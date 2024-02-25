ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2024?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Sevilla of February 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Sevilla's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ørjan Nyland, Sergio Ramos, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuña, Jesús Navas, Boubakary Soumaré, Ivan Rakitic, Djibril Sow, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos and Dodi Lukébakio.
Real Madrid's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Brahim Díaz.
Players to follow from Sevilla
The next three players are considered key to Sevilla's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Real Madrid. The Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri (#15) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic (#10) is another distributor of play on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 33-year-old goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Sevilla in the tournament
Sevilla had a bad start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in fifteenth position in the general table after 5 games won, 9 tied and 11 lost, they have 24 points. Sevilla seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and finish among the first 6 places. Sevilla's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 17, resulting in a 0-0 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Real Madrid players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Real Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Sevilla. English player Jude Bellingham (#5) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Toni Kroos (#8) is another distributor of the game on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Real Madrid in the tournament
The Real Madrid football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in first position in the general table with 19 games won, 5 tied and 1 lost, achieving 62 points. Real Madrid seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on February 18, it ended in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Vallecas Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 84,000 spectators and is the home of Real Madrid. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.