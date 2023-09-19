Cardiff vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Cardiff City

How and where to watch the Cardiff vs Coventry City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Cardiff vs Coventry City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Cardiff vs Coventry City of 19th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:25 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3:25 pm: Star +

Brazil 4:25 pm: Star +

Chile 3:25 pm: Star +

Colombia 2:25  pm: Star +

Ecuador 2:25  pm: Star +

USA 3:25 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8:25 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:25 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 3:25 pm: Star +

Peru 2:25 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4:25 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3:25 pm: Star +

Speak, Mark Robins!

"I think the way we conceded the goal was bad. We defended very well in the first phase and then we intervened and what we did was lose steam because we kept giving the ball back and giving them chances. When it's one-nil, you always have the chance to concede and then they got a very bad goal from a header from a cross where we didn't advance in a second phase that we didn't defend properly.

We have two players in the medical department who only returned yesterday morning, almost in the afternoon. So working with them and with Joel going through the game was phenomenal and I thought there were some really good performances. Luis Binks coming in is training really well. Joel, very good, Milan stood out against a very tough opponent. Josh Eccles and Kells were good and we lost Ben Sheaf to injury on Thursday morning, so he'll be out for a period of time."

Speak, Erol Bulut!

"Derbies are always different, especially when you have a history like ours recently. It was very special for me, for our team, for the players, for everyone at the club and for the city. It was also an important win for us in terms of where we are in the table. It was important to get those three points.

I enjoyed the game and afterwards, but not for long because we were preparing for this one. We're always working.

They're a good team. They have a strong squad that has been playing together for a few years, with just a few new players added. It will be another tough game. Against Hull City, they led for a long time before conceding late on. We're expecting another strong test and we'll be ready for it.

The fans were unbelievable against Swansea. We showed how strong we are with our fans on our side. They're always great and I'm looking forward to another great atmosphere against Coventry City."

Classification

Sky Blues

With the same seven points, Coventry City are in 14th place on goal difference. The Sky Blues have four draws and one win.
Bluebirds

With three defeats and two wins to their name, Cardiff are in 16th place with seven points.
Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues. The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.

The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.

Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

Eye on the game

Cardiff vs Coventry City live this Tuesday (16), at the Cardiff City Stadium at 3:25 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
