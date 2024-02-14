ADVERTISEMENT

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps

After a dramatic first leg between Tigres and Vancouver, the two sides will meet again to decide who will advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps live updates and commentaries

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [14, February, 2024]

USA Time: 8:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Fox Sports]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Vix+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

 

History Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps

The two clubs have met on four occasions, with the scales tipping in favor of the felines with three victories and only one draw (in the most recent game, when they finished 1-1). 
The last time they faced each other at the 'Volcán' in this competition was in the 2016-2017 Champions Cup, in which the San Nicolás de los Garza team won 2-0.
Possible Vancouver lineup

Y. Takaoka; M. Laborda, R. Veselinovic, T. Blackmon; R. Raposo, A. Schöpf, P. Vite, L. Martins; R. Gauld, D. Kreilach and B. White

 

Possible Tigres lineup

N. Guzmán; J. Garza, Samir, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; L. Quiñones, J. Vigón, R. Carioca, J. Herrera; S. Córdova and A. Gignac.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps match will be Said Martínez; Christian Ramírez will be in charge of the first line; Walter López will be the second assistant referee and Selvin Brown will be the fourth official. 
The VAR will have Benjamín Pineda and Ricardo Montero as commissioners.
How is the Vancouver Whitecaps doing?

On the other hand, the Canadian team has had very little participation this year (facing only friendly matches), due to the fact that the MLS competition has not yet begun, a situation that makes the visitors vulnerable due to their limited participation. 
For the Whitecaps it is a must to win in Monterrey or score the highest goal difference as visitors (remember that away goals still count as a bonus in this competition).
How is the Tigres UANL doing?

The team coached by Robert Dante Siboldi remains undefeated in the current Mexican football tournament (they have won 4 games and drawn 3), sharing the top spots in the standings with their city neighbor (Rayados) and América, occupying third place with 14 points, tied with the Azulcremas. 

In their most recent game, they defeated Santos Laguna 3-0 away from home with a great team performance.

The match will be played at the University Stadium

Traditionally known as the 'Volcano', it is a soccer stadium located in the heart of the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL), in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. 

This stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 1967, with the support of the University Board of Trustees. It is said that the construction cost around 23 million pesos and has a capacity for 42 thousand spectators. 

As part of its technology, it has one of the largest screens in Latin America. 

It is also a stadium that has hosted college soccer games (designated for the Auténticos Tigres de Nuevo León), as well as concerts and massive events of some of the world's best known artists.

At present, it has consolidated as one of the most significant buildings (sportingly speaking), hosting World Cups in various categories.

The stadium has left its mark on the global soccer scene, being the origin of the famous 'Wave', which took place in that friendly match between Mexico and Argentina in September 1984.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 1st round CONCACAF Champions League 2023 match: Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

