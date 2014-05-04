New York Mets Salvage A Win In Series - Colorado Rockies, 5-1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Mets 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 10 0 Rockies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 8 0

W: Gee (3-1, 2.51) L: Chacin (0-1, 7.20)

After giving up 28 runs on 37 hits in the previous three games of the series, while the starters lasted a total of 13 innings without making it to the fifth, the New York Mets (16-14) needed a pitcher to step forward and shut down the offensive firepower of the Colorado Rockies (19-14). The Mets got it on Sunday afternoon as Dillon Gee (2-1, 2.88) pitched a shutout in New York's 5-1 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field.

"Anytime you can hold that lineup, in this ballpark to no runs over six, you're doing something right," said Mets third baseman David Wright.

Gee threw a season high 113 pitches through six innings, giving up six hits, striking out five while walking only one. He extended his scoreless inning streak to a career-high 16 innings.

"I think I've had better stuff than I had today," Gee said. "It's like that play I catch (the ball) behind my back. You got to have things like that happen for an outing like this, really."

The Mets offense was able to back up the terrific outing by Gee. Facing Rockies starter Jhoulys Chacin, who was making his first start of the year after being activated from the disabled list, the Mets began their scoring in the first inning when Curtis Granderson hit a RBI single to right field, scoring Juan Lagares, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single.

The Mets would double their way to victory off of Chacin beginning in the third inning when Wright hit a RBI doubled to center followed by another RBI double in the inning by Chris Young. Murphy doubled in the fourth Mets run in the fourth inning.

Lucas Duda doubled home the fifth Mets run in the seventh inning off of reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Chacin (0-1, 7.20), who injured his shoulder the first week of spring training without the benefit of a bullpen session, was visibly rusty as he faced big league hitting for the first time. He pitched five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking five. He had no command of his pitches which stayed up in the strike zone.

"You're going to have to battle every start; it's never easy here," said Chacin. "You have to throw strikes, keep the ball down and make them hit a ground ball. That's my game.

"Today, I didn't get a lot of ground balls. Today wasn't my game and wasn't my day."

The Rockies produced their only run in the ninth when Justin Morneau hit his seventh home run of the season off of Jeurys Familia.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado extended his major league leading hitting streak to 24 games with a double of his own in the fourth. Arenado is within three hits of the franchise mark set by Michael Cuddyer in 2013.

Post Game Brief:

Eric Young Jr. was set to start in left field and lead off for the Mets on Sunday when he was hit below the right eye by a ball that ricocheted off the batting cage during batting practice before the game. A CT scan was negative. Young is listed as day-to-day.

The flu bug is hitting the Rockies hard as Wilin Rosario joined Josh Rutledge on the 15-day disabled list due to the virus. With Rosario going on the disabled list the Rockies did not make a roster move when Chacin was activated.

A day after giving up a walk-off homer to Charlie Culberson, Mets manager Terry Collins announced that Kyle Farnsworth will remain New York's closer.

Troy Tulowitzki had a scheduled day off on Sunday.

With Gee's 0-for-3 day at the plate, pitchers for the Mets are now 0-for-51 to start the season, the longest drought in the Majors since 1900.

Coming Up:

The New York Mets travel Miami to begin a three game series against the Marlins at Marlins Park on Monday, May 5, at 7:10 PM EDT. Scheduled pitching matchup will be LHP Jon Niese (2-2, 2.20) vs RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.58).

The Colorado Rockies will host the Texas Rangers in a four game interleague series at Coors Field on Monday, May 5, at 6:40 PM MDT. Scheduled pitching matchup will be LHP Martin Perez (4-1, 2.95) - RHP Jordan Lyles (3-0, 2.70)