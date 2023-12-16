Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Barcelona

3:00 AM32 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia vs Barcelona live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Mestalla Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM37 minutes ago

2:50 AM42 minutes ago

This is the start time of the match Valencia vs Barcelona on December 16, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

2:45 AMan hour ago

Barcelona Declarations

Xavi declared to the media after the defeat against Antwerp and Girona: "If they had eliminated us in the Champions League, I would have understood it. But it wasn't like that. We have the League, it is true that we have to improve and add more, the Super Cup and the Cup. I don't understand it. It's time to unite, believe in the project. It's the most complicated club in the world because of its environment."

"A month ago you told me if I was Barça's Ferguson, and now I'm on the street. Stability. That's what the club needs. We are a winning project. We know that football has no memory. When I say that we are under construction It's because there will be potholes, but if with each pothole we enter a deep depression... It's called stability. If you lose or draw in Valencia, you continue to believe in the project. The club needs stability in the post-Messi era and with a situation very complicated economy."

"No obsession, but it is reality. I receive messages as if it were a funeral, as if my father or mother had died. None of you congratulated me at the last press conference for the classification. This is the unreality that I see it. If the season ends as excellent, what? We are going to be having a bad time or in depression... but if the whole game is going on. On Atlético's day we were a 10 and now a 0. In the first corner we are not going to go."

"He cheers me on every game. The environment goes down to the first corner. We have to be more positive, at least the culés: the media sympathetic to Barça cannot leave us at the first corner. We are current league and Super Cup champions "They deserve respect."

"It is a final because we need points. In LaLiga we are not where we should be. The defeat of Madrid and Girona weighed on us and is affecting us. Tomorrow is very important against a complicated and tough rival. Baraja is doing an extraordinary job "They have taken a step forward, Mestalla is pushing even though they have a point of 12. It is a final and that is how we face it."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Barcelona's latest lineup

  Grief; Fort, Koundé, Christensen, Baldé; Sergi Roberto, Romeu, López; Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
2:35 AMan hour ago

Valencia's latest lineup

Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gayà; Ilaix Moriba, Musah, Andre Almeida; Kluivert, Hugo Duro, Samuel Lino.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona has had two consecutive defeats this week, Xavi's squad will go all out because they urgently need to add three and get out of this slump.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How does Valencia get there?

Valencia fell in their last match played in LaLiga by the minimum, in a very eventful and interesting match where the now local team could not get the three points.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Valencia vs Barcelona match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium

2:15 AMan hour ago

