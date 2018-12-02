Liverpool 1-0 Everton As It Happened: Pickford's blunder leads to late Origi winner
A tightly contested match ends in Liverpool's favor after substitute Divock Origi benefitted from a mistake from Jordan Pickford and scored the game-winning goal deep into stoppage time.
The Reds were moments away from dropped points, but with that last gasp goal, Liverpool now crawl back within two points of Manchester City at the top of the table. Every match between these two sides are crucial, but the stakes were even higher with Liverpool's title race involved. You could see how much it meant to Klopp, who sprinted onto the field to celebrate with Alisson. While the celebration was too much by the manager, it paints to picture of how much this match means to him, this club and this city. Liverpool have a manager who loves and lives the passion of their club, a quality that can't be understated.
It is Origi who is the hero for Liverpool on the day. He has hardly seen the pitch this season for Liverpool but was in the right position at the right time to make his mark and paint Merseyside red.
It was a horrible miscue by Pickford that opened the door for Origi to steal the match. He shouldn't have even tried to play that ball as it was easily going over and out, but his fingertips are what caused that ball to bounce back in off the crossbar and into play for Origi.
Fulltime!
Everton have one last chance with a long throw by Digne, but the ball is turned away and the whistle blows. It was a tight contest between two even performing sides, but it is Liverpool who get the lucky break and all three points.
96' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton
Liverpool steal the game right at the death! Alexander-Arnold plays a long ball into the area that gets turned back by the defense. Van Dijk miscues a volley that loops towards goal. Pickford goes up to tip the ball over the crossbar, but inadvertently keeps the ball in bounds where Origi is on hand to tip the ball into the net. Incredible scenes at Anfield!
92'
Sturridge turns past his defender into space at the top of the box. The striker takes too many touches as the opportunity slips away. He is taken down inside the box, but it was a legal tackle, frustrating Sturridge who wanted the call.
90'
Sigurdsson drags Robertson down after the defender got past him and is shown a yellow card by Kavanagh. The board goes up for four minutes of stoppage time. In the meantime, Bernard comes off for Calvert-Lewin, and Zouma comes on for Sigurdsson.
87'
Alexander-Arnold sends the cross in, and the ball falls in the box. Origi is able to get the outside of his boot on the ball and hits the frame of the goal. The rebound is fired back in at goal, and hits the arms of Sigurdsson. Kavanagh doesn't call the handball, and play resumes.
84' Substitution
Liverpool make their final change of the day, bringing on Divock Origi for Firmino. Another offensive change by Klopp as his side is chasing a winning goal.
80'
Gomez allows a lofted ball to bounce as Richardson steps in front of him to take the ball. He is then dragged down by Gomez who gets a yellow card.
77'
Fabinho lay into Richarlison with a late tackle, sending him to ground hard. Kavanagh immediately goes to his pocket and shows the Liverpool man a yellow card.
75' Substitution
Klopp makes another change with Salah coming off for Daniel Sturridge. He typically fancies a goal against Everton.
73'
There are shouts for a penalty as Gomes' arm strikes Salah in the face inside the box. Kavanagh is right there to see it, and motions for Salah to stand up.
71' Substitution
Alexander-Arnold tries to curl the ball to the back post, but he overhits it as it sails out for a goal kick. Klopp makes his first substitution, bringing on the aforementioned Keita for Shaqiri.
69'
Richarlison is taken down on the touchline by Gomez and earns the free kick. Naby Keita's is ready to go by the Liverpool bench, receiving instruction from Klopp before he is inevitably introduced to the game.
66'
Lookman goes on a brilliant run into the Liverpool third before picking out Bernard in space outside the box. He has a go at goal, trying to curl it into the far corner. Unfortunately, he doesn't get his foot around the ball to get any curl on it, and the ball flies wide for a goal kick.
63' Substitution
Walcott comes off for Ademola Lookman. It wasn't a poor showing from Walcott, but he hasn't been effective enough as Silva replaces him to freshen up the offense.
61'
Robertson takes Richardson down on the sideline legally and earns a throw. When grabbing the ball for the throw, Robertson accidentally bumped into Richarlison. The Everton forward then grabbed his face claiming foul play and got in the face of Robertson, but Wijnaldum diffuses the situation as Robertson jogs away. It's starting to get chippy.
59'
Salah picks out the run of Mane at the top of the box, and the Senegalese winger tries another curling effort. There is good movement on the ball, but not enough to curl it into the back of the net.
57'
Richarlison is down in a heap after Fabinho takes him down from behind. The midfielder completely missed the ball, chopping Richalison down by the ankles. Kavanagh lets him off with just a warning. Fabinho is lucky to get away without being booked there.
53'
The ball is rolled into the box for Mane who has a good look at goal, but his shot is poor as he fires considerably wide of the near post. Salah was unmarked in the middle of the box, and Mane should have tried to pick him out instead of going for goal at a tight angle.
52'
Shaqiri curls an early cross into the area for Mane, but Kavanagh whistles for a foul before the ball reaches him. Not clear who committed the offense as Mane seemed to be the one getting pushed around.
50'
Alexander-Arnold crosses the ball to the back post, and it is headed back in front of goal. Wijnaldum sprints forward to try and get a head to the ball, but Pickford is there at the last second to punch the ball clear.
48'
Salah has the ball at the top of the box and tries to curl one into the top corner. The shot evades Pickford but is just wide, barely missing the corner. Nice shot from Salah, but not enough to open the scoring.
Second half
The teams are back out on the pitch, and Liverpool gets us underway here for the second half. Who will find the breakthrough in the second half and claim all three points in this Merseyside derby?
There is plenty to play for in the second half, and both sides look up to the challenge. With both teams creating multiple chances in the first half, it's hard to believe this one ends scoreless. It's only a matter of time until a breakthrough is found.
Walcott also nearly got through later in the half. Alisson had come out of his goal but missed as Walcott skipped past him. The pressure from Alisson was apparently enough as Walcott's next touch was too heavy, dribbling over the goal line for a goal kick.
It was Shaqiri who had the best chance of day for the Reds, receiving the ball at his feet in the box. However he took too many touches in the box which narrowed his angle and made Pickford's save much easier. It seemed like he was certainly going to score in the moment, but the goalkeeper rose to the occasion to keep the match scoreless.
Halftime!
A fairly even half by both sides. The early minutes were dominated by Liverpool, but Everton grew into the match as they worked on adjusting to the hosts' press. The Toffees could hardly complete a pass early on but went on to create the best chance of the half. Gomes was picked out in the six yard box, but Alisson and Gomez were on hand to deny the visitors the goal.
45'
The board goes up, and there will be just one minute of stoppage time. That's enough time for probably one more attack.
43'
Excellent work by Seamus Coleman as he denies Salah a chance at goal. The Egyptian linked up with Mane, but Coleman did well to muscle in front of the forward and hold him off while Pickford came out to collect the ball.
39'
Mane tries to pick out Alexander-Arnold on the overlap, but his pass is too heavy for the full-back to get to. Liverpool are seeing most of the ball again but aren't able to find the breakthrough.
35'
Walcott gets the ball in the Liverpool box, and skips past Gomez and Alisson. Despite beating the goalkeeper, his touch was too heavy as the ball goes out for a goal kick before he can get a shot on the empty net.
34'
Salah rolls the ball in for Shaqiri in space in the box. Looking Pickford right in the eyes, Shaqiri takes a couple of touches before trying to beat the goalkeeper at this near post, but he makes an excellent save to deny the goal.
32'
Bernard picks the ball off of Shaqiri in the midfield and earns a free kick after the Swiss man drags him down. Shaqiri earns a yellow card for his trouble.
30'
Firmino gets the ball and space and tries to curl one into the top corner, but there isn't enough pace on the shot as Pickford calmly catches the ball. The Toffees then break on the counter attack, and Richardson has room for the shot at the top of the box. However his shot is poor as it rolls into the hands of Alisson. Real end-to-end football at the moment.
28'
This time it's Liverpool searching for the centre-back on the corner as the cross is sent in towards the massive Virgil van Dijk. He nearly gets to it, but Michael Keane wins the aerial battle to clear the ball.
26'
Everton have a corner kick, and the ball is sent in to the head of Mina. He flicks the ball towards the back post, but Theo Walcott is flagged for offside.
23'
The visitors are starting to step up and build into the match. Everton are enjoying their best spell of possession of the day and are getting the ball forward on the wings with ease.
20'
Alisson and Gomez both come to the rescue as Everton nearly score the opening goal. A cross finds Andre Gomes from six yards out, and the goalkeeper somehow gets a hand to it. The rebound nearly rolls into the box, but Gomez's last second clearance off the line saves Liverpool and keeps the match scoreless.
17'
Richardson gets the ball in the box, and gets past Gomez. Unfortunately he loses his foot and falls down while Alisson collects the ball. Small shout for penalty, but the forward gets up quickly once he realizes Chris Kavanaugh isn't interested.
15'
Everton keeps turning the ball over as the Reds have the visitors completely unsettled. The rapid pace has been set from kick-off, and Liverpool have yet to let off the pedal.
12'
A pass over the top finds Mane, but he can't get his foot over the top of the ball to keep it down, firing over the bar. It has been all Liverpool in the opening minutes. Everton have held firm so far, but the Reds offense has been relentless as they keep creating turnovers with a heavy press.
11'
A first time cross by Shaqiri nearly finds Mane at the back post. Excellent vision by the Swiss man to see the run of Mane.
10'
Another chance created by Mane as Salah was nearly in on goal. The pass was just over the head of Digne, but Salah couldn't get contact on it either as Everton earn a goal kick.
7'
Mane takes the ball off of Mina in the Everton third and plays the ball to Shaqiri. He looks up and finds Alexander-Arnold open on the overlap. Alexander-Arnold tries to get his cross off, but Lucas Digne does well with an excellent sliding tackle at the near post.
4'
Everton has a free kick just outside the Liverpool box, and the ball is played into a dangerous area. Yerry Mina is first to it, but his header is wide. He'll wish he could have that one back. It should be 1-0!
2'
Alisson tries to play Mane through with a direct pass down field, but there is too much on it as Pickford collects the ball ahead of him.
Kick-off!
Everton take the kick to get this Merseyside derby started. The crowd is roaring, and an early corner kick for Liverpool elicits and loud response from the fans.
Despite returning to training this week, Lallana misses out on today's derby. His return to the Liverpool squad will have to wait as he works on being fully fit. The Reds have four games in the next two weeks, so there is definitely room to rotate in the squad once he is healthy.
Shaqiri reclaims his place in the starting lineup while Fabinho comes into the midfield for Henderson. It seems Klopp is going to go with a 4-2-3-1 with Wijnaldum and Fabinho anchoring the midfield. On the other hand, Everton have expectedly made zero changes to their lineup.
Everton Substitutions
Stekelenburg, Zouma, Baines, Davies, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin, Tosun
Everton Starting XI
Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Gomes, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Bernard, Walcott, Richarlison
Liverpool Substitutions
Mignolet, Matip, Moreno, Keita, Milner, Origi, Sturridge
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Shaqiri; Mane, Firmino, Salah
We're just under an hour from kick-off, and the team sheets are in. Let's take a look at how both sides will lineup today.
Either Xherdan Shaqiri or Naby Keita are in line to fill Henderson's spot in the starting lineup, but I personally give Shaqiri the nod. Since coming to Liverpool, he has offered much creativity to a recently stagnant Liverpool midfield and can make an impact in his derby debut. For the Blues, why change what isn't broken? Expect Silva to name an unchanged side.
Everton Predicted Starting XI
Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Gomes, Gueye, Siggurdson; Walcott, Bernard, Richarlison
Liverpool Predicted Starting XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mane
The official team sheets will come out an hour prior to kick-off, but allow us to predict how both sides will lineup this afternoon.
Silva has a full arsenal of players to select from, benefitting from a clean bill of health. The Toffees have been playing well recently, and there is little reason for the manager to mix-up the lineup.
In other news, Adam Lallana returned to training this week and is in contention to make the team sheet. His health is still a doubt, but if he is good to go, expect to see his name listed amongst the substitutes.
The main absence for Liverpool this afternoon will be their captain Jordan Henderson. The skipper was shown red after his second yellow card against Watford last week and has been suspended for one week as a result. However this isn't just a match. It's the Merseyside Derby, one of the most important matches in Liverpool each year. Looking back at his suspension, Henderson will certainly be disappointed to miss out today.
Like the squad as a whole, there is much more magic about Gylfi Sigurdsson compared to last term. The Icelandic midfielder has come into his own, finding the net on six occasions already this season - tied only with Richarlison in the Everton top scorers stakes. He’ll have to produce another top performance if the Blues want to get anything from the game at Anfield, a ground they haven't won at since 1999.
After a few clever manoeuvres in the transfer window, the Everton team is now a well balanced side from front to back. Only Seamus Coleman remains from the team’s previous spine but does not look out place at all. His fellow defenders - Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma - have shown that the Blues aren’t solely an attacking side but have strength in defence. Three clean sheets in the last five games show that Jordan Pickford is benefiting from that much improved defensive solidity.
On the blue side of Liverpool, Marco Silva has made steady improvements to the Everton side since taking over the reins during the summer. There is more belief in the team itself and confidence from the fans is at its highest point in the last 18 months. It’s a huge change compared to last season where the sky was seemingly falling and nothing could go right.
There is another streak on the line this afternoon that Liverpool will be looking to extend over their rivals. The Reds haven't fallen to their hometown rivals in the last 17 meetings between the sides in all competitions. This is the longest undefeated streak between the two sides, and Liverpool will need to continue that trend, not only for pride but their Premier League title hopes.
The Reds are currently in pursuit of their longest unbeaten start to a season as they seek number 14 this week. Liverpool's longest unbeaten start was in the 2007/2008 season when Rafa Benitez's side went undefeated for the opening 15 weeks.
Even though the defense has been the story of Liverpool's season so far, that doesn't mean the front three still doesn't fancy a goal or two. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have combined for 16 of Liverpool's 26 league goals. Salah leads the offense in goals with seven as the Egyptian has come back into form in recent weeks.
Jurgen Klopp had Liverpool's offense firing on all cylinders last season, propelling his side to a Champions League final. However, he has completely flipped the script this season and has transformed the Reds into a stalwart defensive wall that few have been able to penetrate. With eight clean sheets in 13 league matches and only five goals allowed, Liverpool have finally gotten over the defensive issues that have plagued them for years.
Liverpool come into the derby off a loss to Paris Saint Germain in the French capital. Despite the disappointment midweek, the Reds have plenty to be happy about in the league. The red half of Merseyside have yet to lose in the league so far, and a win this afternoon over their neighbors will bring them back within two points of Manchester City at the top of the table.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the Merseyside Derby. This is Maxwell Hogg, and I'll be keeping you up-to-date with all of the buildup and action as Liverpool takes on hometown rivals Everton at Anfield in the Premier League action.