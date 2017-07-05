Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Canelo cruises towards victory; announces fight with Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez lands a right hand against JulioCesar Chavez Jr. during their fight in Las Vegas. (Source: IsaacBrekken / Associated Press)

Canelo Alvarez was on a mission to prove to the entire world that he is the best Mexican boxer on the planet Saturday night against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Not only did he validate his position, he confirmed it with ease defeating Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision (120-108, 120-108, 120-108).

Fight falls below expectations

Many in the boxing community felt that this was the fight that Chavez Jr. would showcase his talents. The Chavez Jr. camp went as far to say as this training camp was the best the fighter has done up to date. That wouldn’t translate in the boxing ring.

Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) showed off his skills right from the opening bell, turning a highly-touted fight against Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) into an exhibition.

The size of Chavez Jr. proved to be a nonfactor as the fighter did nothing with his physical gifts. Chavez Jr. only landed 71 punches through the 12-round affair. Of the 118 jabs thrown, Chavez Jr. landed a measly 15.

Meanwhile, Canelo landed an astonishing 37% of his punches, landing 145 power shots to the body. Canelo was backed up into the ropes a couple occasions in the fight, but managed to punch his way out of trouble.

“Canelo beat me, he beat me at the distance. He is a very active fighter – he’s very good and he beat me,” Chavez Jr said after the fight through a translator.

“I wanted to box but he went to the ropes and I just needed to throw more punches. I would’ve attacked more I would’ve been countered by his punches. Nacho told me to do that but the strategy didn’t work. The speed and the distance was the key.” Chavez Jr. continued.

The wait for September 16

The biggest fight in boxing has been made. 9/16 #CaneloGGG Middleweight Championship Fight pic.twitter.com/0cZ8lnXbgi — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) May 7, 2017

After the fight, Canelo announced he will be fighting unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs). On September 16. As soon as the announcement was made, a highlight package for Golovkin was shown and Golovkin made his way to the ring.

"I'm very excited," Golovkin told HBO Boxing analyst Max Kellerman.

As the two fighters wrapped up the proceedings, the two men offered up some final thoughts for each other, revving up the interest in the fight.

Golovkin: “Good luck in September.”

Canelo: “Luck is for the mediocre people!”