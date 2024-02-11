ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Heerenveen vs Ajax in a Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heerenveen vs Ajax match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Heerenveen vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Heerenveen vs Ajax of February 11th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 08:30 a.m.
Peru: 08:30 hours
USA: 08:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:30 hours
Spain: 16:30 hours
Mexico: 07:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 08:30 a.m.
Peru: 08:30 hours
USA: 08:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:30 hours
Spain: 16:30 hours
Where and how to watch Heerenveen vs Ajax live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Heerenveen vs Ajax in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Heerenveen vs Ajax in streaming, it will be tuned by ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 77th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 56 wins for Ajax, 10 draws and 10 for Heerenveen, leaving the balance very uneven, which favors the locals, where they hope to maintain that line.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 5 wins have gone to Ajax, while Heerenveen were left with 0 wins and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they do not have a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 Heerenveen, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2 - 4 Ajax Amsterdam, Mar. 12, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5 - 0 Heerenveen, Sept. 10, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5 - 0 Heerenveen, May 11, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0 - 2 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 16, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 Heerenveen, Nov. 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2 - 4 Ajax Amsterdam, Mar. 12, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5 - 0 Heerenveen, Sept. 10, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5 - 0 Heerenveen, May 11, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0 - 2 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 16, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Watch out for this Ajax player
Holland attacker, 22 year old Brian Brobbey has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Keep an eye on this Heerenveen player
Holland midfielder, 25 year old Luuk Brouwers has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Heerenveen coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-3 against Fortuna Sittard, having a streak of 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fortuna Sittard 3 - 3 Heerenveen, Feb. 3, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Jan. 28, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 3 - 0 Heerenveen, Jan. 19, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle 2 - 2 Heerenveen, Jan. 13, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse 1 - 0 Heerenveen, Dec. 21, 2023, Dutch Cup
Fortuna Sittard 3 - 3 Heerenveen, Feb. 3, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Jan. 28, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 3 - 0 Heerenveen, Jan. 19, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle 2 - 2 Heerenveen, Jan. 13, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse 1 - 0 Heerenveen, Dec. 21, 2023, Dutch Cup
How are Ajax doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 1 - 1 PSV Eindhoven, Feb. 3, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Heracles Almelo 2 - 4 Ajax Amsterdam, Jan. 27, 2024, Netherlands Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 RKC Waalwijk, Jan. 21, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 2 - 3 Ajax Amsterdam, Jan. 14, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2 - 1 Hannover 96, Jan. 7, 2024, Friendlies
Ajax Amsterdam 1 - 1 PSV Eindhoven, Feb. 3, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Heracles Almelo 2 - 4 Ajax Amsterdam, Jan. 27, 2024, Netherlands Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 4 - 1 RKC Waalwijk, Jan. 21, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 2 - 3 Ajax Amsterdam, Jan. 14, 2024, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2 - 1 Hannover 96, Jan. 7, 2024, Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Eredivisie match Heerenveen vs Ajax. The match will take place at Abe Lenstra Stadion, at 08:30.