Servette vs Slavia Prague LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match
Foto: Slavia Praga

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Servette vs Slavia Prague on TV in real time?

Servette - Slavia Prague
Europa League opener

Date: September 21, 2023

Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland

Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

12:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Servette vs Slavia Prague match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Servette and Slavia Prague will kick off at 12:45 pm ET at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland, in the UEFA Europa League opener. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Hunch!

Servette FC come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats, losing 4-1 to Yverdon-Sport and 1-0 to Young Boys. In addition, in their last 5 matches, they have managed just 2 wins, with 1 draw and 2 defeats. Their modest position as 8th in the Swiss league, with just 6 points (1 win, 3 draws and 2 losses), also reflects their shaky performance. On the other hand, Slavia Prague seem to be on a much better run of form. In their last five matches, they have won three times, drawn once and suffered just one defeat. In addition, they are the undefeated second-placed team in the Czech league, with 22 points from 7 wins and only 1 draw. So our prediction for this match between Servette FC and Slavia Prague is: Slavia Prague to win.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Group G:

Servette, from Switzerland, and Slavia Prague, from the Czech Republic, appear in Group G of the Europa League, which also includes Roma, from Italy, and Sheriff Tiraspol, from Moldova. In this duel between the Swiss and the Czechs, the two teams are going through different phases of the season.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Slavia Prague's unbeaten run

With 22 points (seven wins and a draw), Slavia Prague not only maintained their unbeaten run but also the lead, which they share with Sparta Prague. Their rivals have the edge on goal difference (19 to 12). However, head-to-head is the first tie-breaker in the Czech league.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Servette in the previous round

In the previous round of the Swiss championship, of which they were runners-up in 2022/2023, Servette FC were beaten 1-0 at home by Young Boys, the reigning champions. They were thus left with six points (one win, three draws and two defeats). It was enough to occupy a very modest eighth position in the standings.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague put in a good performance to secure another three points on Saturday, September 16, in their eighth round tie away to Pardubice in the Fortuna Liga, the top division of the Czech league. They won 1-0. Jurecka scored from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

The scoreline was tight, given the team's far superior volume of play. They kept the ball for 63% of the time, created 25 chances, eight of which were on target. Goalkeeper Viktor Budinsky was Pardubice's best player in the match, even in defeat. Defensively, Slavia Prague had no major problems.

Foto: Slavia Prague
Foto: Slavia Prague

 

12:10 AMan hour ago

Servette FC

On Saturday, September 16, Servette FC played in the Swiss Cup. Playing as visitors, they took a step forward in their quest for the tournament title by beating Bulle 4-1. The match took place in the round of 16. Now, with the chance to take the field, they face Lausanne Ouchy. The match is scheduled for October 31st.

It wasn't the most significant victory, after all, Bulle are playing in the Access League, which has Third Division status. It's far from being an opponent capable of imposing great difficulties. However, it did at least break Servette's run of five matches without a win (three draws and two defeats) in the Super League. One of those was against Lausanne Ouchy (1-1).

12:05 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Servette and Slavia Prague is the Uefa Europa League Group G opener. 

Servette had the chance to compete for a place in the Champions League. They failed to qualify and were relegated to the Europa League. This frustration was compounded by a poor performance in the Swiss league. Slavia Prata, who failed to reach the domestic title in 2022/2023, had to sweat it out in the selection process to earn a place in the Europa League, but are having a better time on their borders.

Servette FC have not been able to put in any great performances. Therefore, even with the chance to play at home, they will have to adopt a conservative approach, only taking bigger risks if the game demands it. Slavia Prague will most likely do the same.

The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group G. The ball rolls for Servette v Slavia Prague at 13:45 at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Servette vs Slavia Prague live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a Uefa Europa League match between two teams: Servette on one side. On the other is Slavia Prague. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo