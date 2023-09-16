St. Johnstone vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers live?
If you want to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers live on TV, your option is Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between St. Johstone vs Rangers in Scottish Premiership?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Rangers
James Tavernier, a 31-year-old right back. He has four goals this season in the eight games he has played for Rangers. He has been with this team since the 2015/16 season and has played more than 400 games and scored more than 100 goals.
Keep an eye on this player at St Johnstone
Maksym Kucheryavyi, 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder. Last season he was in the reserve team, but made eight appearances for the first team. In the second half of the season he was on loan at Falkirk. He has just scored a brace and rescued a point for his team with two late goals.
How are the Rangers coming along?
They have two wins out of a possible four at the start of the season. They also come from losing the Glasgow derby before leaving for the international break after losing 0-1 at home against Celtic. They are currently fourth in the standings with six points. They are qualified for the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup. While in European competition they will play in the Europa League after losing the Champions League qualifying round tie against PSV.
How does St Johnstone arrive?
Four games into the 2023/24 season and they have yet to win, with two draws and two defeats. They have not won a match since July 22 in the Leagues Cup. They are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings with two points, the same as Aberdeen.
Background
Numerous clashes between these two teams with a balance in favor of Rangers who have won 118 times. St Johnstone have won 17 times, while 18 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 28, 2023 where Rangers won 0-2. Although St Johnstone already beat them last season by 2-1 precisely in the match played at McDiarmid.
The Stadium
The match will be played at McDiarmid Park, a stadium located in the city of Perth. It was inaugurated in 1869 and has a capacity for 10696 spectators.
Preview of the match
St Johnstone and Rangers meet in the Premiership matchday 5 fixture
