Triple Play Sparks Pirates Comeback Over the Cubs
Gene Puskar-AP Photo

In the top of the 4th inning the Chicago Cubs had a three-run lead and first and second with no one out. Matt Szczur scolded a ball down the line but Josh Harrison was there to start an around-the-horn triple play. Then the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense came to life and Edinson Volquez calmed down after the triple play. The Pirates came back to top the Cubs and keep their lead in the Wild Card race.