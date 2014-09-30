Oakland Athletics - Kansas City Royals Live Score of 2014 MLB AL Wild Card Playoff

Thanks for joining VAVEL USA tonight in our coverage of the AL Wild Card Game between the A's and Royals. Goodnight!

Losing Pitcher: Dan Otero

Winning Pitcher: Jason Frasor

FINAL SCORE: Oakland A's 8 - 9 Kansas City Royals

Also to note, Adam Dunn was never used in this game, so he may never play in a game again, and he did not even get to play in a postseason game, while being on the team's roster.

The Oakland Athletics have been eliminated from the playoffs, as the Kansas City Royals will move on to the ALDS to face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Salvador Perez has just won the game with a walk-off single to drive in Christian Colon from second base. Perez is also the VAVEL USA Player of the Game.

Bottom of 12th, 2 out: Derek Noris can't handle the pitch-out, as Christian Colon steals second base.

Bottom of 12th, 2 out: First batter Fernando Abad faces, Alex Gordon, pops up to Josh Donaldson in foul territory at third, as Abad's night is over. Jason Hammel is now in to pitch.

Fernando Abad is in to pitch for the Athletics.

Bottom of 12th, 1 out: Christian Colon chops a ball up in the air to third, as Josh Donaldson is unable to field it and make an out, as the Royals TIE IT UP AGAIN, making the score tied at eight.

Bottom of 12th, 1 out: Eric Hosmer hits a fly ball off the left field wall and makes it all the way to third, standing up, for a one-out triple. Kansas City still has life here.

Bottom of 12th, 1 out: Lorenzo Cain grounds out to Alberto Callaspo at first, who flips the ball to Dan Otero, who was covering first base, as there is one gone in the bottom of the twelfth inning.

Would not be surpised if Raul Ibanez is sent up as a pinch-hitter for Christian Colon, who is due up third this inning. Does not look like I will be getting my wish, though. Makes sense for him to not come in against a lefty.

Top of 12th, 3 out: Nick Punto pops up to Omar Infante in foul territory for the final out of the top of the twelfth inning, but not before the A's score a run and take the lead by a score of 8-7. This could be the last chance for the Royals to extend their season.

Adam Dunn has played 2,001 career games in the major leagues. Dunn has played in ZERO playoff games in his career.

Top of 12th, 2 out: Derek Norris strikes out looking. Two gone in the top of the twelfth inning.

Top of 12th, 1 out: Alberto Callaspo comes through in a very clutch way, by hitting a RBI single, driving in Josh Reddick. A's reclaim the lead over the Royals 8-7.

Top of 12th, 1 out: A wild pitch gets away from Salvador Perez, as Josh Reddick moves up to third base.

Top of 12th, 1 out: Jayson Nix fields a bunt by Jed Lowrie for the first out of the inning, as Reddick moves up to second base. Pitching change for the Royals, as Brandon Finnegan is replaced by Jason Frasor. Alberto Callaspo will pinch-hit for Nate Freiman.

Top of 12th: Leadoff walk for Josh Reddick.

This game is now going on over four hours, now.

Bottom of 11th, 3 out: Jayson Nix strikes out looking, stranding Omar Infante at third base, to end the eleventh inning. More baseball to come, as we are on to the TWELFTH inning

Bottom of 11th, 2 out: Alcides Escobar grounds out to Jed Lowrie for the second out of the inning. Here comes, of all people, Jayson Nix.

Bottom of 11th, 1 out: Jarrod Dyson bunts Omar Infante over to second, as there is one down in the eleventh inning. The Royals' trainer is now out to second base to check with Infante, but he appears fine and stays in the game.

It is officially OCTOBER baseball!

Bottom of 11th: Omar Infante hits a ball just in front of Josh Reddick in right field for a leadoff single. Look for Jarrod Dyson to potentially bunt in this situation.

Coco Crisp has left the game with a hamstring injury. He will be replaced by Jonny Gomes, as he goes to left field and Sam Fuld goes to center field. Dan Otero has come on to replace Sean Doolittle.

Just a note: Raul Ibanez for the Royals and Adam Dunn for the Athletics are still on the bench for each of their respective teams.

Top of 11th, 3 out: Brandon Finnegan strikes out Brandon Moss looking to head to the bottom of the eleventh inning.

Top of 11th, 2 out: Alex Gordon fails to come up with the diving catch in left, but keeps it in front of him to only allow Josh Donaldson to get a single out of it.

Top of 11th, 2 out: Sam Fuld attempts to get on via a bunt, but gets gunned out at first by Brandon Finnegan for the second out of the inning.

Top of 11th, 1 out: Brandon Finnegan strikes out Coco Crisp for the first out of the eleventh inning. Crisp may of injuried himself on a previous pitch.

Bottom of 10th, 3 out: Salvador Perez grounds out to Nick Punto at second base for the final out of the tenth. On to the eleventh inning.

Bottom of 10th, 2 out: Alex Gordon grounds out to short, as Hosmer moves up to third.

Bottom of 10th, 1 out: Christian Colon bunts Hosmer over to second with one out.

Bottom of 10th: Hosmer hits a chopper behind second base, Lowrie just cannot get the ball to first time. Runner on first.

The meat of the Kansas City order is coming up with the 4-5-6 batters scheduled to bat.

Top of 10th, 3 outs: Nick Punto strikes out on four pitches and we are headed to the bottom of the 10th inning still tied at 7.

Top of 10th, 2 outs: Two quick outs for Oakland as Nate Freiman flys out to center and Norris grounds out to second.

Brandon Finnegan, the rookie out of TCU, comes in to relieve Greg Holland. Jayson Nix came in to play third, as Aoki came out of the game when Dyson moved to center field and Cain to left field.

Bottom of 9th, 3 out: Lorenzo Cain lines out to short for the final out of the ninth. Game is heading to extra innings.

Bottom of 9th, 2 out: SAC FLY by Norichika Aoki scores Jarrod Dyson from third base. GAME IS TIED at 7.

Bottom of 9th, 1 out: Jarrod Dyson has stolen third base.

Bottom of 9th, 1 out: Alcides Escobar bunts Jarrod Dyson over to second base, as there's one out in the inning.

Bottom of 9th: Josh Willingham comes right off the bench to hit a bloop single to right field. Jarrod Dyson will pinch-run for Willingham.

Josh Willingham is pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas.

Top of 9th, 3 out: Jed Lowrie flies out to right field to end the top of the ninth. Here we go to the bottom of the ninth, with Sean Doolittle coming in for the Athletics to face Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Norichika Aoki for the Royals.

Top of 9th, 2 out: Greg Holland walks Josh Reddick to load the bases for Jed Lowrie.

Top of 9th, 2 out: Sam Fuld advances to second base on a passed ball charged to Salvador Perez. After this, they intentionally walk Brandon Moss.

Top of 9th, 2 out: Josh Donaldson lines out to Alex Gordon for the second out of the inning.

Top of 9th, 1 out: Sam Fuld is on for the third time tonight, as he works out a walk.

Top of 9th, 1 out: Greg Holland strikes out Coco Crisp to begin the ninth inning.

Greg Holland is on for the Royals.

Bottom of 8th, 3 out: Luke Gregerson strikes Omar Infante out swinging to get out of the game. Athletics lead the Royals 7-6 going into the ninth inning.

Bottom of 8th, 2 out: Salvador Perez strikes out swinging, as Alex Gordon steals second base. Two outs.

Dan Otero and Sean Doolittle are warming up in the Athletics' bullpen.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Luke Gregerson walks Alex Gordon, as it is first and third with only one out for Salvador Perez.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Eric Hosmer scores on a wild pitch that gets by Derek Norris. Royals only down 7-6, as Terrance Gore moves up to third base.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Terrance Gore has stolen second base, as there are men on second and third with one out for Alex Gordon.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Billy Butler drives a ball in the gap for a RBI single, scoring Lorenzo Cain. Eric Hosmer moves up to third base on the hit. Royals only down 7-5, now. Terrance Gore is in to pinch-run for Billy Butler.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Eric Hosmer walks, as it is now first and second with one out. A's manager Bob Melvin walks out to the mound and takes the ball from Jon Lester, ending his night. Luke Gregerson will replace Lester.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Eric Hosmer takes ball three, as Lorenzo Cain swipes second base.

Eric Hosmer just hit a ball down the line off of Stephen Vogt's glove, but it was called foul. Play is also not reviewable.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Lorenzo Cain grounds one up the middle for a RBI single. Oakland still leading the Royals 7-4.

Bottom of 8th, 1 out: Norichika Aoki grounds out to Eric Sogard for the first out of the bottom of the eighth, as Alcides Escobar moves up to third.

Bottom of 8th: Alcides Escobar steals second base, as the Royals have something brewing here in the eighth inning.

Luke Gregerson is warming up in the bullpen for the Athletics.

Bottom of 8th: Alcides Escobar opens up with a ball hit up the middle, as Jed Lowrie allows it to go under his glove. Official scorer rules it an E6.

Jon Lester still pitching for the Athletics in the eighth inning.

Top of 8th, 3 out: Wade Davis sets the A's down in order, as he strikes out Eric Sogard swinging to end the top of the eighth inning.

Top of 8th, 2 out: Derek Noris grounds out to Alcides Escobar.

Top of 8th, 1 out: Stephen Vogt flies out to Lorenzo Cain for the first out of the eighth inning.

Wade Davis is on to pitch for the Royals.

Bottom of 7th, 3 out: Mike Moustakas flies out to Sam Fuld to end the seventh inning. The A's are up 7-3 and are six outs away from the ALDS.

Bottom of 7th, 2 out: Omar Infante gets an infield single off of a good bunt.

Bottom of 7th, 2 out: Salvador Perez grounds out to third.

Bottom of 7th, 1 out: Jon Lester strikes Alex Gordon out looking for the first out of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Top of 7th, 3 out: Jed Lowrie grounds out to third.

Top of 7th, 2 out: Josh Reddick singles up the middle.

Top of 7th, 2 out: Brandon Moss strikes out swinging. Two down.

Top of 7th, 1 out: Kelvin Herrera sets Josh Donaldson down swinging on a high fastball for out number one.

Teams scoring at least seven runs in a postseason game are 445-34.

Brandon Moss is the first Athletics' player to homer twice in a playoff game since Milton Bradley in the 2006 ALDS.

Jon Lester has set down ten straight Royals' batters, as he is currently sitting at eighty pitches through six innings pitched.

Bottom of 6th, 3 out: Jon Lester sets down Salvador Perez swinging for the final out of the sixth inning. The A's are up 7-3, as they only need nine more outs to advance to the ALDS to play the Los Angeles Angels.

Bottom of 6th, 2 out: Eric Hosmer grounds out to Eric Sogard for the second out of the inning.

Bottom of 6th, 1 out: Lorenzo Aoki grounds out to short for the first out.

Top of 6th, 3 out: Kelvin Herrera strikes Sam Fuld out swinging to end the top of the sixth inning, but not before the Athletics score five runs to take a 7-3 lead over the Royals.

Top of 6th, 2 out: Coco Crisp drives a ball out to center field for a RBI single, driving in Derek Norris. A's now leading 7-3.

Top of 6th, 2 out: Alcides Escobar makes a tremendous stop behind the second base bag on a Eric Sogard ground ball, but can't get the ball out of his glove, as it goes down as a infield single for Sogard, as the A's have batted around in the sixth inning.

Top of 6th, 2 out: Derek Norris grounds one up the middle for a RBI single. Athletics now leading 6-3 over the Royals.

Top of 6th, 2 out: Stephen Vogt pops up in foul territory to Salvador Perez for the second out of the inning.

Top of 6th, 1 out: Jed Lowrie flies out to Norichika Aoki in right field for the first out, moving Josh Reddick up to third. Royals are making a pitching change, replacing Yordano Ventura with Kelvin Herrera.

Top of 6th: Josh Reddick moves up to second after a wild pitch gets by Salvador Perez.

Top of 6th: Josh Reddick continues the A's hitting fest, as he singles a ball into right off of Yordano Ventura.

Brandon Moss had hit two home runs since July 31st coming into this game. He has hit two home runs today, alone.

Top of 6th: Brandon Moss drives a three-run home run out to center field off of Yordano Ventura. A's now leading the Royals 5-3, all 5 runs are Moss' RBI's.

Top of 6th: James Shields walks Josh Donaldson, as Shields' night is over after five innings of work. The Royals are bringing in flame-thrower Yordano Ventura.

This sixth inning is HUGE for the Athletics, as the Royals are 72-1 when they are leading after seven innings this year.

Top of 6th: Sam Fuld bloops a broken bat single into right field for a leadoff single in the sixth inning.

Bottom of 5th, 3 out: Norichika Aoki knubs a ball out to third, caught by Josh Donaldson for the final out of the fifth inning. Yordano Ventura is warming up in the Royals' bullpen. Ventura threw 73 pitches two days ago.

Bottom of 5th, 2 out: Alcides Escobar chops a ball out to short, as Jed Lowrie has to hurry his throw to get Escobar just in time at first.

Bottom of 5th, 1 out: Mike Moustakas flies out to left field for the first out of the bottom of the fifth.

Top of 5th, 3 out: Coco Crisp goes down looking on a 3-2 cutter from James Shields. Crisp becomes Shields' sixth strikeout victim of the game, as the Royals come to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Top of 5th, 2 out: Eric Sogard grounds out to Omar Infante for the second out of the inning.

Top of 5th, 1 out: James Shields strikes out another batter, this time the victim is Derek Norris, as he has now struck out five batters on the game.

Bottom of 4th, 3 out: Omar Infante grounds out to shortstop for the final out of the fourth inning. Royals up 3-2.

Bottom of 4th, 2 out: Jon Lester strikes out Salvador Perez.

Bottom of 4th, 1 out: Jon Lester strikes out Alex Gordon on a curveball for the first out of the bottom of the fourth inning.

Top of 4th, 3 out: James Shields gets Stephen Vogt looking for his fourth strikeout of the game.

Top of 4th, 2 out: James Shields gets Jed Lowrie to fly out to Lorenzo Cain for the second out.

Top of 4th, 1 out: James Shields battles back from 3-0 to get Josh Reddick to ground out to second base for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of 3rd, 3 out: Jed Lowrie goes the short way to second on a Billy Butler ground ball to end the inning, but not before the Royals take the lead at home 3-2, heading to the fourth inning.

Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Eric Hosmer bloops a ball into left field, as Lorenzo Cain scores. Royals take the lead 3-2 over the A's in the bottom of the third.

Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Lorenzo Cain drives a ball down the right field line for a RBI double. The game is now tied up at two.

Bottom of 3rd, 2 out: Norichika Aoki grounds out to shortstop for the second out of the inning, as Moustakas moves up to third.

Bottom of 3rd, 1 out: Alcides Escobar puts down a sac bunt to move Mike Moustakas over to second base. One down for Norichika Aoki.

Bottom of 3rd: Mike Moustakas drives a ball to left field for a single.

Top of 3rd, 3 out: Brandon Moss lines a ball to right field that is snagged in the air by Eric Hosmer. Hosmer doubles up Sam Fuld at second base for the final out of the top of the third inning. Derek Norris is entering the game for the Athletics, as previously mentioned.

Top of 3rd, 1 out: Josh Donaldson singles to left field, as the Athletics are threatening with one away.

Top of 3rd, 1 out: Sam Fuld dumps a ball into right field for a single.

Top of 3rd, 1 out: Coco Crisp grounds out to first base, as James Shields gets over to cover the bag.

Looks like Geovany Soto is heading to the team locker room with a left thumb injury. Derek Norris has put on his catching gear and will replace him in the bottom half of the third for the Athletics.

Bottom of 2nd, 3 out: Jon Lesters strikes out Omar Infante swinging for the final out of the second inning. A's still up 2-1.

Bottom of 2nd, 2 out: Jon Lester gets Salvador Perez to pop up to shortstop.

Bottom of 2nd, 1 out: Alex Gordon flies out to Sam Fuld out in left for the first out of the bottom of the second inning.

Top of 2nd, 3 out: Eric Sogard strikes out swinging (foul-tip caught by Salvador Perez), as James Shields strikes out two in the second inning, three on the game, as they come to bat in the bottom of the second.

Top of 2nd, 2 out: James Shields gets Geovany Soto on a questionable called third strike call. Looked down in the strike zone, but regardless, it is Shields' second strikeout of the game.

Top of 2nd, 1 out: Stephen Vogt works out a one-out walk off of James Shields.

Top of 2nd, 1 out: Jed Lowrie grounds out to first base.

Bottom of 1st, 3 out: Billy Butler runs the Royals out of the inning, as he gets caught up in a run-down, before the A's catch Eric Hosmer stealing home. Athletics lead the Royals 2-1 after one inning.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Billy Butler drives a ball down the left field gap for a RBI single. Eric Hosmer moves up to third on the single. Oakland now only leads 2-1.

The Royals really need a two-out base knock to make this game closer.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Jon Lester walks Eric Hosmer on four pitches to make it first and second with two outs for Billy Butler.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Norichika Aoki steals second base, as Geovany Soto can't catch him stealing.

Bottom of 1st, 2 out: Lorenzo Cain flies out to Josh Reddick in right field.

Bottom of 1st, 1 out: Eric Sogard fields a Aoki ground ball and flips it over to Lowrie for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of 1st: Alcides Escobar reaches first base on a ball bobbled up the middle to Jed Lowrie out at short. Official scorer rules it an infield single.

Jon Lester can now take a deep breath with a two-run lead, as he comes to pitch in the bottom of the first.

Top of 1st, 3 out: Josh Reddick lines out to left field for the final out of the top of the first inning. Athletics lead the Royals through a half of an inning 2-0 after Moss' two-run shot.

Top of 1st, 2 out: Brandon Moss takes James Shields deep and over the right field wall for a two-run home run. That is only Moss' third home run since the Yoenis Cespedes trade on July 31st. Oakland now leads 2-0 in the first inning.

Top of 1st, 2 out: James Shields gets Josh Donaldson to strike out swinging on a 2-2 change-up for the second out of the inning. First strikeout for Shields.

Top of 1st, 1 out: James Shields gets Sam Fuld to fly out to Alex Gordon in left field for the first out of the ballgame.

Top of 1st: Coco Crisp is on for the Athletics with a 3-2 leadoff single off of James Shields. Crisp has 19 steals on the season.

8:09 pm: We are underway at Kauffman Stadium, as James Shields throws the first pitch for a strike on Coco Crisp.

8:06 pm: The Kansas City Royals have just taken the field, as the game is just about to start.

8:00 pm: Kauffman Stadium has not looked this alive since 1985.

7:57 pm: With less than ten minutes until first pitch, it shall be known that the Royals are making their first postseason appearance since 1985.

7:07 pm: We are less than one hour away from first pitch at Kauffman Stadium between the Athletics and the Royals. Comment below what your pick for the game is. Also tweet out to me at @MaxWildstein on Twitter your picks.

6:58 pm: This Athletics' offense is not playing like the same team that jumped out to a 66-40 start to the season, through 106 games. At that point, they had outscored opponents 534-365, which was a +169 run differential. Since then, in their last 56 games, their record has been 12 games below .500 at 22-34. They were outscored by opponents 195-207, "good" for a -12 run differentia. Over their first 106 games, they averaged 5.04 games, but over their last 56 games of the season, they have averaged only 3.48 runs per game.

6:54 pm: Coco Crisp and James Shields are not the best of friends.

6:34 pm: As one can already assume, tonight will be a heavy pitcher's duel, where it could easily be a final score of 2-1 at the end of the game. Even though "Big Game" Shields is on the hill for Kansas City, I am going to have to give the advantage to postseason veteran Jon Lester of Oakland. If he can just best Shields for six-to-seven innings, then his ballclub should win the game.

6:31 pm: On the bump for the Athletics is left-hander Jon Lester. Lester was traded from the Boston Red Sox at the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline. On the season, he has a 16-11 record, as well as a 2.46 ERA, 3.13 FIP, 155 ERA+, 7.7 H/9, 0.8 HR/9, 1.9 BB/9 and 8.3 K/9.

6:29 pm: Going to the mound tonight for the Royals is James Shields. Shields has pitched himself to a 14-8 record, along with a 3.21 ERA, 3.59 FIP, 124 ERA+, 8.9 H/9, 0.9 HR/9, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.1 K/9.

5:48 pm: The Athletics had the worst post All-Star Break winning percentage (.433) of any playoff team since the All-Star Game began in 1933.

4:32 pm: Royals starting lineup: SS Alcides Escobar, RF Norichika Aoki, CF Lorenzo Cain, 1B Eric Hosmer, DH Billy Butler, LF Alex Gordon, C Salvador Perez, 2B Omar Infante, 3B Mike Moustakas, Pitching: James Shields

4:31 pm: Athletics starting lineup: CF Coco Crisp, LF Sam Fuld, 3B Josh Donaldson, DH Brandon Moss, RF Josh Reddick, SS Jed Lowrie, 1B Stephen Vogt, C Geovany Soto, 2B Eric Sogard, Pitching: Jon Lester

The Kansas City Royals made one of the boldest trades in franchise history two years ago that ended up shipping young outfielder Wil Myers to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Oakland Athletics, however, made a very similar move a few months ago, acquiring pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs.

Pitching for the Kansas City Royals tonight is James Shields, also known as ''Big Game James,'' who was the main part of the deal with the Tampa Bay Rays that finally pushed the team into the playoffs for the first time in 29 years. For the Oakland Athletics, it's lefty hurler Jon Lester, a postseason legend and star of the Boston Red Sox last season, who was acquired by the Oakland A's at the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline, all just for this moment: the playoffs.

The winner of this one-game playoff Oakland Athletics - Kansas City Royals for the American League Wild Card will ultimately advance to face the Los Angeles Angels in the best-of-five division series starting on Thursday. The loser has a long offseason ahead of themselves. The teams share a plethora of similarities, but to name a few: average offenses that can have quick sparks of fame, backed by strong starting pitching and two of the most dominant bullpens in all of baseball. Both teams also share a significant difference: Oakland Athletics have plenty of postseason experience, as it has now reached the postseason three straight years, while the Kansas City Royals have been the cellar team of the American League Central for decades.

A big name in the Kansas City Royals' bullpen was also involved in the deal that sent Wil Myers to Tampa Bay and Shields to Kansas City. That All-Star's name is Wade Davis, a former starting pitcher who has found great success out of the bullpen. During the 2014 campaign, Davis has compiled a 9-2 record along with a staggering 1.00 ERA over 72 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Also, Davis has only allowed five extra-base hits all season, including no home runs.

Tonight's starter, James Shields, has delivered big this month, as well as all season. He currently has a 2.31 ERA during the month of September, as the Royals have won four of his starts in some high-pressure games.

While the Royals were comfortable in their staff ace before the trade deadline, the Athletics were still searching for their own top of the rotation starter. Even with several front-line starters, Oakland general manager Billy Beane knew that in order to get over his constant postseason, he had to go look on the trade market and acquire an ace.

The Boston Red Sox were willing to move that kind of guy, Jon Lester to be exact. The move Beane made for Lester on July 31st, shipped slugger and two-time defending Home Run Derby champion Yoenis Cespedes to Boston. This raised many eyebrows across the majors. Even with the lack of production from the Athletics' offense, Lester has continued to pitch like he had before, an ace. He has compiled a 6-4 record with a 2.35 ERA in eleven starts since he arrived in Oakland. Tuesday night, also, will mark Lester's 12th start and 14th postseason appearance.

Tonight looks good for Lester on paper when one sees that he is facing the Kansas City Royals. Making a Superman reference, facing a left-handed pitcher for the Royals is like going up against kryptonite. Lester has gone 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA against them this season, as he has won twice in a span of a few weeks with the Athletics. He also no-hit the Kansas City Royals back in 2008, when he was still a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Some offensive players to look tonight for the Kansas City Royals are outfielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez. Gordon, a two-time All-Star, has slashed .266/.351/.432 this season, while hitting 19 home runs and 34 doubles, and driving in 74 runs and accumulating a 117 OPS+. His defensive WAR is second among outfielders in the American League, behind teammate Lorenzo Cain, as he has a 2.6 WAR in the outfield. Salvador Perez is very vital to the Royals' success both offensively and defensively. This year, he has hit .260/.289/.403 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 70 runs batted in. Also, he has managed a 90 OPS+ over the 2014 campaign. Defensively, he is one of the best catchers in baseball. Last season, he led the league in runners thrown out stealing with 25, as this season, he ranks eighth among all players in the American League with a 2.1 defensive WAR.

A key offensive player for the Oakland Athletics is their star third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, who came in fourth in last season's AL MVP voting, is slashing .260/.289/.403 on the season with 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in. Donaldson gives the A's an extra spark when he is performing well, because when he gets going, the rest of the lineup gets going.

The Royals were in a division race until the final day of the 162-game regular season, until the Detroit Tigers clinched the American League Central. But for much of the last week of the season, they had already clinched a Wild Card spot. However, that definitely did not apply to the Oakland Athletics, as they almost had to play the Seattle Mariners in a one-game tiebreaker to see who can just play for the right to play on Tuesday. All that matters tonight is what happens at Kauffman Stadium, between two starting pitchers who were brought to their respective teams just for this moment: to win a playoff game.