Jon Kempin picked up by Columbus Crew SC | Photo: LA Galaxy

Offseason moves have been going for quite some time now. This time news breaks out of the Eastern conference as Columbus Crew SC acquire Jon Kempin from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Crew SC Acquire Kempin

Kempin is the second goalkeeper listed on Columbus' roster after the Black and Gold decided to decline the options of keepers Brad Stuver and Logan Ketterer.

The 24-year-old keeper is an eight-year MLS veteran who played for the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.

Kempin spent the 2017 season with LA. There, he made seven regular-season appearances (all starts) while recording two shutouts and 27 saves. He also made six regular-season appearances (all starts) with their USL side LA Galaxy II. While with them, he recorded two clean sheets and 32 saves.

Jon Kempin acquired by Columbus Crew SC after having option declined by the Galaxy. | Photo: Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports

Just before moving out west, Kempin was sporting blue with SKC. There, he spent seven seasons. He also signed as the first home-grown player back in 2010 at the age of 17.

In 2016, Kempin appeared 12 times (all starts) for the Swope Park Rangers tallying up three shutouts and 33 saves.

International Career

Not only has Kempin represented the league, but he has also represented the country on the international stage on many levels.

Kempin has appeared with the U-14, U-17, U-20, and U-23 stages. Two years ago, Kempin was named to the United States Men's National Team for the first time in his career. There, he took part in the January Camp while under the direction of Jurgen Klinsmann.

Most recently, he appeared with the U-23 squad in a friendly against Brazil on November 11, 2015.

" Jon is a promising young goalkeeper with proven experience in the league and U.S. Youth National Teams. He has a good reputation for his work ethic, competitiveness, and contributions in the locker room. We are happy to welcome Jon to Columbus and continue his development,” spoke Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter.