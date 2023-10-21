Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Foto: Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:40 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV in real time?

Liverpool vs Everton
Premier League

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 07:30 am ET

Venue: Anfield Road Stadium, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

8:35 PMan hour ago

When is the Liverpool vs Everton match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Liverpool and Everton will kick off at 07:30 am ET at the Anfield Road Stadium in Liverpool, England, matchday 9 of the Premier League 2023/24. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) are broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
8:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable Everton:

Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.
8:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.
8:20 PM2 hours ago

RETROSPECT

One of the great derbies in English soccer, the Merseyside Derby has been taking place since 1894 and has 242 matches to its name, with the red side having a good advantage. Liverpool have won 98 games to Everton's 67, with another 77 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored more goals, 341 to the Toffees' 267.
8:15 PM2 hours ago

Mohamed Salah:

Liverpool's main player, Mohamed Salah has had a great season so far, scoring five goals in the Premier League and being the team's top scorer in the competition. In addition, the Egyptian is Everton's executioner, having scored five goals in nine games against their rivals, and because of all this he's a good bet to score at any time.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

Everton:

Everton, after a period of great turbulence at the start of the season, have shown signs of recent improvement. In their last four matches, they've picked up three wins. One of them was in the FA League Cup. At Villa Park, they beat Aston Villa 2-1 to qualify for the last 16. They face Burnley at home in an attempt to continue their title challenge.

However, their priority is clearly the battle against relegation from the Premiership, which has been a recurring theme in recent years. Their situation improved on the previous day when they beat Bournemouth, another team on the shortlist to be consigned to the Championship, 3-0 at Goodinson Park. It only took eight minutes for Garner to open the scoring.

Still in the first half, in the 37th minute, Harrison added to his tally. In the final 15 minutes, Harrison provided the pass for Doucoure to score the third. With seven points (two wins, one draw and five defeats), they occupy sixteenth place in the Premier League table, when the play-off criteria are taken into account. Three points above Burnley, in eighteenth place and the first club in the relegation zone. As visitors, they have taken nine points and won four (one win, one draw and one defeat). They have scored five goals and conceded seven.

8:05 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool:

There was no shortage of goals in Liverpool's last match before the two-week break in the Premier League. There were four. At the Amex Stadium, it was 2-2 against Brighton. A result in keeping with the balance of the match. The Reds had control of the ball for longer (54%), created the same number of shooting opportunities as the hosts (14) and were slightly superior in terms of shots on target (4 to 3).

However, it was Brighton who came out on top. They scored through Adingra in the 20th minute. Liverpool turned things around in the early stages with goals from Salah in the 40th and 46th minutes. The first came from an assist by Nuñez and the second from the penalty spot. In the closing stages, however, Dunk scored the hosts' second to prevent the Reds from adding another three points to their tally.

They moved onto 17 points (five wins, two draws and one defeat). Enough to occupy fourth place in the Premier League table. Three points below Tottenham, the leaders. On the road, Liverpool have a 100% record. They have won all three of their games at Anfield Road so far, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.

Foto: Liverpool
Foto: Liverpool

 

8:00 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Liverpool and Everton is valid for the 9th round of the Premier League 2023/24

Fourth on 17 points, Liverpool stumbled last time out and missed the chance to keep pace with the leaders. The Reds have won five, drawn two and lost one so far. Andy Robertson, with a suspected shoulder sprain, is a doubt for Jurgen Klopp.

Everton, meanwhile, are in 16th place with 7 points and are looking for their second win in a row. The Toffees have won one game, drawn another and suffered five defeats.

Liverpool and Everton meet this Saturday (21) in England for the ninth round of the 2023/24 Premier League. At the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, the two teams will go head-to-head and you'll be able to follow everything live on Star+ from 07:30 am ET.

7:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Everton vs Liverpool live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Everton on one side. On the other is Liverpool. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo