Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV in real time?
When is the Liverpool vs Everton match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Everton:
Probable Liverpool:
RETROSPECT
Mohamed Salah:
Everton:
However, their priority is clearly the battle against relegation from the Premiership, which has been a recurring theme in recent years. Their situation improved on the previous day when they beat Bournemouth, another team on the shortlist to be consigned to the Championship, 3-0 at Goodinson Park. It only took eight minutes for Garner to open the scoring.
Still in the first half, in the 37th minute, Harrison added to his tally. In the final 15 minutes, Harrison provided the pass for Doucoure to score the third. With seven points (two wins, one draw and five defeats), they occupy sixteenth place in the Premier League table, when the play-off criteria are taken into account. Three points above Burnley, in eighteenth place and the first club in the relegation zone. As visitors, they have taken nine points and won four (one win, one draw and one defeat). They have scored five goals and conceded seven.
Liverpool:
However, it was Brighton who came out on top. They scored through Adingra in the 20th minute. Liverpool turned things around in the early stages with goals from Salah in the 40th and 46th minutes. The first came from an assist by Nuñez and the second from the penalty spot. In the closing stages, however, Dunk scored the hosts' second to prevent the Reds from adding another three points to their tally.
They moved onto 17 points (five wins, two draws and one defeat). Enough to occupy fourth place in the Premier League table. Three points below Tottenham, the leaders. On the road, Liverpool have a 100% record. They have won all three of their games at Anfield Road so far, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.
TIME AND PLACE!
Fourth on 17 points, Liverpool stumbled last time out and missed the chance to keep pace with the leaders. The Reds have won five, drawn two and lost one so far. Andy Robertson, with a suspected shoulder sprain, is a doubt for Jurgen Klopp.
Everton, meanwhile, are in 16th place with 7 points and are looking for their second win in a row. The Toffees have won one game, drawn another and suffered five defeats.
Liverpool and Everton meet this Saturday (21) in England for the ninth round of the 2023/24 Premier League. At the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, the two teams will go head-to-head and you'll be able to follow everything live on Star+ from 07:30 am ET.
Premier League
Date: October 21, 2023
Time: 07:30 am ET
Venue: Anfield Road Stadium, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).