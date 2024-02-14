ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM9 minutes ago

Lazio vs Bayern Munich live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lazio vs Bayern Munich live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Olympic Stadium in Italy.
2:55 AM14 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich can be tuned into the live streams of the HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM19 minutes ago

What time is the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg?

This is the start time of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match on February 14, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 12:00 hours

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

2:45 AM24 minutes ago

Lazio Statements

Maurizio Sarri spoke after the victory against Cagliari: "We are playing a Champions League match against a top-level team, one of the strongest in the world. It is an extremely difficult match, on the verge of the impossible. But there is another side of the coin: many teams would like to be in our position. We did well during the week; we all questioned ourselves. Maybe we realized that we were losing the taste for fun. We have to start from here."

"We had to find fun again. Bayern? Difficult, but many teams would like to be in our place."

"If Immobile scores consistently again it will be a good thing for us, then age passes for everyone but we have to find a balance point. He also scored a non-trivial goal. The feeling of fun in a team is very important but it does not mean being superficial If a team has fun, the one who sees it also has fun, it's contagious. It could have turned into a dirty match, Cagliari scored 15 points out of 18 at home, making them worth half of the table. Congratulations for resuming the match after the goal from Gaetano. We have an average of 2.16 per game, we are not in crisis with 16 points in the last 7 games. In his goal, an exit movement failed, but I have to review it. In the Champions League we played against one of the strongest teams in the world, it is a prohibitive challenge but many teams would like to be in our place. The closeness of the team is precious, I am trying to help them in every way. There are small factors that contribute, we were good during the week questioning ourselves and perhaps we understood that we were enjoying the fun. "We have to start from here."

2:40 AM29 minutes ago

Bayern Munich's latest lineup

Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Dier, Kim min-Jae, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Pavlović, Musiala, Sané, Kane
2:35 AM34 minutes ago

Lazio's latest lineup

Provedel; Marušić, Romagnoli, Mario Gila, Hysaj; Cataldi, Guendouzi, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Felipe Anderson, Immobile
2:30 AM39 minutes ago

How does Bayern Munich arrive?

Bayern Munich lost in a surprising way against Bayer Leverkusen three to zero, the German team needs to add another victory and play a great game on the road to leave this place with the advantage to finish the feat in home.

2:25 AM44 minutes ago

How does Lazio arrive?

Lazio managed to beat Calgiari away in Serie A three goals to one, the local squad will seek to strike the first blow and put their team at an advantage in this first duel of these round of 16.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Lazio vs Bayern Munich match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Italy

The Lazio vs Bayern Munich match will be played at the Italian Olympic Stadium located in Rome, Italy. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match, corresponding to the Round of 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Italy at 3:00 p.m.
