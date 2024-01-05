Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Tottenham vs Burnley live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the SkY Sports channel.

Tottenham vs Burnley can be tuned into the Blue to Go App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Tottenham vs Burnley match corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup?

Tottenham statements

The newcomer to the team Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach, spoke to the media: "From my point of view, it is an opportunity for us to try to win a competition and for a club of our size that has to be the ambition every year, that you go to each competition with the goal and hope of winning a trophy.

“I love winning. It's what I've done my entire career. "I don't say that dismissively and I don't have (photos) on the ceiling, but that's what motivates me."

“Every year I start the year hoping that at the end of the year there will be a photo of me with a team lifting a trophy.”

“That's what I've tried to do my entire career and I have a lot of evidence of it, so that's my intention here. "I don't have to visualize it, it's what I do."

“People who have been successful at this football club are rightly honoured.

"If you walk around the home dressing room, those are the only photos we have there, teams and individuals who have won things because we know how important they are to this football club."

“I love international football, I think it is important. The tournaments they are going to attend now are important tournaments.

“You have to understand these guys, this is where they grew up. That's where a big part of who they are today comes from and when they go and represent their country, for them it's not just another football game.

"I'm sure Sonny and Pape would have loved to be here with us, but that doesn't diminish what they do there."

"It doesn't bother me at all what other clubs do."

“We have a generational player (Son) from Asia who has been representing our club. "If we lose him every four years for five weeks, I think that's a really small price to pay."

Burnley's latest lineup

Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Foster, Amdouni.
Tottenham's latest lineup

Vicario, Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bentancur, Johnson, Lo Celso, Son, Richarlison.
How do Burnley get there?

Burnley has already gone two games without winning in the Premier League, the last one against Aston Villa, a game in which they lost three goals to two, where Sander Berge was also sent off. In this match the team will seek to redeem themselves in front of their fans and add a victory.
How do Tottenham arrive?

Tottenham arrives after beating Bournemouth three goals to one in the Premier League, so it arrives in great shape in terms of mood, and will seek to continue advancing in the round. ​ 114 / 5.000 Resultados de traducción Resultado de traducción Tottenham will seek to continue their good streak and achieve a new victory that catapults them to the next phase.

The Tottenham vs Burnley match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham vs Burnley match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in Tottenham, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Burnley match, corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 3:00 p.m.
