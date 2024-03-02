ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Cardiff City match live?

If you want to watch the game Bristol City vs Cardiff City live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bristol City vs Cardiff City match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Cardiff City of 2nd March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission

Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission

Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission

Chile 8:30 am: No transmission

Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission

Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission

Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission

Peru 7:30 am: No transmission

Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission

Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission

Speak, Erol Bulut!

"Of course, when you win and get three points, morale and everything is much better and much easier for the manager, the players and the club. 

I said after the draw against Blackburn Rovers that this game was important for us to regain our confidence. Then we won 2-1 and that boosted confidence. Now, the team has gained a bit more confidence because of the two games, but now we have to keep going. Against Bristol City, we have to be alert and totally focused. 

In training, when we have reduced games or general things like finishing, it seems that the players' confidence has returned. For the fans and in front of the fans, winning at home brings back a lot of positivity, which we need for Saturday.

We've got 12 games to go and we're not relaxing. We'll try to get as many points as possible from the 36 points available. Saturday is the first leg".

Speak, Liam Manning!

"It's my first experience of the Severnside derby and I'm looking forward to the occasion and the atmosphere. Our opponents, Cardiff City, have done well recently and are a good, well-organized team with talented players who should provide a competitive game of soccer.

As always in the Championship, margins can be very fine and we've had a good opportunity to train this week, which gives us a good platform to give our best.

I've heard a lot from fans and people at the club (including Scott Murray!) about how big this game is and it's my job to make sure the team is prepared in the best possible way.

We have to make sure we have a consistently high level of focus and discipline, while giving the fans something to look forward to.

You can play your part throughout the 90 minutes, your energy and passion can spill out onto the pitch and the field and make our home a difficult place for the opposition."

Bluebirds

Cardiff City are a little lower than their rivals, in 14th place with the same 44 points, but losing on goal difference. After three straight defeats, the Bluebirds have picked up a draw and a win.
Robins

Bristol City are 12th on 44 points, the same as Watford, who have fewer defeats. The Robins are coming off the back of three defeats, two in a row, and two wins in their last five games.
Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Stadium is the home of Bristol City Football Club and Bristol Bears Rugby Club, located in Bristol, England. With a current capacity of over 27,000 spectators, the stadium has undergone several renovations since its opening in 1904.

Over the years, it has hosted not only soccer and rugby matches, but also events such as concerts and corporate activities.

Eye on the game

Bristol City vs Cardiff City live this Saturday (2), at the Ashton Gate at 7:30 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 35th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Bristol City vs Cardiff City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
