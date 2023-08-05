Everton vs Sporting Lisboa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
Image: Everton FC

10:00 PM43 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Everton vs Sporting Lisbon live in a pre-season friendly match.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Everton vs Sporting Lisbon live in a friendly warm-up match, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Everton vs Sporting Lisbon online live in pre-season friendly match

Everton vs Sporting Lisbon will not be broadcast on TV.
Everton vs Sporting Lisbon will not be streamed.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 PMan hour ago

Goodison Park

It is a stadium located in Liverpool, England, is the home ground of Everton where they play their Premier League matches, an iconic stadium with great history, has a capacity for 39 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 1892, being also one of the oldest, will host this pre-season match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon, certainly an important stadium for a match that will certainly be one of the best in these friendlies.

9:45 PMan hour ago

What time is the Everton vs Sporting Lisbon match in a Pre-Season Friendly Match?

This is the kick-off time for the Everton vs Sporting Lisbon match on 5 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hours

Bolivia: 10:00

Brazil: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 19:00 

Nigeria: 19:00

South Africa: 19:00

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours

Italy ET: 17:00 hours

France ET: 17:00 hours

Belgium ET: 17:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours

9:40 PMan hour ago

Last Lineup Sporting Lisboa

This is Sporting Lisbon's latest line-up:

1.Antonio Adan, 72.Eduardo Quaresma, 4.Sebastian Coates, 25.Goncalo Inacio, 47.Ricardo Esagio, 5.Hidemasa Morita, 8.Pedro Pote, 2.Matheus Reis, 17.Francisco Trincao, 9,Gyokeres, 10.Marcus Edwars.

9:35 PMan hour ago

Everton's final line-up

Last Lineup Everton:

1.Jordan Pickford, 10.Arnaut Danjuma, 16.Abdoulaye Doucouré, 37.James Garner, 27.Idrissa Gueye, 17.Alex Iwobi, 5.Michael Keane, 7.Dwight McNeil, 3.Nathan Patterson, 2.James Tarkowski, 18.Ashley Young.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team and even with young players who will be fighting for a place in the first team, a very exciting match is expected, full of goals and intensity in this preseason.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Background

The background indicates that these two teams have never met, but the way they have prepared, the big favorite will be Sporting Lisbon, as they have much better quality players and have prepared in the best way for the start of their season, although we should not rule out Everton, who are also preparing for the start of the Premier League.
9:20 PMan hour ago

How is Sporting Lisbon coming along?

For their part, Sporting Lisbon have had a great preseason, coming from a 3-0 defeat of Villarreal, they will be looking to continue preparing in the best way for the new Portuguese League season, they will be looking to have a great tournament and fight with Porto and Benfica for the title this new year that is about to begin, this is how the two teams arrive at this preparation match tomorrow.
9:15 PMan hour ago

How is Everton coming along?

Everton comes from defeating Stoke City 1-0 in another friendly match, the blues are looking to prepare in the best way for the new Premier League season, they will face Sporting Lisbon, an opponent that will not be easy and where they will surely test the young players who are looking for a place in the first team, this way Everton arrives to this pre-season friendly match.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

