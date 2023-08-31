Toluca vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toluca vs Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Toluca vs Monterrey match for Liga MX?
Argentina: 10:00 PM tbc transmission
Bolivia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 3:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus
Paraguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Last games Toluca vs Monterrey
Monterrey 2-1 Toluca | Clausura 2023
Toluca 1-1 Monterrey | Apertura 2022
Toluca 2-2 Monterrey | Clausura 2022
Monterrey 2-0 Toluca | Apertura 2021
Toluca 1-2 Monterrey | Clausura 2021
Key player Monterrey
Key player Toluca
Last lineup Monterrey
Last lineup Toluca
To win at home
"We have two draws in complicated outings, Pumas and now Atlas, who are also playing well and are a very dynamic team. Now, if we really want to see these two good results, you always try to prepare to win the match, today we have two at home and they force us to get those 6 points at home against two great rivals", he commented.