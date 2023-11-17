Finland vs Northern Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow Finland vs Northern Ireland
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Finland vs Northern Ireland as well as the latest information emerging from the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the Finland vs Northern Ireland match?
If you want to watch the Finland vs Northern Ireland match, you can follow it on television through Fox Soccer PlusViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Finland vs Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Northern Ireland player
Dion Charles, 28-year-old forward, who plays for Bolton in England's League One. This season he has 11 goals in 18 games. In total he has 20 caps with the Northern Ireland team where he has scored two goals and two assists.
Be careful with this Finland player
Oliver Antman, 22-year-old forward who plays in Nordsjaelland, the Danish Superliga. The young attacker has a goal and two assists this season in the last 11 games. He has scored three goals in qualifying for the Euro Cup. He only has eight caps with Finland where he has achieved five goals and an assist.
How does Northern Ireland get there?
They lost against Slovenia in the last match. They lost six of the last seven games they have played. These are fifth in the group with six points and they also have no chance of qualifying for Euro 2024
How does Finland get there?
They have three consecutive defeats and have not won since September 7 when they beat Kazakhstan. Right now they are fourth in group H with 12 points, they are seven behind Denmark, so they no longer have a chance to qualify for Euro 2024.
Background
A total of confrontations between these two teams with four victories for Finland, four for Northern Ireland, while two duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 where Finland won away 0-1.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, this is the largest stadium in Finland. It was inaugurated in June 1938 and has a capacity for 36,200 spectators.
Match preview
Finland and Northern Ireland will meet in the match corresponding to the Euro 2024 qualification. Both are in group H along with Slovenia, Denmark, Kazakhstan and San Marino, and it will be the ninth matchday for the two teams
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Finland vs Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 Qualifiers
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.