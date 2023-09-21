Servette vs Slavia Prague LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Servette vs Slavia Prague on TV in real time?
Hunch!
Group G:
Slavia Prague's unbeaten run
Servette in the previous round
Slavia Prague
The scoreline was tight, given the team's far superior volume of play. They kept the ball for 63% of the time, created 25 chances, eight of which were on target. Goalkeeper Viktor Budinsky was Pardubice's best player in the match, even in defeat. Defensively, Slavia Prague had no major problems.
Servette FC
It wasn't the most significant victory, after all, Bulle are playing in the Access League, which has Third Division status. It's far from being an opponent capable of imposing great difficulties. However, it did at least break Servette's run of five matches without a win (three draws and two defeats) in the Super League. One of those was against Lausanne Ouchy (1-1).
TIME AND PLACE!
Servette had the chance to compete for a place in the Champions League. They failed to qualify and were relegated to the Europa League. This frustration was compounded by a poor performance in the Swiss league. Slavia Prata, who failed to reach the domestic title in 2022/2023, had to sweat it out in the selection process to earn a place in the Europa League, but are having a better time on their borders.
Servette FC have not been able to put in any great performances. Therefore, even with the chance to play at home, they will have to adopt a conservative approach, only taking bigger risks if the game demands it. Slavia Prague will most likely do the same.
The match is the UEFA Europa League opener in Group G. The ball rolls for Servette v Slavia Prague at 13:45 at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.
Europa League opener
Date: September 21, 2023
Time: 12:45 pm ET
Venue: Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).