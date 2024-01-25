ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 AMan hour ago

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is FC Juarez vs Club America match?

This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Club America of 24th January in several countries:

Where To Watch FC Juárez vs Club América around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

January 24, 2024

22:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

January 25, 2024

00:00

  

Bolivia

January 24, 2024

22:00

  

Brasil

January 25, 2024

00:00

  

Chile

January 25, 2024

00:00

  

Colombia

January 24, 2024

22:00

  

Ecuador

January 24, 2024

22:00

  

Spain

January 25, 2024

5:00 

  

Mexico

January 24, 2024

21:00

Fox Sports

Peru

January 24, 2024

22:00 

  
9:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Club America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for Club América has been a key player for the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

9:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this FC Juárez player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Amaury Escoto. FC Juárez's penalty area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.

9:40 AMan hour ago

Last FC Juárez lineup:

S. Jurado; A. Vukcevic, P. Ortiz, J. García, J. Abella; D. García, J. Venegas; A. Hurtado, A. García, D. Chávez; A. Escoto.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Club América's last lineup:

L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

FC Juárez and Club América have faced each other on a total of 11 occasions (2 wins for FC Juárez, 2 draws, 6 wins for Club América) where the balance is totally in favor of Club América. In terms of goals scored, Club América beats FC Juárez, with a total of 15 goals scored and 9 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 1 of the Apertura 2023 where Club América lost 0-1 to FC Juárez.
9:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium:

Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, located in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, has a capacity of 19,703. Located in the El Chamizal area, this stadium is mainly used for sporting events, such as soccer matches, as well as concerts. It serves as the local home of the FC Juárez soccer team and was previously home to the UACJ Indians until its demise in 2016. The ownership of the stadium belongs to the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez.

Its construction took place in October 1980, and it was inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a soccer match between the Mexican National Soccer Team and Atlético de Madrid, which ended in a scoreless draw. As of 1986, the stadium was ceded on loan by the State Government to the UACJ.

9:20 AMan hour ago

Seeking a second championship

On the other hand, Club América's eagles have started the tournament in a good way, keeping the crown and the same medal intact, without any team, so far, tarnishing the shine of the current Liga MX champion. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great list of honors in Coapa, even so, it is an obligation and ambition for América to win it all, which is why, in this tournament, as the defending champions, they will want to retain the throne to maintain total control of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of Liga MX. Likewise, it is important to get this win as their CONCACAF Champions League debut is coming up and arriving in high spirits will be fundamental in their quest for their eighth international trophy.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

They are looking to knock the crown off the champion's head

Last season, the Bravos de Juárez started the Apertura 2023 with a bang because halfway through the tournament, the team from the border was already positioned as the general sub-leader and it seemed that the team led by Diego Mejía would be a danger for the entire Liga MX, as it seemed that the team from the Ceméntales would fight for the title in the playoffs of Mexican football. However, everything suddenly fell apart and they ended up eliminated from the regular phase of the championship, leaving them without a chance to be in the big party and having to rethink the next tournament with too many dates in advance. However, now that history is different, the Bravos will be looking to have a great campaign and what better way to do it, starting with a victory in this 4th date of the tournament against the current champion of Mexican soccer, which, curiously, the Bravos of FC Juárez were the only team that defeated them last tournament in the 1st date of the Apertura 2023 by a score of 1-2 in the Azteca stadium, now, it will be their turn to repeat the dose and dent the crown of the current monarch.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
9:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The FC Juarez vs Club America match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Juarez City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: FC Juarez vs Club America!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
