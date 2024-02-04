ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+4´
Match ends, América and Rayados tie 0-0.
90´
Due to the loss of time, the referee decided to add 4 minutes of compensation.
76´
Igor Lichnovsky goes out on the assistance cart, the Eagles' center back is in discomfort.
71´
Jordi Cortizo's shot went just wide of the goal and the Rayados were close to their first goal.
65´
QUIÑONES CLOSE! Julián shoots inside the area and the ball goes wide.
60´
Shotooooo. Brian Rodríguez kicked at the near post but the ball was deflected by Andrada.
53´
America keeps trying, but Rayados defends well.
46´
The second half of the match begins!
45+4´
4 minutes of commitment are added
39´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR RAYADOS! THE BALL IS LEFT IN THE BOX TO CANAL AND THE SPANISH PLAYER SENDS IT INTO THE NET!
34´
A penalty is claimed for America, however, the referee says there is nothing.
32´
Julián Quiñones offside. It was America's second.
25´
Lichnovsky is shown the yellow card for a foul on Berterame.
23´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMÉRICA! DIEGO VALDÉS SCORED A GREAT GOAL!
17´
Monterrey continues to dominate the game, but they do not reach the goal defended by Luis Ángel Malagón with clarity.
15´
Fifteen minutes into the game, America has had the clearest chance of the match so far.
8´
VALDÉS MISSES! The Chilean had a chance inside the box but his shot went over the crossbar.
5´
The match kicks off at the Azteca, Monterrey and América are looking for three points.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Club América vs Monterrey, match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
LINEUP LIST
This is the starting eleven that Monterrey sends to the field to try to get the three points at the Azteca Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024.
LINEUP LIST
This is the starting eleven that Club América sends to the field to seek to get the three points at the Azteca Stadium on Day 5 of the Clausura 2024.
THE CRITICS AN AUTHORITATIVE VOICE
On his return to Mexico after 17 seasons in Europe, Andrés Guardado openly expressed his regret for the lack of evolution in the structure of Mexican soccer. The experienced player lamented the persistent presence of a high number of foreign players, the limited opportunity for young talent, as well as the existence of the promotion and relegation system. These issues, according to "El Principito", are priorities and have been stagnant in Mexican soccer for several years, even having obvious repercussions with the disappointing performance of the national team in the recent Qatar 2022 World Cup.
SCANDAL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
A day after Joao Rojas left Monterrey, the leading team in Liga MX, controversy broke out due to the leak of a message from the Ecuadorian soccer player addressed to his former Rayados teammates. In the message, Rojas criticizes Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, accusing him of not having had the courage to tell him directly that he had to leave the club. The text was sent by the South American via WhatsApp to the rest of the team's players.
FROM THE LIGA MX TO THE KINGS LEAGUE
At least 10 former Liga MX players will find space in Kings League teams. The leader of this list is Martín Bravo, the former Pumas striker. The main bet of the Cuervos Club will be the 'Rata', who will share a team with Manuel Viniegra, debutant at Tigres and recently part of the Bravos de Juárez.
IN MAY THERE IS A CHAMPION
The calendar indicates that the First Leg Final will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and the Second Leg Final is scheduled for three days later, that is, on Sunday, May 26.
SAVE THE DATES
The Play-In format, which was renewed for the second half of 2023 and allowed the teams ranked from seventh to tenth place to compete for the last two places in the Liguilla, will be maintained in the Clausura 2024. This process will take place between May 2 and 5. After this stage, the long-awaited Liga MX Fiesta Grande will begin on Wednesday, May 8.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for Liga MX is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best games in the world.
Tune in here America vs Monterrey Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Monterrey match.
What time is America vs Monterrey match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Monterrey of 3rd February in several countries:
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Brandon Vázquez. The Rayados' penalty area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the penalty area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the scales in favor of his team to get the victory.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current Monterrey striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
América's final lineup:
L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
Last Monterrey lineup:
E. Andrada; E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, S. Vegas; J. Cortizo, J. Rodríguez, O. Govea, G. Berterame; B. Vázquez, Canales.
Background:
América and Monterrey have met on a total of 61 occasions (23 América wins, 17 draws, 20 Monterrey wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of Monterrey. In terms of goals scored, América beats Monterrey, with a total of 78 goals scored and 72 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to Day 14 of the Apertura 2023 where Monterrey lost 0-3 to América.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City. It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 and has hosted numerous sporting and cultural events over the years. The stadium was built to host the FIFA World Cup in 1970. Subsequently, it also hosted the 1986 World Cup. It has witnessed historic moments in international soccer. Originally, the Azteca Stadium had a capacity of around 107,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world. However, with renovations and changes to the structure, the capacity has been reduced to around 87,523 spectators. One of the most memorable moments in the history of the Azteca Stadium was the 1970 FIFA World Cup Final, when Brazil defeated Italy 4-1 to win the world title. This match is known as the "Mexican Maracanazo".
Seeking a second championship
On the other hand, the Aguilas del América have startedthe tournament in a good way, keeping the crown and the same medal intact, without any team, so far, tarnishing the shine of the current Liga MX champion. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great list of honors in Coapa, even so, it is an obligation and ambition for América to win it all, which is why, in this tournament, as the defending champions, they will want to retain the throne to maintain total control of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of the Liga MX. Likewise, it is important to get this win as their CONCACAF Champions League debut is coming up soon and arriving in high spirits will be fundamental in their quest for their eighth international trophy.
Seeking to dent the champion's crown
As is customary in every tournament, Rayados de Monterrey will be under the spotlight of Liga MX as they are always a contender for the tournament title, however, for some time now, they have stagnated in the decisive phases, being eliminated in the semifinals or quarterfinals of the Mexican soccer playoffs. In this second stage under the command of Tano Ortiz, the Rayados de Monterrey will be looking to take that step that will allow them to transcend and return to a major Mexican soccer final, as last tournament they were left wanting after being surprisingly eliminated by Atlético de San Luis in their own home and in front of their own fans. Likewise, the team from Monterrey will have to face the same problem as the eagles, which is to know how to manage the games, as the fact of competing in the CONCACAF Champions League will lead to an overload of commitments, which could affect the team's performance.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The America vs Monterrey match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
