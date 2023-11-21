Mali vs Mexico U-17 LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Mali U-17 vs Mexico U-17 live, as well as the latest information from Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mali U-17 vs Mexico U-17 live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.
Mali U-17 vs Mexico U-17 can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
What time is Mali U-17 vs Mexico U-17 match of the U-17 World Cup Round of 16?
This is the kickoff time for the Mali U-17 vs Mexico U-17 match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 02:30 hours
Bolivia: 02:30 a.m.
Brazil: 02:30 hours
Chile: 02:30 hours
Colombia: 02:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 02:30 a.m.
United States: 03:30 a.m. PT and 04:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 02:30 hours
Paraguay: 03:30 hours
Peru: 03:30 hours
Uruguay: 07:30 hours
Venezuela: 02:30 hours
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 1:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:30 p.m.
South Africa: 8:30 p.m.
Australia: 0630 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:30 hours
Watch out for this!
This is the seventh time that Mexico's U-17 team has qualified for the round of 16 of this tournament. Of these occasions, it has been victorious on four occasions, the first time was in 2009 against Nigeria, losing on penalties. After that, they won against Panama, Italy, Chile and Japan. The Mexican national team is expected to surprise and emerge victorious to advance to the next stage.
Mexico's last lineup
P. Bedolla; A. Romero, G. Navarrete, J. Martínesz, H. Lomelí; L. Ortíz, E. Vázquez, B. Juárez, G. Álvarez, M. Fernández.
Last Mali lineup
B. Koné: M. Traoré. I. Traoré, B. Coulibaly, S. Sanogo; I. Kanaté, H. Majalou, S. Koné, I. Diarra; A. Tía, M. Doumbia.
How does Mexico arrive?
México beat Slovenia in a great way and made it three out of three to become the leader of their group, far ahead of the other teams that did not perform so well.
How does Mali fare?
Mali came in second place in its group with six points, the home team will be looking to play a great game and qualify for this stage in order to continue making history in this category.
