ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Cardiff City match live?
What time is Bristol City vs Cardiff City match for EFL Championship
Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission
Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission
Chile 8:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission
Peru 7:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission
Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission
Speak, Erol Bulut!
I said after the draw against Blackburn Rovers that this game was important for us to regain our confidence. Then we won 2-1 and that boosted confidence. Now, the team has gained a bit more confidence because of the two games, but now we have to keep going. Against Bristol City, we have to be alert and totally focused.
In training, when we have reduced games or general things like finishing, it seems that the players' confidence has returned. For the fans and in front of the fans, winning at home brings back a lot of positivity, which we need for Saturday.
We've got 12 games to go and we're not relaxing. We'll try to get as many points as possible from the 36 points available. Saturday is the first leg".
Speak, Liam Manning!
As always in the Championship, margins can be very fine and we've had a good opportunity to train this week, which gives us a good platform to give our best.
I've heard a lot from fans and people at the club (including Scott Murray!) about how big this game is and it's my job to make sure the team is prepared in the best possible way.
We have to make sure we have a consistently high level of focus and discipline, while giving the fans something to look forward to.
You can play your part throughout the 90 minutes, your energy and passion can spill out onto the pitch and the field and make our home a difficult place for the opposition."
Classification
Bluebirds
Robins
Ashton Gate
Over the years, it has hosted not only soccer and rugby matches, but also events such as concerts and corporate activities.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!