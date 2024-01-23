ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Austin vs Philadelphia Union live from the 2024 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Austin vs Philadelphia Union live for the 2024 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Al Lang Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Austin vs Philadelphia Union online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Austin vs Philadelphia Union match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 8:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
USA (ET): 6:30 p.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 00:30 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Peru: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. Without Transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Austin's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sebastián Sosa, José Saavedra, Enrique Cedillo, Leobardo López, Diego García, Raúl Torres, Fernando Illescas, Javier Ibarra, Ulises Cardona, Omar Islas and Sergio Vergara.
Jon Gallagher, player to watch!
The Austin winger arrives as one of the team's important references and ended up as the team's best assister. He managed to contribute 5 goals and 5 assists in the previous regular season, becoming one of the best orchestrators of the team's offense. Gallagher is a multi-purpose player for the Texan team and can play in many positions but the Irishman is a great element of Austin's offense. What Gallagher must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Gyasi Zardes and Sebastian Driussi for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does Austin get there?
The Texan team starts a new season, after having been left out of the Playoffs in its third MLS season. To avoid this, the team was reinforced and has a great squad with players like Gyasi Zardes, Jon Gallagher, Daniel Pereira, Emiliano Rigoni, Sebastián Driussi and Alexander Ring. Those led by Josh Wolff had a bad season, finishing in twelfth place in the Western Conference with 39 points, after 10 wins, 15 draws and 9 losses. With these results, the Texans were 5 points away from entering the Western Conference Play-In and ended their season without Playoffs and were left without the possibility of fighting for their first MLS title. Now the team has the mission of showing improvements and seeking to have a good season and seeking to get into the 2024 MLS Grand Final.
Latest Philadelphia Union lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Abraham Rodriguez, Andreas Maxsø, Moise Bombito, Andrew Gutman, Sebastian Anderson, Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Rafael Navarro, Jonathan Lewis and Calvin Harris.
Julian Carranza, player to follow!
The Philadelphia Union forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having been the team's top scorer in the championship with 18 goals and 13 assists, being the leader in Philly's offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Daniel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre to form a lethal forward.
How does Philadelphia Union arrive?
The Philadelphia team enters Al Lang Stadium to face Austin FC and continue their path towards the 2024 MLS season. They finished the previous season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses to reach 55 points. Those from Philly will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue improving their development as a team and seek to get back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs to fight for their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Julián Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, José Martínez, Jack McGlynn, Kai Wagner, Mikael Uhre and André Blake. Those from Philadelphia will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference in the 2024 MLS season.
Where is the game?
The Al Lang Stadium located in the city of St. Petersburg will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective leagues ahead of the resumption of international football. This stadium has capacity for 7,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1947.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Austin vs Philadelphia Union match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the Al Lang Stadium, at 6:30 p.m.