Stay tuned to follow Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live on TV
How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live?
If you want to watch it by streaming, your option is: Win Sports online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios?
Argentina: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:10 hrs. - Win sports online (February 12)
Mexico: 17:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 19:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 18:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 20:10 hrs. - Win sports online
Last Lineup- Millonarios
|
Millonarios (formation 4-4-2)
|
Player
|
Posición
|
Alvaro Montero
|GK
|
Delvin Alfonzo
|RS
|
Andres Llinas
|CB
|
Juan Pablo Vargas
|CB
|
Omar Bertel
|LS
|
John Largacha
|MFR
|
Daniel Giraldo
|MC
|
Larry Vasquez
|MC
|
Daniel Ruiz
|MFL
|
Leonardo Castro
|FW
|
Santiago Giordana
|FW
|
Alberto Gamero
|HC
Last Lineup- Atletico Nacional
|
Atletico Nacional (formation 4-3-3)
|
Player
|Position
|
Santiago Rojas
|GK
|
Juan Jose Arias
|RS
|
Sergio Mosquera
|CB
|
Juan Felipe Aguirre
|CB
|
Andres Salazar
|LS
|
Agustin Cano
|MFR
|
Robert Mejia
|MC
|
Carlos Sierra
|MFL
|
Edier Ocampo
|RW
|
Daniel Mantilla
|LF
|
Eric Ramirez
|FW
|
Jhon Jairo Bodmer
|HC
Match Referees
Squad team- Millonarios
Squad team- Nacional
News - Millonarios
Last matches
Millonarios 2-0 Junior (Superliga)
Bucaramanga 0-0 Millonarios
Millonarios 1-1 Alianza FC
Tolima 2-0 Millonarios
Millonarios 1-0 América
News - Atlético Nacional
Last matches
Atletico Nacional 3-1 Alianza FC
America 4-1 Atletico Nacional
Atletico Nacional 1-1 Once Caldas
Aguilas Doradas 0-3 Atletico Nacional
Patriotas FC 0-0 Atletico Nacional
The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot
