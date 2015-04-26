Baltimore Orioles Squash Boston Red Sox 18-7
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis is congratulated by a team mate in the dugout after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 18-7. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

On an afternoon in which the hometown Celtics were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Red Sox did little to sooth the sorrows of the Boston fans, allowing 20 hits in an 18-7 shellacking at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles

Wade Miley (1-2) received the loss for Boston, going just 2 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on five hits. Delmon Young went 3-for-6 with five RBIs for the Orioles, while Chris Davis, Steve Pearce, and Jimmy Paredes batted in three runs each as Baltimore improved to 9-10 on the season, dropping the Red Sox to a record of 10-9. 

After a Pearce sacrifice fly began the scoring in the second inning, bringing home Young, who reached on a Mookie Betts error, the Orioles brought the onslaught in the third. Former Red Sox catcher Ryan Lavarnway singled, Everth Cabrera singled, and Manny Machado walked to load the bases for Baltimore before a walk issued to Adam Jones brought in the game's second run. A Young single then brought home Cabrera, followed by a two-RBI double by Davis and an RBI single by Pearce, which plated Young. 

Trailing 6-0, Boston manager John Farrell instituted reliever Anthony Varvaro in place of Miley, and an immediate fielder's choice by Paredes brought home Davis for the seventh run of the game. 