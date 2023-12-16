Swansea vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough Live Score Here
SWANSEA VS MIDDLESBROUGH!
SPEAK UP, ALAN SHEEHAN!
"Azeem is also here. We're getting back into the swing of things, and we have to make sure we manage them appropriately in the transition between working with the medical and sports science departments and getting them back on the field.
"We hope we can give them a few minutes; I hope you can play some of it before the end of the year."
SPEAK UP, CARRICK!
"The biggest point for me is; We know what we expect of ourselves and the standards we set. If we don't achieve them for whatever reason, we become frustrated and disappointed. But actually, it motivates us to think, 'Let's do something about it.'
"I understand that there is There is a lot of work to do, but there is still a lot of work to be done. a lot at stake. Regardless of how many points we need to recover, at this stage, history proves that it is necessary to recover. It's what happens next - during and after Christmas - that really shapes our season.
"Therefore, we always look at what is happening. to in front of us. It's up to us now, during this period, to look for more points, and then continue to look after Christmas and see where that takes us."
"Some of the recent results we've had have left us wondering, 'How did this happen?' And then, funny enough, some of the wins we've had have come from games where maybe we were a little frustrated with our performance," Carrick said. "Everyone tells us how well we played and how good the game was, when in reality, I'm going home thinking it wasn't as good as we can play.
"Thereá It's always a balance between performance and results, but I appreciate that in the end, the result is the result. what matters. In the grand scheme of things, however, you will You want a consistent level of performance to be able to maintain points throughout a full season. We are all looking for victories, that's why we're here. Of course, and if you can get them, you will rise to the top. in the table. É exactly what we are looking to do."