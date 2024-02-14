ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score
How to watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Fox Sports]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Vix+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps
The last time they faced each other at the 'Volcán' in this competition was in the 2016-2017 Champions Cup, in which the San Nicolás de los Garza team won 2-0.
Possible Vancouver lineup
Possible Tigres lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The VAR will have Benjamín Pineda and Ricardo Montero as commissioners.
How is the Vancouver Whitecaps doing?
For the Whitecaps it is a must to win in Monterrey or score the highest goal difference as visitors (remember that away goals still count as a bonus in this competition).
How is the Tigres UANL doing?
In their most recent game, they defeated Santos Laguna 3-0 away from home with a great team performance.
The match will be played at the University Stadium
This stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 1967, with the support of the University Board of Trustees. It is said that the construction cost around 23 million pesos and has a capacity for 42 thousand spectators.
As part of its technology, it has one of the largest screens in Latin America.
It is also a stadium that has hosted college soccer games (designated for the Auténticos Tigres de Nuevo León), as well as concerts and massive events of some of the world's best known artists.
At present, it has consolidated as one of the most significant buildings (sportingly speaking), hosting World Cups in various categories.
The stadium has left its mark on the global soccer scene, being the origin of the famous 'Wave', which took place in that friendly match between Mexico and Argentina in September 1984.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 1st round CONCACAF Champions League 2023 match: Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Updates!
After a dramatic first leg between Tigres and Vancouver, the two sides will meet again to decide who will advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Do not miss a detail of the match Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.