Leicester City vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Leicester City

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PM16 minutes ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Cardiff City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Cardiff City live, as well as the latest information from King Power Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Leicester City vs Cardiff City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
9:55 PM21 minutes ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Cardiff City match live on TV and online?

The Leicester City vs Cardiff City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
9:50 PM26 minutes ago

What time is Leicester City vs Cardiff City?

This is the kick-off time for the Leicester City vs Cardiff City match on August 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
9:45 PM31 minutes ago

Key player at Cardiff City

One of the players to keep in mind in Cardiff City is Ike Ugbo, the 24-year-old Canadian-born center forward, has played two games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers.
9:40 PM36 minutes ago

Key player at Leicester City

One of the most outstanding players in Leicester City is Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, the 24 year old central midfielder born in England, has played two games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Conventry City twice.
9:35 PM41 minutes ago

History Leicester City vs Cardiff City

In total, both teams have met 62 times, Leicester City dominates the record with 25 wins, there have been 14 draws and Cardiff City has won 23 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leicester City with 82 goals to Cardiff City's 77.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Cardiff City

Cardiff City has been developing a very bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of two matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and losing one, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring three goals and conceding four.
  • Last five matches

FC Porto 4 - 0 Cardiff City
Wycombe Wanderers 0 - 0 Cardiff City
Leess United 2 - 2 Cardiff City
Cardiff City 2 - 2 Colchester
Cardiff City 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers

9:25 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Leicester City

Leicester City has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing two matches they are in the second position of the standings with six points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, not drawing any and not losing any, they have also scored three goals and conceded one, for a goal difference of +2.
  • Last five matches

Leicester City 4 - 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven
Liverpool 4 - 0 Leicester City
Leicester City 2 - 1 Coventry City
Burton Albion 0 - 2 Leicester City
Huddersfield Town 0 - 1 Leicester City

9:20 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

The match between Leicester City vs Cardiff City will take place at the King Power Stadium in the city of Leicester (England), the stadium is where the Leicester City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 32,300 spectators.
Image: palco23.com
Image: palco23.com
9:15 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Leicester City vs Cardiff City, valid for matchday 3 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo