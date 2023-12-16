Swansea vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Swansea

Update Live Commentary
1:20 AM31 minutes ago

1:15 AM36 minutes ago

SWANSEA VS MIDDLESBROUGH!

1:10 AM41 minutes ago

SPEAK UP, ALAN SHEEHAN!

"Joe Allen is here. training on the lawn, as well as Mykola Kuharevich, Nathan Wood and Kristian Pedersen," he stated.

"Azeem is also here. We're getting back into the swing of things, and we have to make sure we manage them appropriately in the transition between working with the medical and sports science departments and getting them back on the field.

"We hope we can give them a few minutes; I hope you can play some of it before the end of the year."

1:05 AMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, CARRICK!

"I'm realistic," said the Boro manager. “I understand where we are. I know I don't look at the league table every day, but we know where we are.

"The biggest point for me is; We know what we expect of ourselves and the standards we set. If we don't achieve them for whatever reason, we become frustrated and disappointed. But actually, it motivates us to think, 'Let's do something about it.'

"I understand that there is There is a lot of work to do, but there is still a lot of work to be done. a lot at stake. Regardless of how many points we need to recover, at this stage, history proves that it is necessary to recover. It's what happens next - during and after Christmas - that really shapes our season.

"Therefore, we always look at what is happening. to in front of us. It's up to us now, during this period, to look for more points, and then continue to look after Christmas and see where that takes us."

"Some of the recent results we've had have left us wondering, 'How did this happen?' And then, funny enough, some of the wins we've had have come from games where maybe we were a little frustrated with our performance," Carrick said. "Everyone tells us how well we played and how good the game was, when in reality, I'm going home thinking it wasn't as good as we can play.

"Thereá It's always a balance between performance and results, but I appreciate that in the end, the result is the result. what matters. In the grand scheme of things, however, you will You want a consistent level of performance to be able to maintain points throughout a full season. We are all looking for victories, that's why we're here. Of course, and if you can get them, you will rise to the top. in the table. É exactly what we are looking to do."

1:00 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

Liberty Stadium, located in Swansea, is the home stadium of Swansea City AFC. With a capacity for over 20,000 spectators, the stadium is a significant landmark for fans and the local community. Built in 2005, the Liberty Stadium has witnessed memorable football moments, from Football League Championship games to Premier League matches. In addition to serving as a stage for football, the stadium is also used for events and concerts, contributing to the diversification of activities in the region. With modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere during games, Liberty Stadium represents Swansea's sporting pride and identity. His presence continues to be a crucial element of the fan experience and the Welsh sporting scene.
12:55 AMan hour ago

HISTÓRICO NO CONFRONTO!

In the last 10 direct clashes between Swansea and Middlesbrough in the English Championship (CHA), the balance has been remarkable. The record shows five wins for Swansea, three for Middlesbrough and two draws. The most recent game took place on 11 March 2023, resulting in a 3-1 win for Middlesbrough. Before that, on 23 April 2022, the teams drew 1-1. Swansea's victory took place on December 14, 2019, when they won 3-1. The confrontation highlights a balanced competition between the teams, with alternating results throughout the seasons, indicating that games between Swansea and Middlesbrough are often contested and unpredictable.
12:50 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES MIDDLESBROUGH ARRIVE?

Middlesbrough have had a mixed run of performances in their last 10 games. In their most recent clash, on December 13, 2023, they faced Hull City, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Prior to that, the team faced Ipswich Town on December 9, suffering a 0-2 defeat. against Leeds United on 2 December also ended in defeat, with a score of 2–3. However, Middlesbrough showed a convincing performance by beating Preston North End 4–0 on 25 November. Previous matches had varied results, including wins, draws and defeats. Their most recent non-league challenge was in the EFL against Plymouth, resulting in a 3-3 draw. Middlesbrough have faced challenges but have also achieved important victories in their recent fixture record.
12:45 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES SWANSEA ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Swansea has had a mixed performance in the English Championship (CHA). The team won two victories, suffered three defeats and drew on five occasions. In their most recent game on 12 December 2023, Swansea drew 1-1 against Stoke. Before that, they beat Rotherham 2-1 on December 9th, and drew 1-1 against Huddersfield on November 29th. However, they suffered a 3–1 defeat to Leeds on 25 November. Overall, Swansea are showing reasonable form, remaining competitive in the league, but with challenges in securing more consistent results.
12:40 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Liberty Stadium

The Swansea vs Middlesbrough game will be played at Liberty Stadium, with a capacity at 21.088 people.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the EFL Championship: Swansea vs Middlesbrough live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
