Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canada vs Costa Rica match.
What time is Canada vs Costa Rica match for Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Canada vs Costa Rica of 2nd March in several countries:
|
Where to watch Canada vs Costa Rica
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 2, 2024
|
19:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
March 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 2, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
March 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
March 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
March 2, 2024
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 2, 2024
|
19:00
|
España
|
March 2, 2024
|
1:00
|
Canada
|
March 2, 2024
|
18:00
|
Peru
|
March 2, 2024
|
19:00
Watch out for this player from Costa Rica:
For this match, the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes will be Maria Paula Salas. The Costa Rican striker plays in one of the best women's soccer leagues in the world, Liga MX Femenil, so María Paula Salas will have to show all the experience she has acquired to be the decisive factor that will bring Costa Rica close to victory.
Costa Rica's final lineup:
D. Solero; D. Cruz, M. Benavidez, V. del Campo, G. Guillen; E. Chinchilla, E. Valenciano; A. Pinell, R. Rodríguez, G. Villalobos; M. Paula Salas.
Watch out for this player from Canada:
The player to watch will be Jordyn Huitema, the center forward of the Canada Women's national team has been able to take the baton to the attack of the Maple Leafs and reflected it in the previous match, scoring goal and tipping the balance in favor of her team. Also, Jordyn Huitema has good experience in women's soccer in the United States, so she should be the guiding light for her teammates and lead them to victory.
Canada's last lineup:
K. Sheridan; K. Buchanan, V. Gilles, S. Zardosky; A. Lawrence, J. Fleming, S. Awujo, G. Carle; A. Leon, J. Huitema, C. Larisey.
Background:
Canada and Costa Rica have met on at least 12 occasions (11 Canadian wins and only one Tico victory) with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the Canadians. In terms of goals, 34 goals have fallen in favor of Canada's women's team, while only seven have been scored in favor of Costa Rica's women's team. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the 2024 Women's Gold Cup where Canada defeated Costa Rica 3-0 with goals from Jordyn Huitema and a brace from Selina Zardosky.
About the Stadium:
BMO Soccer Stadium, formerly known as Banc of California Stadium, is located in Los Angeles, California, in the Exposition Park neighborhood. It serves as home to the Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer and Angel City FC of the NWSL. Its construction was completed in 2018, making it the first outdoor stadium built in Los Angeles since 1962. Built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, it is adjacent to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and south of the main campus of the University of Southern California. The stadium's grand opening took place on April 18, 2018.
Life gave them a rematch
The Costa Rican team will try to turn the page and try to get the ticket to the semifinals after having qualified to the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup as the best third of the group, however, there is uncertainty in the "Pura Vida" team because as far as the previous phase is concerned, Costa Rica finished in third place with only three points obtained as a result of 1 win and two defeats, also, they had only 2 goals for and 4 goals against. Precisely, it was against Canada in their last duel and the Canadians ran over the Ticas, so now, they were presented with the great opportunity to take revenge and eliminate one of the favorites of the tournament.
In search of a win
Canada's women's national team comes into this game with the obligation to impose conditions to aspire to stay alive in the tournament and earn a ticket to the semifinals of the Women's Gold Cup. The team with the maple leaf had a good participation in the group stage since they won their three corresponding matches, finishing in first place in Group C with 9 points, scoring 13 goals and keeping a clean sheet on three occasions, becoming the team with the best defense of the championship. It should also be noted that their group was made up of Paraguay, Costa Rica and El Salvador, so this duel already has previous clashes due to what happened in the previous phase between the Ticas and the Canadians.
Kick-off time
The Canada vs Costa Rica match will be played at Banc Of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
