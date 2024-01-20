ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tunisia vs Mali Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tunisia vs Mali live, as well as the latest information from Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Tunisia vs Mali live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Tunisia vs Mali live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Tunisia vs Mali live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
What time is Tunisia vs Mali?
This is the kick-off time for the Tunisia vs Mali match on January 20, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Omar Abdulkadir Artan.
Key player in Mali
One of the players to take into account in Mali is Hamary Traore, the 31-year-old center forward is currently playing for Real Sociedad Club of Spain and so far in the Africa Cup 2024, has played one game, in which he has not managed to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against South Africa.
Key player in Tunisia
One of the most outstanding players in Tunisia is Youssef Msakni the 33-year-old center forward is currently playing for Al Arabi Doha Club of Qatar and so far in the Africa Cup 2024 has played one game, in which he has not added assists or goals.
History Tunisia vs Mali
In total, the two teams have met five times since 2019, the record is dominated by Tunisia with two wins, there have been two draws and Mali has managed one win.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Tunisia with three goals to Mali's two.
Actuality - Mali
Mali is going through a good moment talking about the Africa Cup 2024, because after playing a total of one match, is located in the number one position in the standings of group E with three points, this after winning one match, drawing zero and losing zero, has also scored two goals and conceded zero, for a goal difference of +2.
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Mali (Friendly match)
Mali 3 - 1 Chad (African Qualifiers)
Mali 1 - 1 Central African Republic (African Qualifiers)
Mali 6 - 2 Guinea Bissau (friendly match)
Mali 2 - 0 South Africa (Africa Cup of Nations)
Actuality - Tunisia
Tunisia throughout the Africa Cup 2024 has had a bad performance, because after playing one match is located in the number three position in the standings of group E with zero points, this was achieved after winning zero games, drawing zero and losing one, also has a goal difference of -1, this after scoring zero goals and conceding one.
Tunisia 4 - 0 Sao Tome and Principe (African Qualifiers)
Malawi 0 - 1 Tunisia (African Qualifiers)
Tunisia 0 - 0 Mauritania (Friendly match)
Tunisia 2 - 0 Cape Verde (Friendly match)
Tunisia 0 - 1 Namibia (Africa Cup of Nations)
The match will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
The match between Tunisia and Mali will take place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in the city of Korhogo (Ivory Coast), the stadium is where the Ivory Coast national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2023 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tunisia vs Mali match, valid for date two of group E of the Africa Cup 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
