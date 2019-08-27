West Ham United Football Club

West Ham continued their unbeaten run at Bournemouth in a game that spawned plenty of opportunities for both outfits. ...
Hammers jump to third as their European hopes, as well as their unbeaten run, continue....
All profits from sales of the shirt will be donated to the charity...
Hammers climb into Champions League places with United left in eighth....
Aston Villa leave the bottom three, and West Ham miss the opportunity to move into the top three. ...
The goalkeeper moved to West Ham in the summer of 2018....
Follow along for Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST....
As Villa host the Hammers for the first time almost four years, both sides will be hoping to produce another performance for the ages....
A win in Birmingham would be a sign of good fortune for both teams as early form continues to settle in...
The goalkeeping coach gave the latest on Alisson's recovery....
Mason Mount's 'best friend' Declan Rice makes a stunning claim about the Chelsea midfielder...
The first round of WSL fixtures are now over, and VAVEL.com brings you a roundup of this weekend's games...
The central midfielder believes that the Blues must regret releasing him. ...
Reaching the FA Cup Final in their first season in the top flight, could West Ham surprise many in the WSL this year?...
Defeat to West Ham United saw the Canaries lose their second Premier League game in a row. ...
Goals from Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko helped the Hammers to their first home win of the season as Norwich struggled at the London Stadium. ...
Norwich City have impressed with their attacking brand of football but could end the weekend in the relegation zone. ...
West Ham avoided a cup upset as they beat Newport County 2-0 to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. ...
West Ham United travel to Wales to face Newport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup. ...
The Watford midfielder believes he and his teammates should not dwell on their third consecutive loss of the season....