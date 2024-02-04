ADVERTISEMENT

11:14 AM3 hours ago

It’s over

Victory and humiliation for Chelsea. Wolves won 2-4 on the visiting field.

Great game by Matheus Cunha who scored a hat trick.

Chelsea had started it by winning, but Cole Palmer's goal was of no use. Defensive errors hurt Chelsea.

11:10 AM3 hours ago

86’

Goal by Thiago Silva to score the goal that puts some order on the scoreboard, after several defensive errors.
11:06 AM3 hours ago

82'

Wolves goal. Matheus Cunha scored the hat trick.
10:26 AM4 hours ago

64’

Wolves goal. It's the third in the morning. Cunha marked it. It's a double and a free throw alone. The striker arrived free without a mark.
10:18 AM4 hours ago

55’

Caicedo gets hot and loses his mind. Looking for the rival. He gives a free kick at 54. Sarabia hits him and he goes far from the goal
10:10 AM4 hours ago

47’

shot deflected for Sterling and Chelsea misses the tie.
9:49 AM5 hours ago

Halftime

We're going to rest. With the partial victory of Wolves. Chelsea were winning with a goal from Cole Palmer and were turned around due to defensive errors.


Nouri and Cunha were Wolves' scorers.

9:45 AM5 hours ago

43’

Wolves goal. The tie is broken near the end of the first half. Scored by Nouri, Neto assisted.
9:37 AM5 hours ago

35’

Enzo Fernandez takes courage and shoots wide and Chelsea recovers the ball. But Wolves are responsible for breaking that balance.
9:25 AM5 hours ago

22’

Wolves goal. Own goal by Thiago Silva. Caicedo loses the ball and Cunha shoots but it rebounds off Silva. It's 1-1.
9:22 AM5 hours ago

20’

Cole Palmer appeared. Chelsea goal 20 minutes into the game and assist from Moisés Caicedo.
Palmer slowly and crossed scores the goal.
9:13 AM5 hours ago

11’

Chelsea dominates the first 10 minutes of the game. The Argentine coach is looking for options to improve his team's performance.
9:05 AM5 hours ago

5’

Wolves start hitting first. Actions in front of goal against Chelsea's goal. Nkunku for scoring, ended up beaten.
9:02 AM5 hours ago

0’

The match is starts
8:40 AM6 hours ago

Wolves Lineup

This is how Wolves will go out to be looking for victory on this away day.
8:39 AM6 hours ago

Chelsea Lineup

This is how Chelsea will go out to be looking for victory on this day at home.
8:35 AM6 hours ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises prior to the start of the game between Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier League.
8:30 AM6 hours ago

Probabilities

Chelsea is the favorite to win, with 68% to 13% for Wolves and a 19% draw.
8:28 AM6 hours ago

Chelsea Substitutes

Lucas Bergstrom, Marcus Bettinelli, Alfie Gilchrist, Benoit Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Mudryk, Madueke and Nicolas Jackson. 
8:24 AM6 hours ago

The last game

In their last game between these two teams, Chelsea lost 2-1 to Wolves. Where Nkunku scored the only goal of the game for the blues. Matt Doherty and Mario Lemina scored the winning goals for the Wolves.
8:22 AM6 hours ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Stadium, looking out for their team and just minutes away from warming up.
8:19 AM6 hours ago

The referee

This morning's referee will be the English referee, Tim Robison. He has an average of 0.17 red cards and 3.75 yellow cards.
8:17 AM6 hours ago

They arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions in this commitment begin.
8:12 AM6 hours ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
8:07 AM6 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Chelsea and Wolves. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
8:02 AM6 hours ago

7:52 AM6 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chelsea vs Wolves: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Wolves: Sunday, February 4th, 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

7:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

11:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

8:00 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Star +.
7:47 AM7 hours ago

Wolves player to watch

Matheus Cunha is the player to watch, he is the Wolves' goal man, with 6 assists and 6 goals, Hee Chan Hwang is the scorer with 10 goals, but he is still in the Asian competition with South Korea, where he is a substitute. He has scored goals, they are going to face Australia, the lack of a goal for the Wolves means they are missing the Korean. Although Pedro Neto is not in the ranking of scorers, he is the top assister of 9 assists.
7:42 AM7 hours ago

Chelsea player to watch

Cole Palmer is the Chelsea player, one of the best of the Blues in this crisis, the former Manchester City, he rescues with goals in 19 games, he has scored 9 goals and 4 assists. Although they signed for large amounts, the 21-year-old English winger and forward is worth 45 million euros.
7:37 AM7 hours ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea has just lost to Liverpool by 4 goals to 1. It was a disaster, because the only goal that Christopher Nkuku scored in the 71st minute was enough for the honor, after an exhibition by the Anfield team. His last victory in the Premier League was against Fulham by 1 goal, in the FA Cup they tied 0 goals against Aston Villa, they will meet next Wednesday at 2 in the afternoon. But this month Chelsea needs to add before the Manchester City game on February 17 arrives. The EFL Cup final will be against Liverpool. With 22 games they have won 9, drawn 4 and lost 9 with 36 goals for and 35 against.
7:32 AM7 hours ago

How do the Wolves get there?

The Wolves have just lost to Manchester United by 3 goals to 4. In a great match, where Pablo Sarabia, Max Kilman and Pedro Neto were the scorers, but Kobbie Mainoo was the one who gave the Devils the victory. Their last victory in the league was against Everton by 3 goals to 0. Because in the FA Cup they are still alive with a 2 goals to 0 victory against Albion. Their next FA Cup match is against Birghton.
7:27 AM7 hours ago

How is the Premier League?

The Premier is on fire with Liverpool being the leader with 51 points, with Manchester City with 46 points, Arsenal has 46 points, both teams tied. Tottenham with 43 points, Aston Villa has the same 43 points, West Ham has 36 and Manchester United is seventh with 35. Chelsea is tenth with 31 points, closing the top 10. Those who suffer in relegation are Everton, Luton Town, who are still there, Burnley and Sheffield United have just 10 points, being the team that has accumulated the most 16 defeats.
7:22 AM7 hours ago

Where is it going to be played?

The Stamford Bridge Stadium is the home of Chelsea, located in the United Kingdom, with a capacity for 41 thousand spectators, with this stadium having existed for more than 146 years. Opened on April 28, 1877 for fans, it has undergone 3 changes, the last one was in the 90s.
7:17 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Chelsea vs Wolves Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
