ADVERTISEMENT

Update
10:30 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned here to follow Manchester City vs Manchester United

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Manchester United as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:25 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online

If you want to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match, it will be available on television on SKY GO Extra


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

10:20 PMan hour ago

What time is the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 9:30 a.m. ET

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 9:30 a.m. ET

Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 8:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.

South Africa: 9:30 a.m.

Australia: 0930 hours

United Kingdom ET: 0930 hours

10:15 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

Scott McTominay, a 27-year-old midfielder, has eight goals and two assists, seven of them in the Premier League. Although the international player with the Scottish National Team since last February 11 has not scored where he scored the winning goal against Aston Villa.

 

10:10 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player

Erling Haaland is back and the drought is over. He has 27 goals and six assists in 30 games. He has also scored five goals against Luton Town in an exhibition for the Norwegian. The 23-year-old attacker has eight goals in this 2024. In the last match against Manchester United he was decisive with a brace and an assist.

 

10:05 PMan hour ago

News - Manchester United

Manchester United comes from defeating Nottingham United with a goal from Casemiro in the final stretch. In the next round of the FA Cup they will face Premier League leaders Liverpool. In their last league game they lost at home to Fulham, cutting their positive run. They are currently sixth with 44 points, three points behind the European places and eight points behind the fourth position, which gives access to the UEFA Champions League. 

 

Last five matches

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United | FA Cup: 28 February 2024

Manchester United 1-2 Fulham | Premier League: 24 February 2024

Luton 1-2 Manchester United | Premier League: February 18, 2024

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United | Premier League: February 11, 2024

Manchester United 3-0 West Ham | Premier League: February 4, 2024

10:00 PMan hour ago

News - Manchester City

Manchester City is coming from a 2-6 win over Luton Town to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup where they will face Newcastle United. They are unbeaten in 18 matches and their last defeat was last December when they lost 1-0 against Aston Villa. They are second in the Premier League with 59 points, just one point behind Liverpool, who are the leaders. 

 

Last five matches

Luton 2-6 Manchester City | FA Cup: 27 February 2024

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City | Premier League: February 24, 2024

Manchester City 1-0 Brentford | Premier League: 20 February 2024

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea : Premier League : 17 February 2024

Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City | 13 February 2024

9:55 PM2 hours ago

Background

The balance of fixtures between Manchester derbies is in favor of United, who have won 77 times, 59 times Manchester City have won and 53 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October 29, 2023 where Manchester City won 0-3 at Old Trafford. The Sky Blues have won five of the last six meetings. 

 

Last clashes 

Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City | Premier League: 29 October 2023

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United | FA Cup: June 3, 2023

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City | January 14, 2023

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United | October 2, 2022

Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | March 6, 2022

9:50 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in the city of Manchester, which was inaugurated in August 2003 and has a capacity for 53400 spectators.

 

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

The Manchester derby between Manchester City and United will meet this Sunday, March 3, 2024 in the match corresponding to the 27th matchday in the Premier League.
9:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain : Sports Journalist Editor : [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom