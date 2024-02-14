ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Lazio vs Bayern Munich live
Where and how to watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich online and live
Lazio vs Bayern Munich can be tuned into the live streams of the HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg?
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 12:00 hours
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Lazio Statements
"We had to find fun again. Bayern? Difficult, but many teams would like to be in our place."
"If Immobile scores consistently again it will be a good thing for us, then age passes for everyone but we have to find a balance point. He also scored a non-trivial goal. The feeling of fun in a team is very important but it does not mean being superficial If a team has fun, the one who sees it also has fun, it's contagious. It could have turned into a dirty match, Cagliari scored 15 points out of 18 at home, making them worth half of the table. Congratulations for resuming the match after the goal from Gaetano. We have an average of 2.16 per game, we are not in crisis with 16 points in the last 7 games. In his goal, an exit movement failed, but I have to review it. In the Champions League we played against one of the strongest teams in the world, it is a prohibitive challenge but many teams would like to be in our place. The closeness of the team is precious, I am trying to help them in every way. There are small factors that contribute, we were good during the week questioning ourselves and perhaps we understood that we were enjoying the fun. "We have to start from here."
Bayern Munich's latest lineup
Lazio's latest lineup
How does Bayern Munich arrive?