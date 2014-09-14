Triple Play Sparks Pirates Comeback Over the Cubs

In the top of the 4th inning the Chicago Cubs had a three-run lead and first and second with no one out. Matt Szczur scolded a ball down the line but Josh Harrison was there to start an around-the-horn triple play. Then the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense came to life and Edinson Volquez calmed down after the triple play. The Pirates came back to top the Cubs and keep their lead in the Wild Card race.

The triple play was the first in PNC Park history and around-the-horn triple play since 1979. Before the play Jacob Turner had blanked the Pirates while Volquez was having trouble finding the plate. Volquez had five walks on the day and a throwing error that resulted in the Cubs' first run. An error on Russell Martin trying to catch Javier Baez stealing led to the 3-0 deficit for the Pirates.

Volquez threw shutout ball the remainder of the way and the Pirates offense showed up. Neil Walker homered in the bottom of the 4th inning. A six-run outburst in the 5th sent the Pirates onto victory. Harrison's double knotted the game at three and Travis Snider drove him in with a double of his own. A Walker double and two infield singles from Gaby Sanchez and Gregory Polanco respectively, moved the lead to four for the Pirates.

Volquez moved to 4-0 over his last 10 starts for the Pirates and remained undefeated against the Cubs in his career. Only one of the runs were earned on the day. The Pirates have won all six series against the Cubs this year and officially knocked them from playoff contention.

This was Pittsburgh's first triple play since April of 2009 against Cincinnati. It was their first triple play at home since 1993 against St. Louis at Three Rivers Stadium.

The Pirates kept the 1.5 game lead on Milwaukee for the second Wild Card. They gained a game on the Giants who hold the first Wild Card spot. Pittsburgh begins their next series on Tuesday at home against Boston.