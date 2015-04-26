Baltimore Orioles Squash Boston Red Sox 18-7

On an afternoon in which the hometown Celtics were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Red Sox did little to sooth the sorrows of the Boston fans, allowing 20 hits in an 18-7 shellacking at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles.

Wade Miley (1-2) received the loss for Boston, going just 2 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on five hits. Delmon Young went 3-for-6 with five RBIs for the Orioles, while Chris Davis, Steve Pearce, and Jimmy Paredes batted in three runs each as Baltimore improved to 9-10 on the season, dropping the Red Sox to a record of 10-9.

After a Pearce sacrifice fly began the scoring in the second inning, bringing home Young, who reached on a Mookie Betts error, the Orioles brought the onslaught in the third. Former Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway singled, Everth Cabrera singled, and Manny Machado walked to load the bases for Baltimore before a walk issued to Adam Jones brought in the game's second run. A Young single then brought home Cabrera, followed by a two-RBI double by Davis and an RBI single by Pearce, which plated Young.

Trailing 6-0, Boston manager John Farrell instituted reliever Anthony Varvaro in place of Miley, and an immediate fielder's choice by Paredes brought home Davis for the seventh run of the game.

The situation worsened in the bottom of the fourth, as Varvaro conceded a two-out, two-RBI single to Young after moving Machado and Rey Navarro to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch. Then, with Robbie Ross, Jr. pitching for the Red Sox in the fifth, Navarro mustered an RBI single which plated Paredes, and in the bottom of the sixth, Davis lifted a 423-foot home run and Paredes hit an RBI triple off of Boston reliever Heath Hembree to put the Orioles ahead 12-0.

Boston finally touched Baltimore starter Bud Norris (6 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 3 earned runs) in the seventh as Pablo Sandoval hit his first homer as a Red Sox, a two-out, three-run blast. Hanley Ramirez then blasted one off of reliever Jason Garcia in the subsequent at-bat, hitting it 441 feet to left-center.

The Red Sox appeared to be achieving a few positive feats; however, the situation became bleaker yet again in the bottom of the seventh. Hembree yielded a double to Navarro and a single to Cabrera to begin the inning before Jones singled home Navarro and Young doubled home Cabrera. Replacing Hembree, reliever Craig Breslow continued to relinquish runs, as Pearce singled home Young and Paredes doubled, scoring Davis. Paredes then scored on a passed ball, increasing the Baltimore advantage to 18-4.

Ramirez lessened the deficit in the top of the ninth, bringing home Betts and Sandoval with his second homer of the day off of Garcia, a 379-foot shot to left field.