Oakland Athletics - Kansas City Royals Live Score of 2014 MLB AL Wild Card Playoff

Thanks for joining VAVEL USA tonight in our coverage of the AL Wild Card Game between the A's and Royals. Goodnight!
Losing Pitcher: Dan Otero
Winning Pitcher: Jason Frasor
FINAL SCORE: Oakland A's 8 - 9 Kansas City Royals
Also to note, Adam Dunn was never used in this game, so he may never play in a game again, and he did not even get to play in a postseason game, while being on the team's roster.
The Oakland Athletics have been eliminated from the playoffs, as the Kansas City Royals will move on to the ALDS to face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Salvador Perez has just won the game with a walk-off single to drive in Christian Colon from second base. Perez is also the VAVEL USA Player of the Game.
Bottom of 12th, 2 outDerek Noris can't handle the pitch-out, as Christian Colon steals second base.
Bottom of 12th, 2 out: First batter Fernando Abad faces, Alex Gordon, pops up to Josh Donaldson in foul territory at third, as Abad's night is over. Jason Hammel is now in to pitch.
Fernando Abad is in to pitch for the Athletics.
Bottom of 12th, 1 outChristian Colon chops a ball up in the air to third, as Josh Donaldson is unable to field it and make an out, as the Royals TIE IT UP AGAIN, making the score tied at eight.
Bottom of 12th, 1 outEric Hosmer hits a fly ball off the left field wall and makes it all the way to third, standing up, for a one-out triple. Kansas City still has life here.
Bottom of 12th, 1 outLorenzo Cain grounds out to Alberto Callaspo at first, who flips the ball to Dan Otero, who was covering first base, as there is one gone in the bottom of the twelfth inning.
Would not be surpised if Raul Ibanez is sent up as a pinch-hitter for Christian Colon, who is due up third this inning. Does not look like I will be getting my wish, though. Makes sense for him to not come in against a lefty.
Top of 12th, 3 outNick Punto pops up to Omar Infante in foul territory for the final out of the top of the twelfth inning, but not before the A's score a run and take the lead by a score of 8-7. This could be the last chance for the Royals to extend their season.
Adam Dunn has played 2,001 career games in the major leagues. Dunn has played in ZERO playoff games in his career.
Top of 12th, 2 outDerek Norris strikes out looking. Two gone in the top of the twelfth inning.
Top of 12th, 1 outAlberto Callaspo comes through in a very clutch way, by hitting a RBI single, driving in Josh ReddickA's reclaim the lead over the Royals 8-7.
Top of 12th, 1 out: A wild pitch gets away from Salvador Perez, as Josh Reddick moves up to third base.
Top of 12th, 1 outJayson Nix fields a bunt by Jed Lowrie for the first out of the inning, as Reddick moves up to second base. Pitching change for the Royals, as Brandon Finnegan is replaced by Jason FrasorAlberto Callaspo will pinch-hit for Nate Freiman.
Top of 12th: Leadoff walk for Josh Reddick.
This game is now going on over four hours, now.
Bottom of 11th, 3 outJayson Nix strikes out looking, stranding Omar Infante at third base, to end the eleventh inning. More baseball to come, as we are on to the TWELFTH inning
Bottom of 11th, 2 outAlcides Escobar grounds out to Jed Lowrie for the second out of the inning. Here comes, of all people, Jayson Nix.
Bottom of 11th, 1 outJarrod Dyson bunts Omar Infante over to second, as there is one down in the eleventh inning. The Royals' trainer is now out to second base to check with Infante, but he appears fine and stays in the game.
It is officially OCTOBER baseball!
Bottom of 11thOmar Infante hits a ball just in front of Josh Reddick in right field for a leadoff single. Look for Jarrod Dyson to potentially bunt in this situation.
Coco Crisp has left the game with a hamstring injury. He will be replaced by Jonny Gomes, as he goes to left field and Sam Fuld goes to center field. Dan Otero has come on to replace Sean Doolittle.
Just a note: Raul Ibanez for the Royals and Adam Dunn for the Athletics are still on the bench for each of their respective teams.
Top of 11th, 3 outBrandon Finnegan strikes out Brandon Moss looking to head to the bottom of the eleventh inning.
Top of 11th, 2 outAlex Gordon fails to come up with the diving catch in left, but keeps it in front of him to only allow Josh Donaldson to get a single out of it.
Top of 11th, 2 outSam Fuld attempts to get on via a bunt, but gets gunned out at first by Brandon Finnegan for the second out of the inning.
Top of 11th, 1 out: Brandon Finnegan strikes out Coco Crisp for the first out of the eleventh inning. Crisp may of injuried himself on a previous pitch.
Bottom of 10th, 3 outSalvador Perez grounds out to Nick Punto at second base for the final out of the tenth. On to the eleventh inning.
Bottom of 10th, 2 outAlex Gordon grounds out to short, as Hosmer moves up to third.
Bottom of 10th, 1 outChristian Colon bunts Hosmer over to second with one out.
Bottom of 10th: Hosmer hits a chopper behind second base, Lowrie just cannot get the ball to first time. Runner on first.
The meat of the Kansas City order is coming up with the 4-5-6 batters scheduled to bat.
Top of 10th, 3 outs: Nick Punto strikes out on four pitches and we are headed to the bottom of the 10th inning still tied at 7.
Top of 10th, 2 outs: Two quick outs for Oakland as Nate Freiman flys out to center and Norris grounds out to second.
Brandon Finnegan, the rookie out of TCU, comes in to relieve Greg Holland. Jayson Nix came in to play third, as Aoki came out of the game when Dyson moved to center field and Cain to left field.
Bottom of 9th, 3 outLorenzo Cain lines out to short for the final out of the ninth. Game is heading to extra innings.
Bottom of 9th, 2 out: SAC FLY by Norichika Aoki scores Jarrod Dyson from third base. GAME IS TIED at 7.
Bottom of 9th, 1 outJarrod Dyson has stolen third base.
Bottom of 9th, 1 outAlcides Escobar bunts Jarrod Dyson over to second base, as there's one out in the inning.
Bottom of 9thJosh Willingham comes right off the bench to hit a bloop single to right field. Jarrod Dyson will pinch-run for Willingham.
Josh Willingham is pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas.
Top of 9th, 3 outJed Lowrie flies out to right field to end the top of the ninth. Here we go to the bottom of the ninth, with Sean Doolittle coming in for the Athletics to face Mike MoustakasAlcides Escobar and Norichika Aoki for the Royals.
Top of 9th, 2 outGreg Holland walks Josh Reddick to load the bases for Jed Lowrie.
Top of 9th, 2 outSam Fuld advances to second base on a passed ball charged to Salvador Perez. After this, they intentionally walk Brandon Moss.
Top of 9th, 2 outJosh Donaldson lines out to Alex Gordon for the second out of the inning.
Top of 9th, 1 outSam Fuld is on for the third time tonight, as he works out a walk.
Top of 9th, 1 out: Greg Holland strikes out Coco Crisp to begin the ninth inning.
Greg Holland is on for the Royals.
Bottom of 8th, 3 outLuke Gregerson strikes Omar Infante out swinging to get out of the game. Athletics lead the Royals 7-6 going into the ninth inning.
Bottom of 8th, 2 outSalvador Perez strikes out swinging, as Alex Gordon steals second base. Two outs.
Dan Otero and Sean Doolittle are warming up in the Athletics' bullpen.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outLuke Gregerson walks Alex Gordon, as it is first and third with only one out for Salvador Perez.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outEric Hosmer scores on a wild pitch that gets by Derek NorrisRoyals only down 7-6, as Terrance Gore moves up to third base.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outTerrance Gore has stolen second base, as there are men on second and third with one out for Alex Gordon.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outBilly Butler drives a ball in the gap for a RBI single, scoring Lorenzo Cain. Eric Hosmer moves up to third base on the hit. Royals only down 7-5, now. Terrance Gore is in to pinch-run for Billy Butler.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outEric Hosmer walks, as it is now first and second with one out. A's manager Bob Melvin walks out to the mound and takes the ball from Jon Lester, ending his night. Luke Gregerson will replace Lester.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outEric Hosmer takes ball three, as Lorenzo Cain swipes second base.
Eric Hosmer just hit a ball down the line off of Stephen Vogt's glove, but it was called foul. Play is also not reviewable.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outLorenzo Cain grounds one up the middle for a RBI single. Oakland still leading the Royals 7-4.
Bottom of 8th, 1 outNorichika Aoki grounds out to Eric Sogard for the first out of the bottom of the eighth, as Alcides Escobar moves up to third.
Bottom of 8thAlcides Escobar steals second base, as the Royals have something brewing here in the eighth inning.
Luke Gregerson is warming up in the bullpen for the Athletics.
Bottom of 8thAlcides Escobar opens up with a ball hit up the middle, as Jed Lowrie allows it to go under his glove. Official scorer rules it an E6.
Jon Lester still pitching for the Athletics in the eighth inning.
Top of 8th, 3 outWade Davis sets the A's down in order, as he strikes out Eric Sogard swinging to end the top of the eighth inning.
Top of 8th, 2 outDerek Noris grounds out to Alcides Escobar.
Top of 8th, 1 outStephen Vogt flies out to Lorenzo Cain for the first out of the eighth inning.
Wade Davis is on to pitch for the Royals.
Bottom of 7th, 3 outMike Moustakas flies out to Sam Fuld to end the seventh inning. The A's are up 7-3 and are six outs away from the ALDS.
Bottom of 7th, 2 outOmar Infante gets an infield single off of a good bunt.
Bottom of 7th, 2 outSalvador Perez grounds out to third.
Bottom of 7th, 1 outJon Lester strikes Alex Gordon out looking for the first out of the bottom of the seventh inning.
Top of 7th, 3 outJed Lowrie grounds out to third.
Top of 7th, 2 outJosh Reddick singles up the middle.
Top of 7th, 2 outBrandon Moss strikes out swinging. Two down.
Top of 7th, 1 outKelvin Herrera sets Josh Donaldson down swinging on a high fastball for out number one.
Teams scoring at least seven runs in a postseason game are 445-34.
Brandon Moss is the first Athletics' player to homer twice in a playoff game since Milton Bradley in the 2006 ALDS.
Jon Lester has set down ten straight Royals' batters, as he is currently sitting at eighty pitches through six innings pitched.
Bottom of 6th, 3 out: Jon Lester sets down Salvador Perez swinging for the final out of the sixth inning. The A's are up 7-3, as they only need nine more outs to advance to the ALDS to play the Los Angeles Angels.
Bottom of 6th, 2 outEric Hosmer grounds out to Eric Sogard for the second out of the inning.
Bottom of 6th, 1 outLorenzo Aoki grounds out to short for the first out.
Top of 6th, 3 outKelvin Herrera strikes Sam Fuld out swinging to end the top of the sixth inning, but not before the Athletics score five runs to take a 7-3 lead over the Royals.
Top of 6th, 2 outCoco Crisp drives a ball out to center field for a RBI single, driving in Derek NorrisA's now leading 7-3.
Top of 6th, 2 outAlcides Escobar makes a tremendous stop behind the second base bag on a Eric Sogard ground ball, but can't get the ball out of his glove, as it goes down as a infield single for Sogard, as the A's have batted around in the sixth inning.
Top of 6th, 2 outDerek Norris grounds one up the middle for a RBI single. Athletics now leading 6-3 over the Royals.
Top of 6th, 2 outStephen Vogt pops up in foul territory to Salvador Perez for the second out of the inning.
Top of 6th, 1 outJed Lowrie flies out to Norichika Aoki in right field for the first out, moving Josh Reddick up to third. Royals are making a pitching change, replacing Yordano Ventura with Kelvin Herrera.
Top of 6thJosh Reddick moves up to second after a wild pitch gets by Salvador Perez.
Top of 6thJosh Reddick continues the A's hitting fest, as he singles a ball into right off of Yordano Ventura.
Brandon Moss had hit two home runs since July 31st coming into this game. He has hit two home runs today, alone.
Top of 6thBrandon Moss drives a three-run home run out to center field off of Yordano VenturaA's now leading the Royals 5-3, all 5 runs are Moss' RBI's.
Top of 6th: James Shields walks Josh Donaldson, as Shields' night is over after five innings of work. The Royals are bringing in flame-thrower Yordano Ventura.
This sixth inning is HUGE for the Athletics, as the Royals are 72-1 when they are leading after seven innings this year.
Top of 6thSam Fuld bloops a broken bat single into right field for a leadoff single in the sixth inning.
Bottom of 5th, 3 outNorichika Aoki knubs a ball out to third, caught by Josh Donaldson for the final out of the fifth inning. Yordano Ventura is warming up in the Royals' bullpen. Ventura threw 73 pitches two days ago.
Bottom of 5th, 2 outAlcides Escobar chops a ball out to short, as Jed Lowrie has to hurry his throw to get Escobar just in time at first.
Bottom of 5th, 1 outMike Moustakas flies out to left field for the first out of the bottom of the fifth.
Top of 5th, 3 outCoco Crisp goes down looking on a 3-2 cutter from James ShieldsCrisp becomes Shields' sixth strikeout victim of the game, as the Royals come to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Top of 5th, 2 outEric Sogard grounds out to Omar Infante for the second out of the inning.
Top of 5th, 1 outJames Shields strikes out another batter, this time the victim is Derek Norris, as he has now struck out five batters on the game.
Bottom of 4th, 3 outOmar Infante grounds out to shortstop for the final out of the fourth inning. Royals up 3-2.
Bottom of 4th, 2 outJon Lester strikes out Salvador Perez.
Bottom of 4th, 1 outJon Lester strikes out Alex Gordon on a curveball for the first out of the bottom of the fourth inning.
Top of 4th, 3 out: James Shields gets Stephen Vogt looking for his fourth strikeout of the game.
Top of 4th, 2 outJames Shields gets Jed Lowrie to fly out to Lorenzo Cain for the second out.
Top of 4th, 1 outJames Shields battles back from 3-0 to get Josh Reddick to ground out to second base for the first out of the inning.
Bottom of 3rd, 3 outJed Lowrie goes the short way to second on a Billy Butler ground ball to end the inning, but not before the Royals take the lead at home 3-2, heading to the fourth inning.
Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Eric Hosmer bloops a ball into left field, as Lorenzo Cain scores. Royals take the lead 3-2 over the A's in the bottom of the third.
Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Lorenzo Cain drives a ball down the right field line for a RBI double. The game is now tied up at two.
Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Norichika Aoki grounds out to shortstop for the second out of the inning, as Moustakas moves up to third.
Bottom of 3rd, 1 outAlcides Escobar puts down a sac bunt to move Mike Moustakas over to second base. One down for Norichika Aoki.
Bottom of 3rdMike Moustakas drives a ball to left field for a single.
Top of 3rd, 3 outBrandon Moss lines a ball to right field that is snagged in the air by Eric HosmerHosmer doubles up Sam Fuld at second base for the final out of the top of the third inning. Derek Norris is entering the game for the Athletics, as previously mentioned.
Top of 3rd, 1 outJosh Donaldson singles to left field, as the Athletics are threatening with one away.
Top of 3rd, 1 outSam Fuld dumps a ball into right field for a single.
Top of 3rd, 1 outCoco Crisp grounds out to first base, as James Shields gets over to cover the bag.
Looks like Geovany Soto is heading to the team locker room with a left thumb injury. Derek Norris has put on his catching gear and will replace him in the bottom half of the third for the Athletics.
Bottom of 2nd, 3 outJon Lesters strikes out Omar Infante swinging for the final out of the second inning. A's still up 2-1.
Bottom of 2nd, 2 out: Jon Lester gets Salvador Perez to pop up to shortstop.
Bottom of 2nd, 1 outAlex Gordon flies out to Sam Fuld out in left for the first out of the bottom of the second inning.
Top of 2nd, 3 outEric Sogard strikes out swinging (foul-tip caught by Salvador Perez), as James Shields strikes out two in the second inning, three on the game, as they come to bat in the bottom of the second.
Top of 2nd, 2 outJames Shields gets Geovany Soto on a questionable called third strike call. Looked down in the strike zone, but regardless, it is Shields' second strikeout of the game.
Top of 2nd, 1 outStephen Vogt works out a one-out walk off of James Shields.
Top of 2nd, 1 outJed Lowrie grounds out to first base.
Bottom of 1st, 3 outBilly Butler runs the Royals out of the inning, as he gets caught up in a run-down, before the A's catch Eric Hosmer stealing home. Athletics lead the Royals 2-1 after one inning.
Bottom of 1st, 2 outBilly Butler drives a ball down the left field gap for a RBI single. Eric Hosmer moves up to third on the single. Oakland now only leads 2-1.
The Royals really need a two-out base knock to make this game closer.
Bottom of 1st, 2 outJon Lester walks Eric Hosmer on four pitches to make it first and second with two outs for Billy Butler.
Bottom of 1st, 2 outNorichika Aoki steals second base, as Geovany Soto can't catch him stealing.
Bottom of 1st, 2 outLorenzo Cain flies out to Josh Reddick in right field.
Bottom of 1st, 1 out: Eric Sogard fields a Aoki ground ball and flips it over to Lowrie for the first out of the inning.
Bottom of 1stAlcides Escobar reaches first base on a ball bobbled up the middle to Jed Lowrie out at short. Official scorer rules it an infield single.
Jon Lester can now take a deep breath with a two-run lead, as he comes to pitch in the bottom of the first.
Top of 1st, 3 outJosh Reddick lines out to left field for the final out of the top of the first inning. Athletics lead the Royals through a half of an inning 2-0 after Moss' two-run shot.
Top of 1st, 2 outBrandon Moss takes James Shields deep and over the right field wall for a two-run home run. That is only Moss' third home run since the Yoenis Cespedes trade on July 31st. Oakland now leads 2-0 in the first inning.
Top of 1st, 2 outJames Shields gets Josh Donaldson to strike out swinging on a 2-2 change-up for the second out of the inning. First strikeout for Shields.
Top of 1st, 1 out: James Shields gets Sam Fuld to fly out to Alex Gordon in left field for the first out of the ballgame.

Top of 1stCoco Crisp is on for the Athletics with a 3-2 leadoff single off of James ShieldsCrisp has 19 steals on the season.

8:09 pm: We are underway at Kauffman Stadium, as James Shields throws the first pitch for a strike on Coco Crisp.

8:06 pm: The Kansas City Royals have just taken the field, as the game is just about to start.

8:00 pm: Kauffman Stadium has not looked this alive since 1985.

7:57 pm: With less than ten minutes until first pitch, it shall be known that the Royals are making their first postseason appearance since 1985.

7:07 pm: We are less than one hour away from first pitch at Kauffman Stadium between the Athletics and the Royals. Comment below what your pick for the game is. Also tweet out to me at @MaxWildstein on Twitter your picks.

6:58 pm: This Athletics' offense is not playing like the same team that jumped out to a 66-40 start to the season, through 106 games. At that point, they had outscored opponents 534-365, which was a +169 run differential. Since then, in their last 56 games, their record has been 12 games below .500 at 22-34. They were outscored by opponents 195-207, "good" for a -12 run differentia. Over their first 106 games, they averaged 5.04 games, but over their last 56 games of the season, they have averaged only 3.48 runs per game.

6:54 pmCoco Crisp and James Shields are not the best of friends. 