Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

What time is the match corresponding to Matchday 16 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Barcelona Declarations
"A month ago you told me if I was Barça's Ferguson, and now I'm on the street. Stability. That's what the club needs. We are a winning project. We know that football has no memory. When I say that we are under construction It's because there will be potholes, but if with each pothole we enter a deep depression... It's called stability. If you lose or draw in Valencia, you continue to believe in the project. The club needs stability in the post-Messi era and with a situation very complicated economy."
"No obsession, but it is reality. I receive messages as if it were a funeral, as if my father or mother had died. None of you congratulated me at the last press conference for the classification. This is the unreality that I see it. If the season ends as excellent, what? We are going to be having a bad time or in depression... but if the whole game is going on. On Atlético's day we were a 10 and now a 0. In the first corner we are not going to go."
"He cheers me on every game. The environment goes down to the first corner. We have to be more positive, at least the culés: the media sympathetic to Barça cannot leave us at the first corner. We are current league and Super Cup champions "They deserve respect."
"It is a final because we need points. In LaLiga we are not where we should be. The defeat of Madrid and Girona weighed on us and is affecting us. Tomorrow is very important against a complicated and tough rival. Baraja is doing an extraordinary job "They have taken a step forward, Mestalla is pushing even though they have a point of 12. It is a final and that is how we face it."
Barcelona's latest lineup
Valencia's latest lineup
How does Barcelona arrive?