New York Mets Lose Jerry Blevins, Travis d'Arnaud To Fractures

The New York Mets have suffered two serious blows, losing two valuable players to fractures Sunday. Pitcher Jerry Blevins and catcher Travis d'Arnaud both suffered fractures in Sunday's game with the Miami Marlins.

In the top of the seventh, Blevins took a line drive off the bat of Miami's Dee Gordon (video). He recovered enough to get the out at first, but, as the Star Ledger's Mike Vorkunov announced, Blevins has a fractured left forearm.

At this point, thee is no telling how long he will miss, but since that is his ptiching arm, it could mean a long time. Blevins has not allowed a run yet this season.

In the bottom of the seveneth, d'Arnaud took a 92-mph fastball from Miami's A.J. Ramos off the right hand (video). d'Arnaud suffered a fractured right wrist as Kristie Ackert of New York Daily News reports.

NBC Sports' RotoWorld says that the Mets plan to call up Kevin Plawecki to take d'Arnaud's place on the roster. d'Arnaud is hitting .317 with 2 HR and 10 RBI in 11 games so far this season. There is no word yet on who will take Blevins's spot.