getting through
Austin FC was the only MLS club that could not get a victory in the first two days of activity, as they lost in a surprise 3-1 against Mazatlan and were outplayed for most of the 90 minutes, so they must win this Saturday if they want to advance to the next round.
The Kick-off
The Austin vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Q2 Stadium, in Austin, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
