Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos wasteful as underdogs emerge victorious

Sevilla bounced back from defeat against Manchester City in midweek with a marvellous 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday evening.

Real were looking for their fourth consecutive win in La Liga, but their search was thwarted at the Ramón-Sánchez Pizjuán, despite Sergio Ramos giving them the lead after 22 minutes against his former club.

Sevilla's response was perfect, with Ciro Immobile making the most of a rare start by grabbing an equaliser just over 10 minutes later - finishing brilliantly from a tight angle after a corner found it's way through to him at the back post.

The hosts took this momentum into the second half and were full of confidence, creating more meaningful opportunities than their opponents which resulted in them turning the game around and taking the lead through Éver Banega just past the hour.

Casemiro came close to an equaliser for Madrid with less than 20 minutes to play, but Sergio Rico came up with a top save - one which proved even more important when his side raced down the other end moments later and made it three through substitute Fernando Llorente.

James Rodriguez halved the deficit deep into stoppage time, but it was a comfortable victory in the end for the hosts - more comfortable than the eventual scoreline suggests.

Dominant from the off, Madrid establish an early lead

Despite being away from home, one expected Madrid to control this game given their high quality, and they met expectations from the beginning as Nacho, the match-winner against Paris Saint Germain in midweek, rattled the woodwork with a powerful half volley after just 11 minutes.

There was certainly a slice of fortune about that victory in the Champions League a few days ago, but if the left-back thought he and his side had used up all their luck when they hit the post early on, they were to be mistaken as Ramos gave them the lead with a spectacular effort not long after.

The goal did not come without a cost though, the centre-back acrobatically converting from a corner with a bicycle kick on the edge of the box, but falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the process. Having struggled with shoulder problems already this season, the captain was unable to continue, Raphael Varane replacing him later in the half, despite him trying to carry on.

The blow was almost cushioned a few moments later though as Gareth Bale raced through on goal, looking to double his side's lead. However, he was only able to find the gloves of Sergio Rico with his effort on the left, forced wide by Adil Rami.

Sevilla respond brilliantly to level

Sevilla grew sick of being put on the back foot though, and thus grew into the game as Vitolo bent an effort wide of the mark and Yevhen Konoplyanka's cross just evaded Immobile after a deflection.

Bale did manage to sting the palms of Sergio Rico again on the half hour mark, but the hosts were looking much better at this point and were back on level terms with 36 minutes gone.

Two successive corners posed a significant threat to Madrid's goal, with Nacho preventing Grzegorz Krychowiak from heading in from close range from the first as he bravely directed the cross over his bar instead.

However, the left-back was nowhere near effective from the resulting set piece, the ball running past both him and his 'keeper, Kiko Casilla, to find Immobile at the far post, who finished fantastically from a very tight angle, with Nacho's marking extremely poor on this occasion.

Immobile should have put his team in front just before the break too, Benoît Trémoulinas' cross deflecting off of Konoplyanka and into the path of the Italian striker, but he couldn't make the necessary contact from a few yards out to put the ball in the back of the net.

Home side use momentum to go ahead

There was a late first half flourish from Madrid, Casemiro striking just wide whilst Isco saw his curling effort blocked, but the second period started in a much more balanced fashion, with each having their own chances to take the lead.

Konoplyanka was certainly keen to get himself on the scoresheet and, whilst his first effort of the half was wayward from distance, he could have done so within eight minutes of the restart as he found half a yard to shoot on the edge of the box, but was unable to hit the target again.

The closest Madrid came to putting themselves ahead again, on the other hand, was from range, with Ronaldo lashing a shot at goal from 30 yards, but seeing his low and powerful drive fly into the sidenetting, not the back of the net.

However, it would be the more productive Sevilla who scored the next goal, and they were fully deserving of the lead having done more with the ball since the interval, even if Madrid had seen more of it.

Konoplyanka was again involved in the build-up, playing a nice one-two with Immobile that allowed him to burst into space on the left side of the box. His presence attracted the attention of Real's defence, and even drew the goalkeeper out of his net, but he opted to tee up Banega, not to shoot, giving the midfielder a simple finish into an empty goal from a few yards out.

Frustration for wasteful Real as opponents seal the win

With alarm bells ringing, the visitors pushed on in desperate search of an equaliser, but lacked that cutting edge in the final third that would allow them to do so.

Ronaldo in particular was misfiring, despite a spectacular goal-scoring record against Sevilla, scuffing a volley into Sergio Rico's hands and dragging an effort wide from the edge of the box not long after.

His positioning was off too as, when Bale worked hard to get to the byline and pull the ball back across the face of goal, Real's number seven was missing, arriving late after the pass and allowing Sevilla to get rid of the danger.

Even when the away side showed quality on the attack, Sevilla were equal to it as Sergio Rico pulled off a tremendous save to deny Casemiro's header from a corner.

This save proved even more important moments later as Sevilla went down the other end and doubled their advantage. It was Llorente, brought on for Immobile, who sealed the victory, Mariano recycling Banega's poor cross and delivering one perfectly onto the head of his teammate, who converted brilliantly with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Surprisingly comfortable win for Sevilla

There was no touch of fortune about this win, and that was epitomised by the closing stages as the hosts more than comfortably saw the game out.

They could have even added to their tally as they calmly dictated play, Banega bringing the very best out of Kiko Casilla just before he left the pitch having put on a great display in his 200th La Liga appearance.

Madrid did pull another back, James finding the bottom corner from 20 yards deep into stoppage time, but it was not a deserved goal and added some respectability to the scoreline that did not reflect the game.

In the end, the visitors were very poor and will look to regroup over the international break, with the story having been the same in midweek, even if the result was not.

Still, nothing should be taken away from Sevilla, who were brilliantly clinical on the day, bouncing back brilliantly from two successive defeats in all competitions.