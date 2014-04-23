Albert Pujols Hits No. 500 As The Los Angeles Angels Defeat The Washington Nationals

History was made in Nationals Park late Tuesday night as Albert Pujols signified himself once again as one of the most feared and prolific hitters in the league hitting two home runs en route to the Angels 7-2 victory over the Nationals.

Albert Pujols came into the game Tuesday night sitting at 498 career home runs but that number soon changed as a three-run homer on a fly ball to left field in the 1st inning gave the Los Angeles Angels a quick 3-0 lead. A midst all the excitement from the Pujols home run, the Angels didn't in the 1st inning there. After a couple base hits from Howie Kendrick and David Freese, Chris Iannetta hit an RBI single to left field that scored Kendrick and gave the Angles a 4-0 lead before their starting pitcher – Tyler Skaggs – could even step on the mound.

Taylor Jordan was the starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals and his night was cut short early by the Angels' offense. Jordan lasted only 5.0 innings giving up four earned runs on eight hits and also became a part of history giving up the 500th home run to Albert Pujols.

Tyler Skaggs had a much more efficient performance as he lasted 7.0 strong innings giving up only two earned runs on three hits. The only hiccup Skaggs came across was in his location as he struggled to find the strike zone at times, walking four Washington hitters.

The Washington Nationals tried to mount a come back early on taking advantage in the bottom of the 3rd innings when Skaggs struggled to find his location. With Danny Espinosa up to bat, Skaggs threw a wild pitch that scored Sandy Leon and cut the Angel lead down 4-1. A couple batters later, Taylor Jordan scored for Washington as the Angels' defense sacrificed a run in order to turn a double play.

Skaggs escaped the 3rd innings with a two-run lead still in tact and both teams were held scoreless until the top of the 5th:

Pujols' 500th home run

4/22/14: Albert Pujols becomes the 26th player to hit 500 career home runs with a two-run blast to left-center field

David Freese would add on a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning that scored Erick Aybar and solidify the 7-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

But that wasn't the story tonight.

Albert Pujols' 500th career home run pushed the Angels further ahead, 6-2. With this home run, Pujols became the 26th player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs. He is the first player ever to hit his 499th and 500th home run in the same game, the third youngest to reach the milestone, and his 400th career home run came in the same exact ballpark, Nationals Park.

Albert Pujols has now hit eight home runs on the year so far and looks to stay hot coming into the end of April. Being just 34 years old, Pujols has his sights set for his next target:

Number 600.