Amanda Serrano’s Puerto Rican homecoming fight against Nina Meinke did not go as expected after the fight was called off moments before the contest was due to take place.

Serrano was unfortunately declared medically unfit to fight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Committee due to an eye injury sustained on Friday.

The announcement was made in the ring as the crowd we’re expecting the main event to commence, and the undercard had finished.

HATO REY, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 02: Amanda Serrano reacts as she leaves the ring with Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian after her fight was cancelled against Nina Meinke for Serrano's IBF, WBO and WBA featherweight women's titles at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on March 02, 2024 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico. Serrano was declared medically unfit to fight by the Puerto rican boxing commision after sustaining an eye injury yesterday. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A post on X was made by Serrano’s management company Most Valuable Promotions, ran by Jake Paul, explaining the situation and that full refunds would be given as well as Meinke’s full purse would still be paid.

Pound-for-pound contender Serrano entered the ring with promotor Paul wearing a pair of sunglasses and was noticeably emotional as they addressed the crowd but was met with boos as they spoke.

The Injury

Paul explained the decision and the injury, saying: “Her cornea was exposed, and she was failing eye tests, she did everything to make it happen, and this happened super last minute.

“We did everything in our power to keep the fight happening, but the doctors didn’t allow it. You can’t risk losing your eyesight forever, we’re going to come back as soon as we can and rerun it.”

HATO REY, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 02: Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke react after their fight was cancelled for Serrano's IBF, WBO and WBA featherweight women's titles at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on March 02, 2024 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico. Serrano was declared medically unfit to fight by the Puerto rican boxing commision after sustaining an eye injury yesterday. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Serrano apologised to the crowd and reiterated her desire to have her final fight in Puerto Rico: “I am so sorry, I came to fight and put on a show for you guys. I will come back, this is where I will retire.”

Serrano took to X to apologise online and address Meinke saying: ‘to my opponent, you’re an amazing respectful fighter. I thank you and promise you we will fight, and you will get your title opportunity’.

Undercard

HATO REY, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 02: Jake Paul punches Ryan Bourland during their cruiserweight fight at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on March 02, 2024 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jake Paul, 27, featured as the co-main event himself. The Problem Child improved his record to 9-1 (6 KOs) as he stopped Ryan Bourland, 35, in the first round after an extremely one-sided affair.

After Paul landed a right hand, Bourland slumped to the corner and was unable to defend himself from a flurry of punches, the referee stopped the fight after 2:37.

Jonathan Gonzalez, 32, retained his WBO light-fly weight world title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago, 31, winning by unanimous decision. The fight never got going with a lot of holding taking place any time each fighter tried to engage.

All three judges were in agreement Gonzalez had done enough during the scrappy contest to retain his belt, making his third successful defence.