Stay tuned to follow Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live stream, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Don't miss a single detail of Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live?

If you want to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live on TV, your option is: RCN International, Win Sports+ on ViX.

If you want to watch it by streaming, your option is: Win Sports online.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios?

This is the kickoff time for the Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios match on February 11, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Bolivia: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Brazil: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Chile: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Colombia: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports +

Ecuador: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Spain: 1:10 hrs. - Win sports online (February 12)

Mexico: 17:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Paraguay: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Peru: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Uruguay: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online

Last Lineup- Millonarios

Millonarios (formation 4-4-2)

Player

Posición

Alvaro Montero

 GK

Delvin Alfonzo

 RS

Andres Llinas

 CB

Juan Pablo Vargas

 CB

Omar Bertel

 LS

John Largacha

 MFR

Daniel Giraldo

 MC

Larry Vasquez

 MC

Daniel Ruiz

 MFL

Leonardo Castro

 FW

Santiago Giordana

 FW

Alberto Gamero

 HC
Last Lineup- Atletico Nacional

Atletico Nacional (formation 4-3-3)

Player

 Position

Santiago Rojas

 GK

Juan Jose Arias

 RS

Sergio Mosquera

 CB

Juan Felipe Aguirre

 CB

Andres Salazar

 LS

Agustin Cano

 MFR

Robert Mejia 

 MC

Carlos Sierra

 MFL

Edier Ocampo

 RW

Daniel Mantilla

 LF

Eric Ramirez

 FW

Jhon Jairo Bodmer

 HC
Match Referees

The central referee for this Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios match will be the referee from Valle del Cauca, Nolberto Ararat; Carlos Zemanate will be in charge of the first line; Fernando Castellanos will be the second assistant referee and Miguel Roldán will be the fourth referee. Ararat also directed the last Green and Blue classic in the quadrangular semifinal of the 2023 final. The VAR referee will be John Perdomo and the VAR assistant will be Liz Mair Suárez.
Squad team- Millonarios

Squad team- Nacional

News - Millonarios

The blue team led by Alberto Gamero seems to have found its best soccer at the beginning of the championship, although they have had important departures such as Daniel Cataño and David Mackalister Silva, El Millo plans to sign one more winger, the blue youth player, Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez, who would have everything agreed to rejoin the club that saw him debut as a professional. 

Last matches

Millonarios 2-0 Junior (Superliga)
Bucaramanga 0-0 Millonarios
Millonarios 1-1 Alianza FC
Tolima 2-0 Millonarios 
Millonarios 1-0 América

News - Atlético Nacional

The Verdolaga team, led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer, needs to get three points in the national classic, the last draw against the Lanceros did not go down very well in the green paisa, although they are in the group of the best eight of the championship with 8 points, product of two wins, two draws and one defeat. They have scored 8 goals, but have conceded 6 goals, although 4 of them came in their only defeat, against América in Cali. 

Last matches

Atletico Nacional 3-1 Alianza FC

America 4-1 Atletico Nacional

Atletico Nacional 1-1 Once Caldas

Aguilas Doradas 0-3 Atletico Nacional

Patriotas FC 0-0 Atletico Nacional

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot

The match between Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios will take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the city of Medellin (Colombia), this stadium is where the Club Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellin play their home games, was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Photo: Estadio Atanasio
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the national derby Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios, corresponding to match day 6 of the BetPlay 2024-I League. The match will take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, at 18:10 hours.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
