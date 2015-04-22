SF Giants Dominate Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2

If anyone thought that record mattered in a Giants vs. Dodgers game, they don't know this rivalry. It doesn't matter which team is doing well all these games can go either way. Tonight, the Giants cruised to a 6-2 victory to snap the Dodgers 7-game win streak.

Tim Lincecum went on the mound to pitch another stellar outing. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits through 6 innings as well as 5 strikeouts. His ERA through three starts this season is 2.00.

This game featured multiple highlights. The first, came when Brandon Crawford made a flip to Panik with his glove.

The second has two highlights, both feature Justin Maxwell. Maxwell, who essentially plays for his spot on the team everygame, has shown Giants fans that he's here to stay. He hit his first home run of the year against the Dodgers.

Lastly, Maxwell made an incredible catch that even made Puig clap in the dugout.

Maxwell was this writer's MVP of the game. Although it could go to a multiple number of players, Maxwell has made a name for himself in San Francisco now.

The Giants got on the board first with a bunt from Crawford who scored Maxwell. Maxwell's homer was a 2-run bomb in the 8th inning. Posey and Aoki both had RBI's as well.

Some key players for the Giants Tuesday night were Pagan, Crawford, and Posey. All of them went 2-4 on the game, and Susac also hit well as he went 2-3 after just recently getting called back up by the Giants. It was a great day for Giants fans, and hopefully they can keep this momentum going. The Giants really needed Monday's day off after played for 14 straight days, it'll be interesting to see in Wednesday night's matchup what happens.

Bumgarner and Kershaw faceoff in a battle of aces in Wednesday night's matchup. This is where the rivalry will get intriguing because it definitely means a lot to each pitcher and both teams want to take this first series of the season.