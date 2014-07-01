All-Star Races Come Down To Wire As Voting Nears End

Major League Baseball has released it’s last All-Star Game voting update prior to the July 3 deadline and a few tight races remain in both leagues.

The race that everyone has a sentimental eye on is in the American League at shortstop between the retiring future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (2,924,686) of the New York Yankees and Alexei Ramirez (2,325,527) of the Chicago White Sox. Jeter is seeking to end his career with a 14th All-Star appearance,

In the American League outfield, with the top two spots all but clinched by Jose Bautista (4,460,245) of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mike Trout (4,085,647) of the Los Angeles Angels, the race has come down to the final spot currently held by Yoenis Cespedes (1,941,553) of the Oakland Athletics. Just 12,047 votes separate Cespedes from Melky Cabrera (1,929,506) of the Blue Jays. Adam Jones (1,853,268) of the Baltimore Orioles is right behind the two with only hours to go.

The AL catching situation is unchanged with Matt Wieters (2,103,385) of the Orioles, who is currently out for the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, still leads Derek Norris (1,924,049) of the Athletics.

The other races in the AL seem to be over with sizeable vote leads for the frontrunners. First baseman Miguel Cabrera (3,323,380) of the Detroit Tigers and third baseman Josh Donaldson (2,943,332) of the Athletics both lead their positions by more than a million votes. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz (2,944,267) of the Orioles and second baseman Robinson Cano (2,474,924) of the Seattle Mariners have leads nearing the one million mark.

Bautista and Trout are the only two players in either league to have crossed the four million vote mark.

In the National League the closest race is in the outfield where all three positions are up for grabs. Andrew McCutchen (3,173,810) of the Pittsburgh Pirates currently leads Carlos Gomez (3,169,748) of the Milwaukee Brewers and Yasiel Puig (3,001,907) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins trails close behind with 2,681,019 votes.

The race at catcher is the only other position in the NL that has a close enough vote differential that a change is possible before the deadline. Yadier Molina (3,100,939) of the St. Louis Cardinals currently leads Jonathan Lucroy (2,636,640) of the Brewers. Lucroy has been making a late inning push towards the finish line as he passed Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants (1,985,621) last week and reduced Molina's lead over him by 224,808 votes.

Troy Tulowitzki (3,997,477) of the Colorado Rockies locked up the shortstop position weeks ago with more than a two million vote lead and continues to be the NL's top vote getter. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (2,582,955) of the Arizona Diamondbacks and third baseman Aramis Ramirez (1,790,777) of the Brewers both have more than a million vote lead at their positions. At second base Chase Utley (2,436,143) of the Philadelphia Phillies leads Neil Walker (1,556,511) of the Pirates.

The final vote will be announced on July 6 with the All-Star game being played on July 15 at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN.

American League All-Star Starters (as of 07/01/14)
Position Player Team
C *Matt Wieters Baltimore Orioles
1B Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers
2B Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners
3B Josh Donaldson Oakland Athletics
SS Derek Jeter New York Yankees
OF Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays
OF Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels
OF Yoenis Cespedes Oakland Athletics
DH Nelson Cruz Baltimore Orioles
Manager John Farrell Boston Red Sox

*- Out For Season

National League All-Star Starters (as of 07/01/14)
Position Player Team
C Yadier Molina St Louis Cardinals
1B Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks
2B Chase Utley Philadelphia Phillies
3B Aramis Ramirez Milwaukee Brewers
SS Troy Tulowitzki Colorado Rockies
OF Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates
OF Carlos Gomez Milwaukee Brewers
OF Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers
Manager Mike Matheny St. Louis Cardinals

American League All-Star Vote Totals (as of 07/01/14)
Catcher Team Vote Total
Matt Wieters Baltimore Orioles 2,103,385
Derek Norris Oakland Athletics 1,924,049
Brian McCann New York Yankees 1,624,214
First Base
Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 3,323,380
Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1,801,592
Chris Davis Baltimore Orioles 1,292,412
Second Base
Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners 2,474,924
Ian Kinsler Detroit Tigers 1,603,185
Dustin Pedroia Boston Red Sox 1,477,800
Third Base
Josh Donaldson Oakland Athletics 2,943,332
Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 1,730,748
Evan Longoria Tampa Bay Rays 1,457,752
Shortstop
Derek Jeter New York Yankees 2,924,686
Alexei Ramirez Chicago White Sox 2,325,527
J.J. Hardy Baltimore Orioles 1,534,547
Outfield
Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays 4,460,245
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 4,085,647
Yoenis Cespedes Oakland Athletics 1,941,553
Melky Cabrera Toronto Blue Jays 1,929,506
Designated Hitter
Nelson Cruz Baltimore Orioles 2,944,267
David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 1,948,211
Victor Martinez Detroit Tigers 1,822,927
National League All-Star Vote Results (as of 07/01/14
Catcher Team Vote Total
Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals 3,100,939
Jonathan Lucroy Milwaukee Brewers 2,636,640
Buster Posey San Francisco Giants 1,985,621
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 2,582,955
Mark Reynolds Milwaukee Brewers 1,430,395
Adrian Gonzalez Los Angeles Dodgers 1,418,148
Second Base
Chase Utley Philadelphia Phillies 2,436,143
Neil Walker Pittsburgh Pirates 1,556,511
Dee Gordon Los Angeles Dodgers 1,374,523
Third Base
Aramis Ramirez Milwaukee Brewers 1,790,777
David Wright New York Mets 1,555,717
Pablo Sandoval San Francisco Giants 1,406,026
Shortstop
Troy Tulowitzki Colorado Rockies 3,997,477
Jean Segura Milwaukee Brewers 1,729,054
Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants 1,263,689
Outfield
Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates 3,173,810
Carlos Gomez Milwaukee Brewers 3,169,748
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers 3,001,907
Giancarlo Stanton Florida Marlins 2,681,019
