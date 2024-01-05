Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Burnley online and live
Tottenham vs Burnley can be tuned into the Blue to Go App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Tottenham vs Burnley match corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup?
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Tottenham statements
“I love winning. It's what I've done my entire career. "I don't say that dismissively and I don't have (photos) on the ceiling, but that's what motivates me."
“Every year I start the year hoping that at the end of the year there will be a photo of me with a team lifting a trophy.”
“That's what I've tried to do my entire career and I have a lot of evidence of it, so that's my intention here. "I don't have to visualize it, it's what I do."
“People who have been successful at this football club are rightly honoured.
"If you walk around the home dressing room, those are the only photos we have there, teams and individuals who have won things because we know how important they are to this football club."
“I love international football, I think it is important. The tournaments they are going to attend now are important tournaments.
“You have to understand these guys, this is where they grew up. That's where a big part of who they are today comes from and when they go and represent their country, for them it's not just another football game.
"I'm sure Sonny and Pape would have loved to be here with us, but that doesn't diminish what they do there."
"It doesn't bother me at all what other clubs do."
“We have a generational player (Son) from Asia who has been representing our club. "If we lose him every four years for five weeks, I think that's a really small price to pay."