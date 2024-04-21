Aston Villa built on their UEFA Conference League success in midweek as they came from behind to beat AFC Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby, and Leon Bailey claiming all three points for the hosts.
Any concerns over the fitness of Unai Emery's Champions League-chasing side were ignored, as quality prevailed after a dominant display in the second half was too much for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth.
It was an entertaining game for a neutral as both sides had chances, yet it was Aston Villa who asserted their quality to claim the victory.
On a significant afternoon for both sides, there was much to dissect in terms of individual performances too - starting with the hosts.
Dived the right way for Bournemouth's first-half penalty, but was unable to prevent Dominic Solanke from scoring.
Made some impressive saves to deny Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara later on.
Matty Cash - 5
Poorly gave away a penalty.
Ezri Konsa - 6
Restricted Solanke, working well in a pair with centre-back partner Pau Torres.
Pau Torres - 7
Strong performance at the back and was impressive when driving the ball forward.
Lucas Digne - 6
Dodged an early penalty shout, but was solid in his battle against Ouattara and when driving forward.
John McGinn - 7
A relentless physical presence in the midfield, allowing Villa to take control of the match.
Youri Tielemans - 6
A quiet but solid game in the middle of the park, working hard on both sides of the game.
Leon Bailey - 7
Delivered a perfectly whipped cross for Villa's equaliser and scored in style for the side's third goal.
Moussa Diaby - 9
His pace caused several problems throughout and eventually gained him his reward, sidefooting Villa in front.
Morgan Rogers - 8
Lively start early on and a powerful finish to equalise for Villa.
Ollie Watkins - 8
Struggled in a physical battle with Zabarnyi, but contributed some nice pieces of link-up play throughout and came alive in the second half, providing assists for Diaby and Bailey.
Substitutes:
Diego Carlos - 6
Executed his job, but was not on the pitch for long enough.
Jhon Duran - 6
Not on the pitch for long enough to be able to make an impact.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - N/A
Came on in added time and did not have an impact.
-
AFC Bournemouth
Norberto Neto - 4
Quiet in the first half, but looked stranded when facing crosses and fingers will be pointed toward him for Villa's second and third goals.
Adam Smith - 4
Struggled to contain Rogers and was booked early on, being substituted at the break.
Illia Zabarnyi - 5
Physically dominated Watkins in the first half but struggled after picking up a caution as the England striker showed the Ukrainian youngster his class.
Marcos Senesi - 5
Made several last-ditch blocks and interceptions but failed to make a great impact before being substituted.
Lloyd Kelly - 6
Lovely passing at times, but a relatively quiet game.
Lewis Cook - 5
A quiet game in the middle and struggled to gain control overall.
Ryan Christie - 5
Not his usual self and at fault for the hosts' opener, being punished for losing possession.
Dango Ouattara - 5
His pace and aerial ability presented him with large chances in the game, but the winger was unable to convert.
Justin Kluivert - 7
Lively in the first half and had a powerful strike denied by a Martinez save.
His energy was sharp on the press but it tailed off as Villa took over.
Milos Kerkez - 7
Won his side a penalty and looked lively in an unfamiliar role before moving to full-back.
Dominic Solanke - 7
Converted from the spot to make it 18 Premier League goals this season, but was otherwise isolated throughout.
Substitutes:
Max Aarons - 6
Solid from the bench, and restricted Rogers but failed to maintain the Cherries' lead.
Antoine Semenyo - 6
Bright off the bench and created chances but lacked the clinical touch.
Phillip Billing - 5
Failed to impact the game.
Alex Scott - 7
A strong performance off the bench, nicely controlling the midfield and getting forwards with a few touches of real quality.
Enes Unal - 6
He thought that he had tapped in to bring his side back into the game, only for the flag to be raised.