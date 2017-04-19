Barcelona vs Juventus Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

Each side comes into the game off the back of a win, albeit not convincingly in the case of Barcelona, who just about managed to stay in the La Liga title race by beating Real Sociedad 3-2 at the weekend. Juve kept their lead at the top of Serie A by defeating Pescara 2-0 away from home.

Despite that comeback, you'd still expect Juventus to fend off any Barca charge tonight with their solid defence, one that conceded just twice in the group stages. Their last 16 outings were far more comfortable, beating Porto 3-0 on aggregate to make it this far.

However, after what happened in Barcelona's last 16 tie, anything is possible. Enrique's side were in a similar situation, except worse, to tonight after they were beaten 4-0 by PSG in France. Things looked good, then bleak again as they only led 3-1 in the second-leg going into the dying minutes, needing three more goals quickly to progress. That's when Neymar came alive, scoring twice and assisting Sergi Roberto's stoppage time goal to sent the Nou Camp into ruptures, sealing one of the all time great European comebacks.

All that means that Juventus are heavy favourites to go through tonight. Barcelona need to win 3-0 just to take it to extra time, whilst the away goals rule means that a single Juventus goal would put Barcelona in a position where they would need to score five to go through. That will certainly be a difficult task against a Juventus defence that is widely considered as one of the best three in Europe.

Juventus certainly hold the advantage after a dominant performance at the Juventus Stadium a week ago, where they thrashed Luis Enrique's side 3-0 to put one foot into the semi-finals. Argentine starlet Paulo Dybala scored twice before Giorgio Chiellini added a third, Barcelona having no reply for the Serie A side.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text coverage of tonight's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie between Spanish giants Barcelona and Italian heavyweights Juventus, to be played at the historic Camp Nou. Which side will make it into the final four? We'll find out, with kick-off set for 19:45 BST. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll keep you up to date throughout.