Toluca vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

What time is Toluca vs Monterrey match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Monterrey of August 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM tbc transmission

Bolivia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:00 AM transmission to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed

Last games Toluca vs Monterrey

Los Rayados have dominated the series in the last five games with three wins and two draws, their last loss coming in Clausura 2020.

Monterrey 2-1 Toluca | Clausura 2023

Toluca 1-1 Monterrey | Apertura 2022

Toluca 2-2 Monterrey | Clausura 2022

Monterrey 2-0 Toluca | Apertura 2021

Toluca 1-2 Monterrey | Clausura 2021

Key player Monterrey

He has been harshly criticized despite being the club's all-time leading scorer, so Rogelio Funes Mori must take advantage of all the injuries suffered by the team's forwards to take over the starting lineup and continue scoring goals to win back the fans.
Key player Toluca

Not only does he make saves, but he is also one of Toluca's top scorers this year due to his good effectiveness from the penalty spot, which is why Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi will be the element to watch for Los Escarlatas in this duel.
Foto: VAVEL
Image: Imago7
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 10 Sergio Canales, 27 Luis Romo, 25 Jonathan Gonzalez, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 19 Jordi Cortizo, 11 Maximiliano Meza.
Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 26 Andres Mosquera, 4 Valber Huerta, 12 Mauricio Isais, 8 Carlos Orrantia, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 30 Jesús Venegas, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 7 Juan Domínguez, 31 Robert Morales, 9 Pedro Raúl.
To win at home

After two away games and two at home in a row, Nacho Ambriz assured that his team must now take advantage of their double home advantage to obtain the six points and make a significant leap in the general table.

"We have two draws in complicated outings, Pumas and now Atlas, who are also playing well and are a very dynamic team. Now, if we really want to see these two good results, you always try to prepare to win the match, today we have two at home and they force us to get those 6 points at home against two great rivals", he commented.

Monterrey: recovering the essence

For the Leagues Cup, but the return of the Rayados de Monterrey was not entirely fortunate when they lost 1-2 at the Steel Giant against the Cruz Azul Machine in Sergio Canales' debut in Liga MX, so they will have a lot of things to improve for these commitments and not fall behind in the pending game of the fifth date.
Toluca: winning at home

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca have two consecutive draws away from home, however, at home they have only played two games, one of which was a draw against Necaxa and the other a loss against FC Juárez, so they will be looking to win in front of their fans and, at the same time, climb positions in the general table in view of some of the criticism that Nacho Ambriz's team has received.
The Kick-off

The Toluca vs Monterrey match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
