Burton Albion vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Burton Albion vs Leicester City Live Score in the Carabao Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Burton Albion vs Leicester City match for the Carabao Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Burton Albion vs Leicester City match for the Carabao Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Burton Albion vs Leicester City of August 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Burton Albion vs Leicester City

The Foxes have dominated the series in the last five games, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

Burton Albion 0-0 Leicester City, 2021 friendly

Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City, 2019 League Cup

Burton Albion 2-1 Leicester City, 2017 friendly

Burton Albion 1-2 Leicester City, 2015 friendly

Leicester City 2-0 Burton Albion, 2013 FA Cup

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Leicester City

If there is a man who knows what loyalty to a club is, it is Jamie Vardy, who decided to stay to try to help the team get back to the First Division as soon as possible and, from these games, he will be looking to take advantage of them to be in the next round.
Image: BBC
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Burton Albion

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is expected to have a lot of work to do on his opponent's goal and will have to go out on a good day to help his team to a historic qualification despite playing at home.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Leicester City

30 Mads Hermansen, 23 Jannik Vestergaard, 3 Wout Faes, 5 Callum Doyle, 21 Ricardo Pereira, 8 Harry Winks, 22 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 25 Wilfred Ndidi, 9 Jamie Vardy, 10 Stephy Mavididi, 35 Kasey McAteer.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Burton Albion

30 Jamal Blackman, 5 Sam Hughes, 12 Jasper Moon, 2 John Brayford, 8 Rekeem Harper, 7 Joe Powell, 3 Steve Seddon, 37 Thomas Hamer, 9 Cole Stockton, 10 Josh Gordon, 17 Mark Helm.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Leicester City: avoid surprises

Leicester City's mission is to last only one year in the Second Division in order to return to the Premier League as soon as possible. They have already made their debut in the EFL Championship with the right foot by beating Coventry City and now they will be looking to avoid the first round of this championship, which should not have any major implications.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Burton Albion: to make a splash

Burton Albion will be looking for an upset at home against one of the EFL Championship's historic teams. It is worth remembering that Burton are in Football League One and these clubs have to start this competition from the first round.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Burton Albion vs Leicester City match will be played at the Pirelli Stadium Princess Way, in Burton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup 2023: Burton Albion vs Leicester City!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
