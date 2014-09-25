Baltimore Orioles - New York Yankees Live Score and Result of 2014 MLB

Thank you to all that joined VAVEL USA and me in this LIVE coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees game. Tonight was very special because of one of the most iconic players in history: The Captain, Derek Jeter.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game goes to none other than Derek Jeter, who is currently tipping his hat to all in attendence at Yankee Stadium. Jeter went 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBI's, including the game-winning one here in the ninth.

David Robertson picks up the win, as Evan Meek is charged with the loss.

Derek Jeter has won the game for the Yankees with a game-winning single to drive in Antoan Richardson from second. Tonight has been magical for Jeter. A night to remember. The Captain is so CLUTCH. His former teammates and coaches are out there with him. Just amazing! WOW! Very emotional for Jeter, the Yankees and their fans.

Bottom of 9th, 1 out: Brett Gardner bunts Antoan Richardson over to second base, as it sets up the ultimate moment for Derek Jeter. One out and a runner on second base for the Captain.

Bottom of 9th: Jose Pirela starts off the bottom of the ninth with a single under Ryan Flaherty's glove at third. Antoan Richardson replaces him at first base with Brett Gardner coming up to bat.

Top of 9th, 3 out: J.J. Hardy flies out to end the top of the ninth, but not before the Orioles score three runs off of David Robertson. Game tied at 5 heading to the bottom of the ninth. Jose Pirela, Brett Gardner and the Captain, Derek Jeter scheduled to hit in the bottom of the inning. Evan Meek in to pitch for the Orioles, as Ryan Flaherty also replaces Jimmy Paredes out at third base.

Top of 9th, 2 out: David Robertson serves up a game-tying home run to Steve Pearce, his twenty-first of the year. Yankees-Orioles tied at 5 in the ninth. Robertson has blown the save. Derek Jeter will have a chance to the win the game in the bottom of the ninth, as he is coming up third in the inning.

Top of 9th, 2 out: David Robertson strikes out Nelson Cruz on a curveball.

Top of 9th, 1 out: Adam Jones hits a two-run home run against David Robertson, as the Orioles now trail the Yankees 5-4.

Top of 9th, 1 out: Alejandro De Aza goes down looking, as David Robertson records the first out of the ninth.

Top of 9th: Nick Markakis leads off the ninth with a walk against David Robertson.

Orioles' manager Buck Showalter was the first person to manage Derek Jeter in the big leagues. Then there was Hall of Famer Joe Torre. The last one will be Joe Girardi, who won a World Series while playing with Jeter and coaching him.

Bottom of 8th, 3 out: Ichiro Suzuki grounds out to the pitcher (1-3) to end the inning. David Robertson coming in to close it out for the Yankees. This may be it for Derek Jeter.

Bottom of 8th, 2 out: Stephen Drew moves the runner over to second, as he grounds out to Steve Pearce at first.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Chris Young walks.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Jimmy Paredes makes an amazing grab on a line shot by Chase Headley that was going for extra bases. One down in the bottom of the eighth.

Top of 8th, 3 out: Caleb Joseph pops out in foul territory to Brian McCann to end the top of the eighth inning. Chase Headley, Chris Young and Stephen Drew scheduled to hit for the Yankees in the bottom of the inning. Joe Saunders comes in for the bottom of the eighth.

Top of 8th, 2 out: Hiroki Kuroda continues to deal against the Orioles, as he has struck out Jimmy Paredes for his ninth strikeout of the game.

Top of 8th, 1 out: Hiroki Kuroda has tied his season-high in strikeouts with eight, as he strikes out Kelly Johnson to begin the eighth inning.

Bottom of 7th, 3 out: Mark Texeira flies out to center field to end the seventh inning, but not before the Yankees score three runs to take a 5-2 lead, with the Orioles coming to bat in the eighth inning.

Bottom of 7th, 2 out: Brian McCann drives in Brett Gardner on a sacrifice fly out to right field. Yankees extend their lead to 5-2.

Bottom of 7th, 1 out: J.J. Hardy fields Derek Jeter's ground ball but throws the ball away, and the Yankees take a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning, as Ichiro Suzuki and Jose Pirela come around to score. Jeter picks up his second RBI of the night on the RBI fielder's choice, not the error that brought in the other run. Brett Gardner advances to third on the error, with Jeter staying put at first. Brian Matusz comes in for the Orioles.

Bottom of 7th, 1 out: Brett Gardner grounds out in a 3-2 force out at home, as Stephen Drew is out at home. Of course, in what could be his final at bat in the Bronx, Derek Jeter comes to the plate with the bases loaded. Keep in mind that he only has one career grand slam under his belt. Ryan Webb replaces T.J. McFarland to face Jeter.

Bottom of 7th: Jose Pirela puts down a tremendous bunt, as Caleb Joseph can't make a clean throw to first. Offical scorer rules it a single. Bases loaded with no one out for Brett Gardner.

Bottom of 7th: Ichiro Suzuki walks, as it is first and second with no one out and rookie Jose Pirela comes to the plate. He will likely attempt to bunt the runners over.

Bottom of 7th: Stephen Drew strikes out, but Caleb Joseph registers a passed ball, as he missed the ball and Drew reaches first base.

Top of 7th, 3 out: J.J. Hardy gets a hold of one out to left, but it gets held up in the air for the final out of the top of the seventh. Hiroki Kuroda is now through seven strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits, two of them being on back-to-back home runs to start the game in the first, while striking out seven batters.

Top of 7th, 2 out: Hiroki Kuroda strikes out his seventh batter of the game, this time Steve Pearce.

Top of 7th, 1 out: Nelson Cruz grounds out to Derek Jeter, as there is one down in the seventh inning.

Bottom of 6th, 3 out: Chris Young strikes out looking on a 3-2 fastball to end the sixth inning. Score still tied up at two, as the Orioles come to bat here in the seventh inning.

Bottom of 6th, 2 out: Chase Headley grounds out right behind the bag at second to J.J. Hardy right into the shift.

Bottom of 6th, 1 out: Mark Teixeira grounds out to J.J. Hardy for the first out of the bottom of the sixth inning.

Top of 6th, 3 out: Adam Jones flies out in foul territory to Chase Headley for the final out of the top of the sixth inning. T.J. McFarland coming in to pitch for the Orioles.

Top of 6th, 2 out: Alejandro De Aza flies out to Ichiro Suzuki. Two down for the Orioles.

Top of 6th, 1 out: Nick Markakis lines out to Chris Young for the first out of the sixth inning.

Bottom of 5th, 3 out: Brian McCann flies out to Adam Jones to end the fifth inning.

Bottom of 5th, 2 out: Derek Jeter strikes out swinging.

Bottom of 5th, 1 out: Brett Gardner goes down swinging for the first out of the bottom half of the fifth. Here comes Derek Jeter for the third time, tonight.

Top of 5th, 3 out: Hiroki Kuroda K's up another batter, this time, it is Caleb Joseph looking for his sixth strikeout of the game and final out of the top of the fifth inning. Derek Jeter is coming up second in the bottom half of the fifth.

Top of 5th, 2 out: Stephen Drew makes a good play on a slow roller by Jimmy Paredes.

Top of 5th, 1 out: Hiroki Kuroda strikes out another batter, his fifth of the game, as Kelly Johnson is his latest victim.

Bottom of 4th, 3 out: Jose Pirela pops out to first base for the final out of the fifth inning. Still locked up at two, heading to the fifth inning.

Bottom of 4th, 2 out: Ichiro Suzuki barely gets thrown out at first base for the second out of the inning.

Bottom of 4th, 1 out: Stephen Drew flies a ball out to Alejandro De Aza in left field for the first out of the bottom half of the fourth.

Top of 4th, 3 out: Hiroki Kuroda strikes out J.J. Hardy looking to end the top of the fourth inning, as that is his forth punch-out of the game. Yankees coming to bat in the bottom half of the fourth.

Top of 4th, 2 out: Steve Pearce grounds out to Chase Headley for the second out of the inning.

Top of 4th, 1 out: Hiroki Kuroda strikes out Nelson Cruz to begin the forth inning. That is his third strikeout of the ballgame.

Bottom of 3rd, 3 out: Chris Young grounds out to third base for the final out of the third inning. Yankees and Orioles head to the fourth inning tied at two.

Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Chase Headley keeps the inning alive with a 2-out walk.

Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Mark Teixeira strikes out swinging. Two gone for the Yankees.

Bottom of 3rd, 1 out: Brian McCann pops out to left field for the first out of the bottom of the third.

Top of 3rd, 3 out: The guys up in New York reverse the call, as Derek Jeter starts a double play to end the top of the third inning. Still tied at 2.

Top of 3rd, 2 out: Adam Jones grounds a ball up the middle to Derek Jeter, who flips it to Stephen Drew for one, as Adam Jones beats it out. The Yankees are challenging the safe call at first base. Looks like he was out on that one.

Top of 3rd, 1 out: Alejandro De Aza singles up the middle for his second hit of the ballgame, along with his home run back in the first inning.

Top of 3rd, 1 out: Hiroki Kuroda strikes out Nick Markakis looking to begin the top of the third inning. Second strikeout of the game for Kuroda.

As Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports just tweeted, that is the fifth error in the past seven games by an Orioles' third baseman, as Ryan Flaherty and Jimmy Paredes have two errors each, with Kelly Johnson registering one.

Bottom of 2nd, 3 out: Derek Jeter grounds into a 6-5 force out to end the second inning, as he is 1-2 with a 2B and a RBI through two innings.

Bottom of 2nd, 2 out: Brett Gardner reaches on a high throw by Jimmy Paredes, resulting in an E5. Here comes Derek Jeter for his second AB of the game.

Bottom of 2nd, 2 out: Jose Pirela grounds out to third base for the second out of the inning.

Bottom of 2nd, 1 out: Ichiro Suzuki strikes out swinging to begin the bottom of the second inning.

Top of 2nd, 3 out: Caleb Joseph check swings a ball over to Mark Teixeira, who flips it over to Hiroki Kuroda covering the first base bag. We head to the bottom of the second inning, as the game is still tied at 2.

Top of 2nd, 2 out: Derek Jeter makes up for his E6, as he fields a Jimmy Paredes' ground ball and makes a perfect throw to first. 2 outs with a runner on second in the top of the second innning.

Top of 2nd, 1 out: Kelly Johnson grounds a soft ball to Derek Jeter, as Jeter throws the ball off target to Mark Teixeira. Official scorer rules it an E6.

Top of 2nd, 1 out: J.J. Hardy strikes out to begin the second inning.

Bottom of 1st, 3 out: Stephen Drew flies out to end the inning. Game tied at 2, as we head to the second inning.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Chris Young beats out a bad throw by Jimmy Paredes, as there are two on with two out. Offical scorer rules it a basehit.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Chase Headley breaks his bat on a groundball, as Brian McCann is out at second, and the relay throw to first is not in time.

Bottom of 1st, 1 out: Mark Teixeira strikes out swinging on a splitter for the first out of the bottom of the first.

Bottom of 1st: Brian McCann hits a hard groundball to Kelly Johnson, which he bobbles, as Derek Jeter scores on the E5. Game tied at 2. No outs.

Bottom of 1st: While Brian McCann is batting, Derek Jeter shows off his wheels by taking third base on a wild pitch.

Bottom of 1st: Derek Jeter delivers a RBI DOUBLE to drive in Brett Gardner. 2-1 Orioles.

Bottom of 1st: Brett Gardner leads off the bottom of the first with a single just by Kelly Johnson. Here comes the Captain, Derek Jeter.

According to ESPN, the Yankees have allowed HR to the 1st 2 opposing batters for the 1st time since June 6, 2001, also - the Orioles.

Top of 1st, 3 out: Steve Pearce grounds out to third for the final out of the top of the first. Yankees and Derek Jeter coming up to bat. 2-0 Orioles.

Top of 1st, 2 out: Nelson Cruz lines out to left.

Top of 1st, 1 out: Adam Jones grounds out for the first out of the game.

Top of 1st: Alejandro De Aza goes yard, as the Orioles go back-to-back off Kuroda. 2-0 Orioles.

Top of 1st: Nick Markakis leads off the game for the Orioles with a solo shot.

7:09 PM ET: First pitch is in there for a strike and the Yankees and Orioles are underway.

7:06 PM ET: Derek Jeter leads the Yankees on to the field in the first inning. Looks very composed out there.

7:00 PM ET: MLB Network is showing video highlights from the amazing career of Derek Jeter right now.

6:53 PM ET: A picture from CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo:

6:51 PM ET: A score update for you, the Mariners have added another run and lead 7-4 after eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

6:45 PM ET: If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to this game, kudos to you. The secondary market had tickets going for almost $1,500 a seat. An insane value but for a once in a lifetime event.

6:33 PM ET: Here is a welcome sight. The tarp is coming off the field at Yankee Stadium!

6:19 PM ET: Looking at some of the other games around the league right now. The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from the postseason when they lost 5-3 to the Cincinnati Reds earlier on Thursday. David Holmberg picked up the win and Aroldis Chapman picked up his 35th save.

In the American League playoff race, there is just one game going on right now with playoff implications. The Seattle Mariners are holding on to a 6-4 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays as they enter the 7th inning. Seattle has gotten home runs from Logan Morrison (x2) and Mike Zunino as they fight to stay alive. They are three games back of both the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics for a wild-card spot.

Kansas City plays at the Chicago White Sox while the A's play at Texas.

6:09 PM ET: Feel costless to share your favorite Derek Jeter memories in the comment section below.

6:07 PM ET: We have just received word that the game is scheduled to start on time at 7:05 PM ET.

6:01 PM ET: Baltimore is still three games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the top overall spot in the American League. They will need to win three of the final four games while the Angels lose all three of their final games.

5:52 PM ET: And now here is a look at the batting order for the New York Yankees.

1. Brett Gardner (CF), 2. Derek Jeter (SS), 3. Brian McCann (C), 4. Mark Teixeira (1B), 5. Chase Headley (3B), 6. Chris Young (LF), 7. Stephen Drew (2B), 8. Ichiro Suzuki (RF), 9. Jose Pierla (DH)

5:48 PM ET: Let's take a look at the batting order for both teams starting with the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

1. Nick Markakis (RF), 2. Alejandro De Aza (LF), 3. Adam Jones (CF), 4. Nelson Cruz (DH), 5. Steve Pearce (1B), 6. J.J. Hardy (SS), 7. Kelly Johnson (2B), 8. Jimmy Paredes (3B), 9. Caleb Joseph (C)

5:45 PM ET: As of an hour ago, the gates were open at Yankee Stadium and no word had been given on when the game will start. We are monitoring the weather as well as the Yankees Weather Twitter account and will give you the latest updates as soon as we know.

5:31 PM ET: It is sure to be a memorable night at Yankee Stadium and we are very glad to have you along with us for this historic occasion. Hopefully the rain will stay away or at least be light enough to allow this game to be played.

5:29 PM ET: Baltimore will be countering with Kevin Gausman, he enters the game with a 7-7 record and a 3.57 ERA. This will be Gausman’s third start against the Yankees this season. He has a 1-0 record with a 0.75 ERA. He has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.

5:27 PM ET: The New York Yankees will send Hiroki Kuroda to the mound tonight. He comes into the game with a record of 11-9 and an ERA of 3.77. He has been a very consistent pitcher for the Yankees this season have only allowed more than four earned run one time back on April 25th against the Los Angeles Angels.

This will be the fifth start for Kuroda against the Orioles this season. He has a record of 1-0 with a 2.39 against the American League East Champions. He has allowed seven earned runs in 26 1/3 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts.

5:25 PM ET: While most of the attention will be paid to Jeter tonight and for good reason, we cannot forget that there is a baseball game to be played.

Doubles (543, 1st, Tied for 30th with Tony Gwynn)

Home Runs (260, 9th, Tied for 188th with Eric Chavez, Adrian Gonzalez, Javy Lopez and Tim Wallach)

RBIs (1,307, 6th, Tied for 109th with Paul Molitor)

Walks (1,082, 4th, 85th)

Strikeouts (1,838, 1st, 14th)

Stolen Bases (358, 1st, 104th)

Singles (2,592, 1st, 5th)

Extra Base Hits (869, 1st, 75th)

Hit by Pitch (170, 1st, 15th)

Stat (Number, Yankee Rank, All-Time Rank)

5:23 PM ET: Some other stats that he will finish highly in on the Yankee’s All-Time Lists are:

5:21 PM ET: Hits: He will finish as the all-time leader in hits in a Yankee uniform as well with 3,461. That is good enough for a 740 hit advantage over second place Lou Gehrig. Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Bernie Williams round out the top 5 in that category. Jeter is ranked 6th in MLB history in hits behind only Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker. The next closest active player is Alex Rodriguez in 32nd place with 2,939 hits.

5:19 PM ET: Runs Scored: Jeter is going to finish second in this category behind Babe Ruth. Jeter has 1,922 runs scored with four games to go, it would take a miracle for him to make up the 37-run difference between him and Ruth. Jeter is currently sitting in 10th place all-time in MLB history with that mark between Stan Musial and Alex Rodriguez.

5:17 PM ET: At-Bats: Jeter will finish with a more than 3,000 at-bat advantage over second place Mickey Mantle in this category. Jeter currently has 11,186 at-bats in his Yankee career. This mark is good for 7th on the all-time list in Major League Baseball between Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

5:15 PM ET: Games Played: Derek Jeter is the all-time Yankee leader in games player with 2,744. If he plays in the remaining four games this season, he will finish with a 347 game advantage over second place Mickey Mantle. This mark is also good for 26th all-time in MLB history. He will finish right in between Tony Perez and Mel Ott.

5:13 PM ET: Batting Average: Jeter has a career batting average of .309 in his 12,593 plate appearances with the team. That mark ranks him in a tie for 8th with Robinson Cano. The only players with a higher mark are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Earle Combs, Joe DiMaggio, Wade Boggs, Bill Dickey and Bob Meusel. His batting average ranks him tied for 113th all-time in Major League Baseball history with Hall of Famer Sam Crawford.

5:11 PM ET: The 40-year-old Yankee captain will likely go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, player in the franchise’s storied history. Let’s take a look at his career numbers and where those rank him among the Yankee legends.

5:09 PM ET: The season is not ending as Yankee fans would have wanted as they are officially eliminated from the postseason meaning that this will be Jeter’s last home game without any doubt. A very interesting stat to note is that tonight marks the first time that Jeter will play a game at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees eliminated from playoff contention. It took 1,391 games for that amazing stat to occur. Thank you Stats LLC for that number.

5:07 PM ET: Tonight marks the final time that Yankee legend Derek Jeter will play in the Bronx. Jeter announced his retirement from baseball earlier this year and the 2014 season has been another Yankee farewell tour. Last season it was Mariano Rivera who earned his farewell tour.

5:05 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Baseball. Our game tonight takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as the New York Yankees (81-77) host the Baltimore Orioles (95-63). I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host for this historic game.