Return to Buctober: Pittsburgh Pirates Clinch a Playoff Spot

In their 60th one-run game of the year the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Atlanta Braves clinched their second-straight playoff appearance. Starling Marte had the game-winning hit last year in the playoff clincher and pushed across the winning run in this game with a double in the top of the sixth. The win and a loss by the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the postseason for the Pirates. It is the fourth time in the franchise's history they have earned back-to-back playoff berths.

The Pirates fell behind 2-0 early in the game, but Gerrit Cole settled down as the game went along. His mound opponent, Alex Wood, was solid over 6.2 innings. Wood struck out six and walked two while allowing seven hits. However, it was Cole that would take the game over retiring the last 17 batters he faced.

The Pirates showed some leather as well. Jordy Mercer made a great play in the hole with a jump throw from short to get Chris Johnson at first in the eighth. Evan Gattis grounded into a double play to end the eighth inning. Freddie Freeman represented the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth and grounded into a game-ending double play.

The offense was led by Andrew McCutchen who went 2-2 with two walks. He reached base all four times at bat. He scored the first run of the game for the Pirates on a throwing error in the top of the fourth. Travis Snider tied the game at two with a solo home run to lead off the fifth. The winning run came in the top of the sixth when McCutchen was brought home by the Marte double after McCutchen doubled off the end of his bat.

The Pirates retreated to the locker room for the champagne ceremony that was a bit more subdued this season. The team waited for manager Clint Hurdle, who is awaiting hip surgery, to get in the center for the playoff dance as Jay-Z's Big Pimpin' blasted out of the speakers. The fun broke out a bit more during player interviews, especially when Tony Sanchez shotgunned two adult beverages at once behind Tony Watson, who closed the game out.

There is some irony and satisfaction for Pirates fans to see the team clinch the postseason in Atlanta. The final score on that day in 1992 in Atlanta that started that long losing streak was 3-2. Perhaps, for some fans, there is closure.

The win moved the Pirates to 15-6 in September. They still have something to play for with home field in the Wild Card game or even the NL Central title on the line. Two games remain in the series with the Braves, but it is all about the celebration tonight for the Pirates.