Crawford And Turner Power The Dodgers Offense In The Win

Right-hander Kevin Correia made his second start for the Dodgers and his first as a member of the home team at Dodger Stadium, as he faced the Padres. Correia struggled out of the gate early, giving up a three-run home run in the first inning. He made his way through five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. Correia struck out six batters and walked one in his 81 pitch outing that led to the win. A combination of relief work was accomplished by Jamey Wright, J.P. Howell, Brandon League and finished off with closer Kenley Jansen.

The Dodgers offense was put in an early hole but had a quick answer in the second inning to cut the lead down to one. Carl Crawford singled to left field with one out, and Justin Turner followed with a double to move Crawford to third base. With two on and one out, Erisbel Arruebarenna singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Turner. Arruebarenna is playing in his first game back with the Dodgers after coming up for a short stint when Hanley Ramirez and Juan Uribe were injured earlier in the year. Arruebarenna was sent down from Triple-A to Class-A after starting a brawl when he was hit by a pitch. A.J. Ellis lined out and Correia struck out to end the inning.

The Dodgers struck big in the fourth inning with Matt Kemp leading things off with his 26th double of the season. Crawford walked, and Turner notched his second double of the game to drive in Kemp and tie the game at three. Arruebarenna walked, and Ellis flew out to score Crawford from third base. Correia bunted and reached base on a throwing error, driving in Turner for the 5-3 lead. The Padres got one back in the fifth inning, but Kemp doubled and scored on an RBI single from Crawford to stretch the lead back to two runs. Crawford continued his hot night, capping a 3-for-3 performance with a two-run home run in the seventh inning to take the commanding 8-4 lead. Turner and Kemp each went 2-for-4, combining for two RBI and four runs scored.

The Dodgers took the opening game of the three-game series with the Padres 8-6, due in big part to going 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. With the win, Los Angeles avoids losing four straight games for the first time all season. Roberto Hernandez will head to the hill in Wednesday’s contest with San Diego.