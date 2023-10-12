Colombia vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

4:30 AMan hour ago

4:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Colombia vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Colombia vs Uruguay match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fubo Sports Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Colombia vs Uruguay match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Uruguay of October 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM on TyC Sports Argentina and TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM on SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 5:30 PM on Chilevision and Paramount +
Colombia: 3:30 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 4:30 PM
Spain: 10:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on Tropicalia
Peru: 3:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, AUF TV
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on Venevision

4:15 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Uruguay

4:10 AM2 hours ago

Squad List - Colombia

4:05 AM2 hours ago

Colombia vs Uruguay history

These two teams have met on 44 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Uruguay, which has emerged victorious on 20 occasions, while Colombia has won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of _ draws.

In the South American qualifiers...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Uruguay with eight victories, while Colombia has won five, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the number of times Colombia has been at home against Uruguay in the South American qualifiers, there are 10 matches, where the Cafeteros have the advantage with four wins over the two that the Charrúas have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

The last five encounters on Colombian have produced the following results:

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Colombia 0-3 Uruguay.

Russia 2018 Qualifiers: Colombia 2-2 Uruguay

Brazil 2014 Qualifiers: Colombia 4-0 Uruguay

South Africa 2010 Qualifiers: Colombia 0-1 Uruguay

Germany 2006 Qualifiers: Colombia 5-0 Uruguay

4:00 AM2 hours ago

Uruguay

Uruguay arrived at the beginning of the week in the city of Barranquilla. The team coached by Marcelo Bielsa has an important task, especially knowing that they have just lost to Ecuador as visitors in somewhat similar conditions. Getting a point out of their visit to Colombia would give enormous merit to the extensive and hard work they have done preparing for this match.

The non-call-up of Luis Suarez remains a surprise for Uruguayan fans. However, the team still has good players, with whom they hope to perform well.

3:55 AM2 hours ago

Colombia

The Colombian national team has had a good start in the World Cup qualifiers. Teams are asked to win at home and draw away from home at least, and the team coached by Nestor Lorenzo has achieved that in the first matches against Venezuela and Chile respectively.

With some obligatory and, of course, technical novelties, the tricolor will face a new challenge. And the fact is that facing Marcelo Bielsa's teams has been very complex for the Colombian team, and with a roster like the one Uruguay has, it will always be a very careful rival, so it will have to bring out the virtues it had managed to incorporate before the beginning of the road to the next World Cup.

3:50 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez

The Colombia vs Uruguay match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, located in the city of Barranquilla, in the department of Atlántico, Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 1986, has a capacity for 46,700 spectators.
Foto: agenciapi.co
Foto: agenciapi.co
3:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers match: Colombia vs Uruguay Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
