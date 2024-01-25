ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Atletico de Madrid vs Sevilla

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla as well as the latest information from the Civitas Metropolitano. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla in Copa del Rey?

If you want to watch the Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla match, you can follow it on television through ESPN+

 

What time is Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this Sevilla player

Isaac Romero has been Sevilla's big "signing" in this winter market. The 23-year-old center forward has moved up to the first team from the reserve team where he had 11 goals and three assists in 15 games. In his first four official matches he has scored three. Two of them in the Copa del Rey, in the previous round against Getafe.

 

Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.

Álvaro Morata is at a fantastic level this season. He has scored 19 goals and two assists in 18 games. The captain of the Spanish National Team has scored just one goal in the Copa del Rey. Although the center forward has scored in the last two games he has played, and five goals in his last five games, he has also scored five goals in his last five games.

 

News - Sevilla

Sevilla is not getting its head up even with its third coach of the season, Quique Sanchez. They are coming off the back of a big drubbing against Girona where they lost 5-1. They have four consecutive defeats in LaLiga and are currently 17th with 16 points, one point above relegation. 

 

They have just eliminated Getafe in the Copa del Rey at the Coliseum. They have previously eliminated Racing de Ferrol, Atlético Astorga and Quintanar de la Orden. 

 

Quique Sánchez Flores will not be able to count on the injured Gudelj, Lukebakio and Kike Salas for this duel. In addition to En Nesyri, who is playing with Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

 

News - Atlético de Madrid

They are coming from a hard-fought victory this past Monday where they defeated Granada 0-1, thanks to a goal by Álvaro Morata. They are currently fourth in LaLiga EA Sports with 41 points, three points behind FC Barcelona, who is third. 

 

In the Copa del Rey they have just eliminated Real Madrid, in the derby of the capital, which was decided in extra time. Before that, they eliminated Lugo. 

 

Simeone will have Azpilicueta, Vitolo and Thomas Lemar absent for this match. All of these injured, in addition to the last-minute absence of Javi Galán, who has gone on loan to Real Sociedad.

 

Background

Many previous duels between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla with a favorable balance for the Madrid team that has won 76 times, 61 for the Andalusian team and 60 draws. The last time they met was last December 23 where Atletico won at home by the minimum. Sevilla have not won this duel since 2021. Seven times they have met in the Copa del Rey with a favorable balance for Sevilla. The last time they met in this competition was in the quarterfinals in 2018, then it was played in both legs, but in both matches Sevilla won.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, located in Madrid. It was inaugurated in September 1994 and has a capacity for 70464 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey this Thursday, January 25, 2024. The tie is a one-off
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in Copa del Rey.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
