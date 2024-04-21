Aston Villa built on their UEFA Conference League success in midweek as they came from behind to beat AFC Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby, and Leon Bailey claiming all three points for the hosts.

Any concerns over the fitness of Unai Emery's Champions League-chasing side were ignored, as quality prevailed after a dominant display in the second half was too much for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth.

It was an entertaining game for a neutral as both sides had chances, yet it was Aston Villa who asserted their quality to claim the victory.

On a significant afternoon for both sides, there was much to dissect in terms of individual performances too - starting with the hosts.

Emiliano Martinez - 6

Dived the right way for Bournemouth's first-half penalty, but was unable to prevent Dominic Solanke from scoring.

Made some impressive saves to deny Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara later on.

Matty Cash - 5

Poorly gave away a penalty.

Ezri Konsa - 6

Restricted Solanke, working well in a pair with centre-back partner Pau Torres.

Pau Torres - 7

Strong performance at the back and was impressive when driving the ball forward.

Lucas Digne - 6

Dodged an early penalty shout, but was solid in his battle against Ouattara and when driving forward.

John McGinn - 7

A relentless physical presence in the midfield, allowing Villa to take control of the match.

Youri Tielemans - 6

A quiet but solid game in the middle of the park, working hard on both sides of the game.

Leon Bailey - 7

Delivered a perfectly whipped cross for Villa's equaliser and scored in style for the side's third goal.

Moussa Diaby - 9

His pace caused several problems throughout and eventually gained him his reward, sidefooting Villa in front.

Morgan Rogers - 8

Lively start early on and a powerful finish to equalise for Villa.

Ollie Watkins - 8

Struggled in a physical battle with Zabarnyi, but contributed some nice pieces of link-up play throughout and came alive in the second half, providing assists for Diaby and Bailey.

Substitutes:

Diego Carlos - 6

Executed his job, but was not on the pitch for long enough.

Jhon Duran - 6

Not on the pitch for long enough to be able to make an impact.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - N/A

Came on in added time and did not have an impact.

AFC Bournemouth

Norberto Neto - 4

Quiet in the first half, but looked stranded when facing crosses and fingers will be pointed toward him for Villa's second and third goals.

Adam Smith - 4

Struggled to contain Rogers and was booked early on, being substituted at the break.

Illia Zabarnyi - 5

Physically dominated Watkins in the first half but struggled after picking up a caution as the England striker showed the Ukrainian youngster his class.

Marcos Senesi - 5

Made several last-ditch blocks and interceptions but failed to make a great impact before being substituted.

Lloyd Kelly - 6

Lovely passing at times, but a relatively quiet game.

Lewis Cook - 5

A quiet game in the middle and struggled to gain control overall.

Ryan Christie - 5

Not his usual self and at fault for the hosts' opener, being punished for losing possession.

Dango Ouattara - 5

His pace and aerial ability presented him with large chances in the game, but the winger was unable to convert.

Justin Kluivert - 7

Lively in the first half and had a powerful strike denied by a Martinez save.

His energy was sharp on the press but it tailed off as Villa took over.

Milos Kerkez - 7

Won his side a penalty and looked lively in an unfamiliar role before moving to full-back.

Dominic Solanke - 7

Converted from the spot to make it 18 Premier League goals this season, but was otherwise isolated throughout.

Substitutes:

Max Aarons - 6

Solid from the bench, and restricted Rogers but failed to maintain the Cherries' lead.

Antoine Semenyo - 6

Bright off the bench and created chances but lacked the clinical touch.

Phillip Billing - 5

Failed to impact the game.

Alex Scott - 7

A strong performance off the bench, nicely controlling the midfield and getting forwards with a few touches of real quality.

Enes Unal - 6

He thought that he had tapped in to bring his side back into the game, only for the flag to be raised.