MLB Injury Roundup: 3/5/15

Arizona Diamondbacks:

​The Diamondbacks had several injury updates released on Friday.

The first notable injury update is that reliever Addison Reed has yet to throw off a mound this spring due to a shoulder injury according to Zach Buchanan of the Arizona Republic. However, he should begin to throw within the next week. Brad Ziegler and David Hernadnez have also not yet begun to throw off a mound this spring.

Atlanta Braves:

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported earlier today that Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Minor, who was scratched yestrday from his scheduled start on Sunday due to left shoulder tightness, will see Dr. James Andrews next week to find out the extent of his injury.

The #Braves have not set an exact day, but the plan is for Dr. Andrews to evaluate Minor's shoulder early next week. #Braves — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 5, 2015

Boston Red Sox:

Good news for the Red Sox as Rusney Castillo showed up on Thursday "better than anticpated" according to Red Sox manager John Farrell per the Providence Journal's Brian MacPherson.

Farrell: Rusney Castillo "much improved" and "better than anticipated" when he showed up today. — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) March 5, 2015

Cincinnati Reds:

Reds' all-star first baseman Joey Votto was out of the lineup once again on Thursday due to quadriecep injuries. However, the Cincinnati Enquierer is reporting that Votto could be reinsterted into the lineup soon.

Detroit Tigers:

The Tigers received some good news and some bad news on Thursday.

The first notable injury is that of Miguel Cabrera's ankle. Coming off ankle surgery, Cabrera has yet to begin running, but he should be running soon according to the Detroit Free Press's Anthony French.

Miguel Cabrera ‘really close’ to running, fielding: http://t.co/4yVwd7nJu6 — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) March 5, 2015

French also reported that the Tigers' newly-acquired outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will not travel with the team for their game tomorrow against the New York Mets after being scratched Thursday due to lower-back tightness. He should, though, play on Saturday.

Yoenis Cespedes could return to the lineup on Saturday, Ausmus said. His back tightened up on him this morning. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) March 5, 2015

Los Angeles Angels:

The Angels received encouraging news regarding starting pitcher Garrett Richards as he is expected to pitch to live hitters during his next pitching session, Mike DiGiovanna of the L.A. Times reports.

#Angels RHP Garrett Richards will probably throw to hitters as part of of next mound session, MGR Mike Scioscia said. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) March 5, 2015

In addition, according to Fox Sports, a decision on the suspension of Josh Hamilton may come early as next week.

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton made his first pitching appearence since undergoing hip surgery last September. He should be ready for Opening Day according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Hurdle on Morton: "He's on track since the start of spring training, so he's staying right on track." — Bill Brink (@BrinkPG) March 5, 2015

San Francisco Giants:

Giants star outfielder Hunter Pence was hit by a pitch on Thursday and left the game with a fractured forearm. He is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks. Story here.

Seattle Mariners:

Ji-Man Choi underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his fractured right tibula. He is expected to miss four to six months of action.

Texas Rangers:

Rangers star pitcher Yu Darvish left the Rangers' Spring Training game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday after feeling tightness in his right tricep. At this point, it does not look too serious.