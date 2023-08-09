Burton Albion vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Burton Albion vs Leicester City Live Score in the Carabao Cup 2023
What time is Burton Albion vs Leicester City match for the Carabao Cup 2023?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Burton Albion vs Leicester City
Burton Albion 0-0 Leicester City, 2021 friendly
Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City, 2019 League Cup
Burton Albion 2-1 Leicester City, 2017 friendly
Burton Albion 1-2 Leicester City, 2015 friendly
Leicester City 2-0 Burton Albion, 2013 FA Cup