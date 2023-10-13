Ireland vs Greece LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
What time is Ireland vs Greece?

This is the kickoff time for the Ireland vs Greece match on October 13, 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 15:45 hrs. on Star +
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. on Star +
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. on Star +
Chile: 14:45 hrs. on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. on Star +
United States: 14:45 hrs. in Star +
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. on Star +
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. on Star +
Peru: 13:45 hrs. on Star +

Call of Ireland

Referee team

Referee: Gleen Nyberg (SWE)
Assistant Referee 1: Mahbod Beigi (SWE)
Assistant Referee 2: Andreas Söderqvist (SWE)
Fourth Official: Adam Ladebäck (SWE)
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
AVAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)
Outstanding player of Greece

Striker Giorgios Masouras is the player to watch out for by the Greek national team, as he is one of their best performing players in all the matches they have played in group b of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Ireland's top player

Evan Ferguson is the best performing player for the local team, being the best ranked player and one of the scorers of his national team.
History

Irlanda y Grecia se han enfrentado en cuatro oportunidades, con tres victorias para Grecia y un empate. Therefore, the home team will be looking for its first victory against this rival.
The last meeting between these two rivals was in June this year with a 2-1 result in favor of Greece.
Greece: visitors look to move into second place

The Greek team is in third place with 9 points, the product of three wins and two defeats, thus adjusting the possibility of approaching the second position, depending on the result of the other group match.
Ireland: looking for a better home record

The Irish team is in fourth place in the Group B standings with only three points after one win and four defeats. 
After this, the Irish team wants to get the three points at home.
Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium, in the city of Dublin, with a capacity of 51,700 people. This is where the Irish national team plays its home matches, being one of its historic stadiums.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 European Championship match: Ireland vs Greece Live Updates!

Welcome to the match. My name is Juan Quintero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
